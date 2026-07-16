10 Best Hilton Properties In New York City, According To Reviews

New York City has always played a key role in the Hilton hotel chain's history. Although Conrad Hilton launched his now-legendary company in Texas in 1925, some of Hilton's most iconic properties call New York home. The Hilton family also has a major presence in the city, particularly when it comes to socialites like Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild, who became synonymous with the luxurious New York lifestyle in the early 2000s. In fact, Nicky and her family are still regulars on the Manhattan social scene. Today, Hilton has over 4,000 rooms in New York City, offering everything from historic luxury hotels to boutique properties and all-suite accommodations. Here, we'll walk you through the 10 best Hilton hotels in New York City, according to guest reviews.

To put together this ranking, we analyzed guest feedback from Google, Tripadvisor, Yelp, and Kayak, paying particular attention to the percentage of 4- and 5-star reviews for each property, or in the case of Kayak, rankings over 8.0 out of 10. We also consulted official Hilton property pages, along with high-authority travel sites like Forbes Travel Guide and the Michelin Guide. Rather than relying primarily on overall star ratings — which we discovered during our research tend to run lower in New York City than in many other destinations — our list took a mix of each property's overall guest satisfaction, history, individual reviews, location, amenities, service, and unique features into consideration.