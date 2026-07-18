North America's Largest Mountain Range Is An Iconic Landscape Full Of State Parks And Unmatched Beauty

The Rockies are perhaps best known for their iconic mountain peaks. The highest peak, Mount Elbert, reaches a heady 14,433 feet into the air and is located in Colorado, which is the state with the most Rocky Mountain peaks higher than 14,000 feet. Less known, however, is that the Rockies are home to the highest concentration of large native mammals in North America, which include grizzly bears, gray wolves, elk, and mountain caribou. The Rockies also provide headwaters for many of the continent's major river systems, like the Colorado River.

Whether blanketed in brilliant snow or carpeted in colorful wildflowers, the Rocky Mountain scenery is not only stunning but also diverse: ranging from low river valleys, grasslands, and slopes of sagebrush, to coniferous forests, subalpine meadows, and alpine tundras. One of the best ways to see this unmatched beauty is along the 48-mile Trail Ridge Road, America's highest continuous paved road, which cuts through Rocky Mountain National Park between Estes Park and Grand Lake. Dubbed the 'Highway to the Sky,' the road climbs 4,000 feet to an elevation of 12,183 feet and showcases some of the most spectacular mountain scenery in the U.S.

As you climb upward, the landscape changes from forests of aspen and ponderosa pine to subalpine forests of fir and spruce all the way to an 11-mile stretch above the treeline, where you'll be treated to panoramic mountaintop views of expansive alpine tundra. Visit in the summer to see the area erupt in a wash of vibrant color when nearly 200 species of wildflowers bloom. Adventure road trip experts consider Trail Ridge Road one of the most breathtaking national park scenic drives. The road closes during the winter and is generally open from the end of May to mid-October, though unexpected snowfall and storms can alter this timeline. Generally, one of the best times of year to visit is in early June, as the peaks are likely to still be snowcapped, which can make for some gorgeous photos. However, if you're planning on hiking, you may want to wait until July when the trails are less likely to be snowy and muddy. Start the drive before dawn to catch the sunrise and have the road to yourself.