Maryland's 'Vacation Home Paradise' Is A Potomac Island Escape About An Hour From DC With River Views And Seafood
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It's no secret that Maryland is known for an abundance of water, green landscapes, and seafood across its 10,460 square miles of area. In fact, it's been dubbed "America in Miniature" because there is so much to do across the state, including housing more than 50 rivers and creeks and other waterways and being home to hundreds of islands with scenic destinations. One of those is the Potomac Island getaway with riverfront views and tasty freshly caught fish, Cobb Island.
Cobb Island is a 290-acre community located just under 60 miles south of the nation's capital of Washington, D.C., and its Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, engulfed by the waters of the Potomac and Wicomico Rivers and the Neale Sound. Historians place its origins in 1642, when it was privately owned by ship captain James Neale, renowned for his seizure of Spanish treasure ships passing through the West Indies (via The Washington Post). The island's name came from the division of the Spanish coins into "cobbs" and given to locals. It's also famously the site of the first modern radio voice transmission of electronic magnetic waves in 1900 by Canadian inventor Reginald Fessenden.
With just 1,161 residents, it's considered a "vacation home paradise" by the Maryland Department of Tourism because the island lacks traditional hotels or resorts. Instead, it consists of private dwellings used as holiday homes, vacation rentals, and cottage-style bungalows. It's popular with weekenders from the greater D.C. Metropolitan area who are drawn to its quaint atmosphere and serene escape from city and suburban life. Prone to hot, muggy summers and cold winters, the best individual months for visiting are June and October for mild temperatures, but the Potomac riverfront and delectable delicacies can be enjoyed during any season.
Explore the river views and vacation homes of Cobb Island
Activities around Cobb Island for visitors and locals center around the water, given it's at the confluence of the Potomac and Wicomico Rivers, and connects to the state's largest body of water, Chesapeake Bay, by land or by boat. The peaceful views can be enjoyed from many vantage points that surround the area, and the island section is accessed by a bridge across Maryland Route 257 connecting to the mainland, where many of the businesses are located. Keep an eye out for resident birds, including swans, ospreys, and herons, and marine life, as they outnumber the human inhabitants in the area.
To fully embrace the river landscape, you can get out on the water via a motorized boat, kayak, or canoe from a public dock. Several marinas, including Brick House Cove Marina, offer services for those arriving by boat and may include seasonal rentals for visitors. Cobb Island's Southern Park serves as a good launching spot and includes a fishing pier. Across the Potomac River, you can connect to Colonial Beach, Virginia's beautiful, best-kept secret beach town.
Another way to savor the waterside lifestyle is by booking a riverscape vacation home, something the island is noted for. You can find a home on platforms such as VRBO and Airbnb. One highly rated Airbnb sleeps up to 10 guests and features direct river access. Another VRBO river view property sleeps eight guests, and highlights include a private pier and boatlift. Heading 72 miles away, the state capital of Annapolis allows you to stay in charming, historic Maryland inns offering modern luxury and easy waterfront strolls while still being close enough to experience the island on a day trip.
Sample Cobb Island's local seafood along the water
Cobb Island has many options when you have a hankering for seafood delights. Captain John's Crabhouse & Marina has been a local staple since 1963 and is described as a true Southern Maryland-style crab house. Notable menu items are Maryland-style crab cakes, oysters, Southern-favorite hush puppies, and it has a 4.2 rating on Google. One Google reviewer shared, "This place never disappoints me. The crabs were well seasoned and tasted fantastic. We all left here fat and happy." A first-time visitor noted the water views, friendly service, and outdoor seating as positives, sharing, "We'll definitely be back. I definitely recommend you check this place out especially if you want to get away from the craziness of the usual city vibe."
The Scuttlebutt Bar and Grill serves lunch and dinner featuring its famous 10-ounce crab cake sandwich, crab dip, and Southern-fried shrimp basket. The family and dog-friendly establishment's amenities include a kids' play area and an outdoor patio with waterfront views. It has a 4.4 Google rating with praise for the atmosphere, menu, and service. One reviewer notes, "What a gem! You will enter for a meal and not want to leave for days, between the cozy atmosphere, friendly service, and (oh!) the softball-sized, no filler crab cake they are known for."
Both restaurants are designated locations along the Maryland Crab and Oyster Trail, a series of 100 culinary locales across the state where you can sample and craft an ideal seafood road trip. After a good meal, head to the under-the-radar Potomac island to kayak, camp, and fish at St. George Island, or a quaint town hidden on Maryland's Chesapeake Bay with coastal charm and unmatched seafood, Solomons Island.