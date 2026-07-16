10 Best Hilton Properties In New York City, According To Reviews
New York City has always played a key role in the Hilton hotel chain's history. Although Conrad Hilton launched his now-legendary company in Texas in 1925, some of Hilton's most iconic properties call New York home. The Hilton family also has a major presence in the city, particularly when it comes to socialites like Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild, who became synonymous with the luxurious New York lifestyle in the early 2000s. In fact, Nicky and her family are still regulars on the Manhattan social scene. Today, Hilton has over 4,000 rooms in New York City, offering everything from historic luxury hotels to boutique properties and all-suite accommodations. Here, we'll walk you through the 10 best Hilton hotels in New York City, according to guest reviews.
To put together this ranking, we analyzed guest feedback from Google, Tripadvisor, Yelp, and Kayak, paying particular attention to the percentage of 4- and 5-star reviews for each property, or in the case of Kayak, rankings over 8.0 out of 10. We also consulted official Hilton property pages, along with high-authority travel sites like Forbes Travel Guide and the Michelin Guide. Rather than relying primarily on overall star ratings — which we discovered during our research tend to run lower in New York City than in many other destinations — our list took a mix of each property's overall guest satisfaction, history, individual reviews, location, amenities, service, and unique features into consideration.
Waldorf Astoria New York
Arguably, there is no Hilton hotel more iconic than the Waldorf Astoria New York. Following an extensive restoration, the legendary Park Avenue address officially reopened in 2025, beginning a new chapter for the Art Deco marvel that was New York's first skyscraper. The Waldorf's renovation introduced beautifully redesigned guest rooms, updated dining like the Peacock Alley Bar and the Lex Yard restaurant, and stunning public spaces that will make you feel as if you, too, are a turn-of-the-century Titan of Industry. It's easy to understand why the hotel is known as "The Greatest of Them All."
The Waldorf Astoria's history is as incredible as its architecture. As one Tripadvisor reviewer noted, the property "delivers classic grandeur and history that few hotels can match." Over the years, thousands of New York stories have happened here, from Marilyn Monroe spending time here at the height of her stardom to The Who purportedly getting blacklisted for a time to Barack Obama staying in the Presidential Suite. You've probably even seen the hotel in films like "The Godfather: Part III" and "Scent of a Woman."
Reviewers consistently rave about the service and aesthetics here. The hotel has earned 4.9 stars on Tripadvisor and 4.4 on Google, though it's worth noting that some of those are from well before its reinvention. One Tripadvisor guest who stayed soon after the Waldorf reopened to the public wrote that the "history, the elegance, and the warmth of the service—it was all still there, but elevated in the best way possible." This is a New York City icon that offers true luxury at every turn. It's also close to Rockefeller Center, Fifth Avenue, and more classic attractions in Manhattan.
Conrad New York Downtown
For travelers who want ultramodern luxury rather than a direct connection to the Gilded Age, the Conrad New York Downtown is tough to beat within the Hilton portfolio. The lobby here is bathed in blue light, giving it an almost Space Age appearance, as if George Jetson might be staying right down the hall. One Tripadvisor reviewer even remarked that the "phenomenal lobby that is aesthetically one of the most gorgeous places I have encountered." Located in Battery Park City, the Conrad is the perfect place to explore this seaside neighborhood known as the birthplace of New York.
Battery Park City is a significantly quieter neighborhood than Midtown or Times Square, while still offering easy access to popular tourist attractions. The One World Observatory, the Statue of Liberty ferry, and the 9/11 Memorial & Museum are all within 20 minutes walking distance of the hotel. Guests love coming back to the rooms at the Conrad after a busy day of sightseeing. A Tripadvisor traveler shared that the "rooms were impressively spacious, which made a big difference in comfort, and the shower was a true standout."
Among travelers, this property holds solid 4.6 guest ratings on both Google and Tripadvisor. Professional reviewers are also impressed with this Hilton hotel. The Michelin Guide awarded the Conrad New York Downtown 19.8 out of 20, while Forbes Travel Guide gave it a 4-star rating in 2026, specifically noting that its rooftop offers an exceptional view of the city. The rooftop even doubles as an Amalfi Coast-inspired space called Leonessa, where you can order cocktails and small plates to your heart's content.
Motto by Hilton New York City Chelsea
Hilton created the Motto brand for younger travelers, placing more value on socialization and flexibility, as well as great dining and bars, than on oversized hotel rooms. The Motto by Hilton New York City Chelsea is a prime example of this concept. In fact, it serves as the brand's flagship despite being the third Motto to open in 2021. This property's location in Chelsea gives guests easy access to numerous attractions, including Madison Square Park, the High Line, the Flatiron District, Chelsea Market, and plenty of trendy restaurants in the neighborhood.
The Motto New York Chelsea is popular with travelers, holding a 4.8-star rating on Tripadvisor and an 8.7 out of 10 on Kayak. Google reviewers give it 4.3 stars, with one past guest writing that the "rooms are compact, but the hotel delivers exactly what many travelers need: a great location, clean spaces, and thoughtful design." Although the rooms here are tiny — some even have Murphy beds that pull out of the wall — people who stay often praise the overall design of both guest rooms and public spaces which creatively take advantage of every square foot. One user on Tripadvisor noted that "rooms are very space efficient and clean, and the location is convenient!"
Meanwhile, the Motto New York Chelsea's lobby design features deep blue hues with gold accents. Spaces like the coffee bar and Lulla, an Italian-inspired restaurant, draw both hotel guests and neighborhood locals — not dissimilar to the culture in Italy itself, where people drop by local espresso spots on a daily basis to socialize.
The George, Tapestry Collection by Hilton
The George, a Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel, made history as the brand's first property in Harlem, an underrated New York neighborhood packed with rich history and culture. Rather than developing a generic hotel, Hilton's team made certain that The George speaks to Harlem's historic past via artwork and design details. This mission includes the curation of culturally-relevant installations from resident artists like J Monroe, whose pieces at The George celebrate Black culture in the Roaring Twenties. Furthermore, the staff here is largely comprised of Harlem locals who take great pride in sharing their heritage with guests.
Located within walking distance of Columbia University and Morningside Park, The George offers travelers a chance to experience New York City outside of Midtown Manhattan's major tourist draws. The historic Apollo Theater, where icons like Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Sammy Davis Jr., and James Brown all got their start, is nearby. Guests at The George can also easily walk to the Swing Low: Harriet Tubman Memorial sculpture. However, the hotel doesn't pigeonhole guests in Harlem. As one Tripadvisor reviewer who had a "wonderful stay" noted, "the location is also fantastic: the subway is just a short walk away."
The George has a strong 4.7-star rating on Tripadvisor, 4.8 stars on Yelp, and 4.4 stars on Google. Travelers across review platforms say the staff here is exceptional, with one Tripadvisor traveler raving, that the "staff at The George Manhattan operates like a well-oiled machine and a high-functioning family." Overall, people very rarely have a bad word to say about their experience at The George. Someone on Yelp summed it up by writing, " A+ all the way. I'll definitely be returning."
Hilton Club The Central at 5th New York
For travelers who want to be in the heart of the Big Apple, the Hilton Club The Central at 5th New York is an excellent option. Hilton Club is a subset of the Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) organization, but guests don't have to be timeshare owners to book a room here. However, be advised that you might be asked to attend a timeshare presentation if you choose a Hilton Club location, though one Redditor fortunately describes this brand's pitches as "absolutely no pressure and the gift [sic] are worth it." Travelers like it here, and the Hilton Club The Central has a strong 4.7-star rating on Google, as well as 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor.
One of the biggest draws here is the hotel's location, which is tough to beat if you want to see Manhattan's major sites. Visitors can easily walk to the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), Rockefeller Center, Central Park, St. Patrick's Cathedral, and the city's legendary boutiques along Fifth Avenue. Although there is no onsite restaurant here, New York is an incredible food city, and some of its best restaurants don't require reservations. One Yelp user noted that the Hilton Club The Central has close proximity to "Asian restaurants and a bodega" with a "beautiful seating area downstairs" where one can lounge.
The guest rooms also receive high marks from reviewers. One person on Google left a nice assessment, saying the "room was nice size, more spacious compared to other offers in the area and bathroom was definitely comfortable for a week's stay." The bathrooms also get positive mentions from reviewers who love their heated flooring and self-cleaning toilets. Overall, the location and comfortable rooms make this Hilton Club property a great choice.
Hilton Club The Quin New York
Art lovers and culture enthusiasts are sure to enjoy the Hilton Club The Quin New York. Located on the legendary West 57th Street — often referred to as Billionaires' Row due to its many uber-wealthy residents — this hotel is literal steps away from many of Manhattan's best cultural attractions. Carnegie Hall and Central Park are both within five minutes walking distance. As an added bonus, luxury shopping on world-famous Fifth Avenue is also highly accessible, with the legendary Bergdorf Goodman only about a block away. Like the Hilton Club The Central at 5th, this is part of the Hilton Grand Vacations subset of Club properties, so a timeshare presentation may be required if you book a room.
The Quin has good guest reviews on various platforms, with 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor and 4.4 stars on Google. The historic building where The Quin operates has been a hotel for nearly a century, first opening as The Buckingham in 1929. Modern guests appreciate that history here has been embraced, not erased. In a twist, contemporary artwork juxtaposes with historic architecture, keeping things fresh. One Tripadvisor reviewer reported that this Hilton property "really is a piece of history that's been preserved, with beautiful pieces of artwork throughout the building!"
Another person on Google shared these sentiments, calling it "a gem of a place and the perfect place to stay in NYC!" Unlike the Hilton Club The Central at 5th, The Quin does have its own onsite restaurant. Mediterranean-inspired Acadia is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays and Mondays, or until 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Nearby dining options are also plentiful, including the iconic Tavern on the Green about 16 minutes away (via a stroll through Central Park).
The Bernic Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton
Travelers looking for a boutique experience in a building that feels like a neighborhood hotel should consider The Bernic Hotel New York City, from the Tapestry Collection by Hilton. Located on East 47th Street in the historic Turtle Bay neighborhood, one Reddit user praised the intimate feel of this property, writing: "It's small, with just a few rooms per floor, but they were clean." The Bernic itself is a modern structure with sleek, stylish interiors, it is close to many historic attractions, like The Chrysler Building and Grand Central Station.
In addition to offering transit to anywhere in the region, Grand Central Station is home to two amazing dining establishments guests at The Bernic can walk to. The Grand Central Oyster Bar was championed by the likes of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis when it nearly closed in the 1970s, and The Campbell is a stunning speakeasy-style space. The Bernic also has its own elegant restaurant and rooftop bar. The hotel's close proximity to the United Nations is also a major perk. The UN even inspired the artwork here, including pieces that pay homage to other global centers like London and Dubai.
One of The Bernic's biggest draws is that about three-quarters of its guest rooms include private balconies, a rarity in the city. The heated floors in the bathrooms are also popular. One Tripadvisor reviewer wrote: "I loved the balcony and the rooftop. The heated floors in the bathroom were superior!" Past guests have rated the Bernic 4.2 stars on Google, 4.4 on Tripadvisor, and 8.6 out of 10 on Kayak.
Hilton Brooklyn New York
The Hilton Brooklyn New York is a great choice for those who want to stay outside of Manhattan without sacrificing easy access to major sites. Guests can walk to a dozen subway lines to travel to other boroughs, but there are also plenty of activities without ever leaving this hotel's neighborhood. The property is under 20 minutes walking to Brooklyn Bridge Park and Barclays Center. It's also just down the block from the New York Transit Museum. If you'd like to escape the NYC hustle and bustle at the beautifully wooded Prospect Park, it's just about 25 minutes away via public transit.
Perhaps the Hilton Brooklyn's greatest strength is its customer service. Guest reviews frequently single out staff members by name, noting their friendliness and willingness to go beyond the call of duty to ensure a pleasant stay. A Google reviewer shared an excellent experience with a front desk staffer, saying, "From the moment I arrived, Jade went above and beyond to make sure everything was perfect." Another person on Tripadvisor had similar praise for Jade and another Hilton employee, writing, "Marciana went above & beyond for me and really made me feel like the Hilton was my home away from home."
Furthermore, the guest rooms here are spacious, especially when compared to many of New York City's other hotels. Plus, they offer chic, slightly offbeat decor that's perfect for the city's quirkiest borough. The carpeting in each room features nautical knots, a subtle nod to Brooklyn's fascinating naval history. With an 8.1 out of 10 rating on Kayak, 4.4 stars on Tripadvisor, and 4.1 stars on Google, this Hilton hotel is ideal for people looking for something a little further removed from a typical NYC stay.
The Draper New York, Tapestry Collection by Hilton
The Draper New York, a Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel, is proof that quality matters more than quantity (in this case, when it comes to square footage). Standard rooms here are 172 square feet, and yet, despite the small footprint, this stylish hotel offers an excellent combination of location, service, and amenities in Midtown Manhattan. One Tripadvisor traveler helpfully noted: "The rooms are small, but very nice. The hotel staff was lovely and the location was very convenient to all things Manhattan."
Location is everything in New York City, and The Draper puts guests within a mile of a glittering array of popular attractions: the Empire State Building, Bryant Park, Herald Square, Times Square, the Morgan Library, and Rockefeller Center are all just a hop, skip, and jump away. Onsite, guests can enjoy a bar area for both food and drinks. Additionally, numerous dining spots like pub-inspired The Westbury and upscale Keens Steakhouse, are within five minutes walking distance of The Draper.
Tripadvisor guests have given this hotel 4.4 stars, while Google users rate it at 4.3. Reviews often point out that the staff here is exceptional. Someone on Tripadvisor praised the entire team: "Every interaction with the hotel staff was fantastic – reception, bar, breakfast bar and the unsung heroes.... housekeeping." While many Midtown hotels have an impersonal, corporate vibe, The Draper maintains a warm, boutique atmosphere while putting guests in the center of the City That Never Sleeps.
Tempo by Hilton Times Square
Tempo is the newest brand in the Hilton portfolio, and the Tempo by Hilton Times Square was its launchpad in 2023. Tempo properties are designed to appeal to modern travelers who want to fully experience the energy of the cities where they're staying. Nowhere in America is there more of a buzz than Times Square, making it the perfect location for the flagship Tempo NYC hotel. Among this property's biggest selling points is its view. There are massive glass windows in both common spaces and guest rooms, allowing visitors to fully immerse themselves in the constant movement in this part of town.
Tempo by Hilton Times Square also offers an incredibly thoughtful array of in-room amenities, specifically designed to counteract the noise and hustle outside. Guests are given access to Calm Soundscapes, blackout shades, cooling pillows, and a complimentary one-year Calm Sleep subscription. One Tripadvisor traveler was amazed by how their room was "a peaceful oasis and as if the city just....stopped."
The bar here also receives high marks, with a focus on both traditional cocktails and mocktails that taste shockingly similar to their alcoholic counterparts. A Google guest shared, "The bar was amazing. We loved the cocktails!" With 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor and 4.0 on Google, guests who book Tempo by Hilton Times Square can rest assured that the massive crowds in one of America's most popular tourist destinations won't bother them at all.