Maryland's 'Vacation Home Paradise' Is A Potomac Island Escape About An Hour From DC With River Views And Seafood

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It's no secret that Maryland is known for an abundance of water, green landscapes, and seafood across its 10,460 square miles of area. In fact, it's been dubbed "America in Miniature" because there is so much to do across the state, including housing more than 50 rivers and creeks and other waterways and being home to hundreds of islands with scenic destinations. One of those is the Potomac Island getaway with riverfront views and tasty freshly caught fish, Cobb Island.

Cobb Island is a 290-acre community located just under 60 miles south of the nation's capital of Washington, D.C., and its Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, engulfed by the waters of the Potomac and Wicomico Rivers and the Neale Sound. Historians place its origins in 1642, when it was privately owned by ship captain James Neale, renowned for his seizure of Spanish treasure ships passing through the West Indies (via The Washington Post). The island's name came from the division of the Spanish coins into "cobbs" and given to locals. It's also famously the site of the first modern radio voice transmission of electronic magnetic waves in 1900 by Canadian inventor Reginald Fessenden.

With just 1,161 residents, it's considered a "vacation home paradise" by the Maryland Department of Tourism because the island lacks traditional hotels or resorts. Instead, it consists of private dwellings used as holiday homes, vacation rentals, and cottage-style bungalows. It's popular with weekenders from the greater D.C. Metropolitan area who are drawn to its quaint atmosphere and serene escape from city and suburban life. Prone to hot, muggy summers and cold winters, the best individual months for visiting are June and October for mild temperatures, but the Potomac riverfront and delectable delicacies can be enjoyed during any season.