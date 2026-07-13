Forget The Everglades — Visit Florida's Lesser-Known State Park With Gulf Coast Beauty And Fewer Crowds

Topsail Hill Preserve State Park has over 3 miles of white sand beaches. In fact, these are the same white quartz sands found just up the coast at Henderson Beach State Park, which is considered one of America's best beaches. The Topsail Hill beach also has the clear-green waters for which the Florida Panhandle is famous. This combination makes swimming and fishing along the beach popular activities for visitors.

However, while the beach is breathtaking, the truly unique portion of Topsail Hill Preserve lies beyond the dunes. There, visitors will find a mix of longleaf pine tree forests, coastal wetlands, and rare freshwater dune lakes. South Walton County, which is where Topsail Hill Preserve is located, is one of only a handful of places on Earth where coastal dune lakes are found. There are over a dozen such lakes scattered throughout the county. Topsail Hill is home to a few large, named lakes, such as Campbell and Morris — both of which are great for fishing. Additionally, the park has two small, unnamed dune lakes.

Visitors can explore these lakes and adjacent woods via various sections of the 15 miles of hiking trails found in the park. Campbell Lake is also reachable by bike along the Campbell Lake Bike Trail. As visitors make their way along these trails, they are liable to see any number of birds and animals, including some of the 13 imperiled species that call the park home. In fact, Topsail Hill Preserve is actually part of the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail because of its tremendous biodiversity.