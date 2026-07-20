10 Most Popular Luggage Brands, Ranked From Worst To Best
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The luggage you choose can have more of an impact on your next trip than you may realize. The best brands combine long-term durability, easy maneuverability, great organizational features, and warranties that will stand up to years of travel. Rick Steves has even weighed in on the best luggage for international trips! As you research, you'll find that some brands may look great on the baggage carousel but don't hold up against real-life travel scenarios, like getting banged around a cargo hold. Here, we'll rank 10 of the most popular luggage brands from worst to best based on customer reviews, durability, features, value, and overall reputation.
To compile this list, we compared information available on official brand websites, expert testing from publications like Travel + Leisure, Stasher Luggage Storage, Forbes, House Beautiful, High Snobriety, and Pilot Plans, as well as customer reviews from Tripadvisor and Quora. We also used travel blog reviews from sites like Midlife Globetrotter. Trustpilot star ratings also played a key role in the order in which we ranked these luggage brands.
American Tourister
Since 1933, American Tourister has been a staple of family vacations. Generation after generation has chosen these suitcases for everything from the ultimate summer road trip through America to visiting destinations abroad for the first time. The company is known for affordable pricing, colorful styles, and licensed character collections with brands like Disney, Star Wars, and Harry Potter. American Tourister's comfortable price point is a major part of its appeal, especially for occasional travelers who aren't interested in paying for a high-end suitcase.
Unfortunately, however, this tends to be a case of "you get what you pay for." American Tourister quickly loses ground in terms of long-term durability. Target reviewers who purchased the American Tourister NXT Hardside Large Checked Spinner Suitcase frequently cite concerns about cracked shells, broken handles, and damaged wheels. One person wrote, "a wheel is starting to break off after only checking the bag maybe two times."
Some travelers also note that some carry-on models exceed airline size limits once the wheels are factored in. One Trustpilot reviewer shared their disappointing experience: "Bought a bag with a tag on it stating 'I fly for free'. My first trip with it and I was asked to check its size and the bag did not fit!" Trustpilot travelers overall share the same complaints as other consumers, noting broken parts like wheels and zippers, and a general lack of durability. The brand has just a 2.2-star rating on the popular website. This doesn't necessarily mean American Tourister is a no-go — it does offer cute styles — but it's best suited for people who travel once or twice a year, or who don't mind potentially replacing their luggage frequently.
Samsonite
Few domestic luggage brands have the name recognition of Samsonite. The company has been a fixture in the travel industry since it was founded in 1910, even acquiring the American Tourister brand as a subsidiary in the 1990s. Its products are sold everywhere, from department stores to warehouse clubs to Amazon. This wide availability has made Samsonite one of the world's most recognizable luggage brands, but it has also made it challenging to judge it as a whole.
While the company manufactures some higher-end pieces crafted from premium materials, it also offers numerous inexpensive "outlet" styles that are cheaply made and lack quality. Due to this, the customer experience tends to widely vary based on which specific product someone buys. Samsonite's higher-end lines, like Silhouette, tend to have better reviews than the brand's lower-tier luggage. Nonetheless, even Silhouette 18 buyers have complaints. One person on the Samsonite website wrote, "Zipper is poor quality, coming off thread on several occasions. Shell casing severely scratched and scuffed after 5 trips."
Overall, even Samsonite's premium product lines seem to have lost quality over the years, as is evidenced by the luggage giant's 2.4-star Trustpilot rating. One long-term Samsonite loyalist on Tripadvisor even shared that they were switching brands due to cracking on multiple hardshell suitcases. And, on Reddit, a prospective purchaser who commented that "the quality of Samsonite's luggage has really declined over the years" was met with agreement from many other consumers.
Delsey Paris
If you're starting to plan for your first trip to Europe, you might be looking for stylish luggage that will help you blend in while visiting cosmopolitan cities like Paris, Rome, and Vienna. Enter French luggage manufacturer Delsey Paris. This brand, founded in 1946, offers European-inspired styles at significantly lower prices than luxury lines like Louis Vuitton. Its suitcases are known for being lightweight and having super-smooth spinner wheels. Yet, Delsey Paris has just a 3.2-star rating on Trustpilot, due primarily to warranty issues and lack of customer service when damage occurs.
One Trustpilot traveler shared that their suitcase sustained significant damage during a five-week vacation, and they were unable to receive any assistance from Delsey. Other reviewers dealt with similar service issues, with another person on Trustpilot noting, "Return policy is very bad, I have to pay $15 to $25 for each return." Others are less-than-thrilled with the stitching and overall quality of their Delsey Paris bags, with someone on Trustpilot saying that the "stitching seems a bit uneven or maybe it's the wrinkly seams."
Nonetheless, these poor reviews are balanced by positive feedback. A five-star review on Trustpilot says, "Great suitcase – space usage, pockets, durable." The brand's higher-end features, like an exterior laptop pocket, are also popular. Overall, Delsey Paris products are a bit of a mixed bag (no pun intended), but it is an acceptable mid-tier option for those who prioritize aesthetically pleasing luggage and understand that they may not receive the world's greatest customer relations should problems arise.
Monos
Although it was only established in 2018, Monos has quickly become a recognizable name in the luggage space. With a minimalist aesthetic and a strong presence on social media, this brand understands how to make a splash among modern consumers. The company has partnered with influencers like Sincerely Jules and Shawny Sander to promote their products online in an aspirational fashion.
On paper, Monos bags check most of the boxes serious travelers want. The company's various lines of suitcases have desirable features like TSA-approved locks, antimicrobial interiors, zipperless entry, and a limited lifetime warranty. Consumers have given Monos a 4.3-star rating on Trustpilot, with many customers praising the brand's customer service and product styling. People were particularly happy with the way Monos regularly replaces items that malfunction or break. One Trustpilot buyer wrote, "The customer support team, especially Maylynne, was exceptional. They were responsive, professional, friendly, and resolved the issue."
On the flip side, however, Monos is a bit polarizing among some buyers. While reviews are positive overall, some people expressed vehement disappointment with their purchases. On a Reddit thread centered around a faulty suitcase handle, one person said, "I need to vent and warn you all about the terrible quality and customer service that is Monos." Another Redditor lamented, "It's all marketing ... received my return weeks ago and support has been completely unresponsive." These inconsistent experiences led us to rank Monos about midway through our guide.
Tumi
For decades, Tumi luggage has been popular among travelers. When it was established in 1975, however, it wasn't catering to the glitz and glamour of the disco era, as one might suspect. Rather, the brand was a Bohemian staple that didn't seriously position itself as a luxury line until a decade later. At that point, Tumi started catering to business executives who had the disposable income to spend on premium materials and features, ultimately cementing the brand's place in the luxury luggage space.
The luggage itself generally lives up to Tumi's high-end reputation. Every product undergoes intense testing to ensure it can stand up to the rigors of frequent travel. The company is also known for its use of FXT Ballistic Nylon, a fabric that was originally developed for military gear like flak jackets during World War II. One Redditor said, "Yes, they are super high quality, nice designed bags. And they have a fantastic warranty and customer service." It's worth noting, though, that Tumi lands in the middle of our list because people have also noted a decline in quality over time.
Someone else on Reddit noted, "There's nothing special about the construction or materials on a Tumi bag unless you spend $1600 on the carbon fiber McLaren or something." Another said, "In prior 'generations' of Tumi product, their leather was beyond excellent," but went on to say that now it has "dropped off in quality." Where Tumi really loses ground, though, is customer service. Despite the reputation of its luggage, the company holds a shockingly low 1.9-star Trustpilot rating, with many reviewers frustrated by warranty claims not being honored, negative repair experiences, and poor customer service. It's worth noting that Tumi was purchased by Samsonite in 2016, and the complaints about diminished quality are similar.
Travelpro
Working in the airline industry is a bit like belonging to a clandestine society. Flight attendants have their own secret language, and if you've ever noticed that they all seem to roll identical suitcases through the airport, you're not wrong. Since it was founded in 1987, Travelpro luggage has become the baggage of choice for flight crews around the world. Commercial pilot Bob Plath thought a rolling suitcase would improve his life, so he invented one. Thus, Travelpro was born. Today, the brand is the official luggage partner of over 30 international airlines, and it is known for practicality, reliability, and durability, not flashy advertising.
Travelpro has always prioritized function over form. Their collections typically feature durable materials, plenty of organization, and helpful features like compression sleeves and multiple interior pockets. Reviewers have given the company a 3.6-star rating on Trustpilot, with lower-star reviews generally pointing to service-related issues rather than problems with merchandise quality. One person on Trustpilot specifically said, "Five stars for the product, one star for the customer 'service' which has been awful."
Due to this, we've placed Travelpro as a high mid-range option here based on overall customer experience. The suitcases themselves aren't as objectively exciting as trendy, social-savvy brands, but they are absolutely among the industry's most dependable bags. A happy Trustpilot traveler said, "My Travelpro bags are the best bags I have ever had." Unlike brands that emphasize aesthetics, this luggage is designed with the needs of frequent flyers in mind. Its no-nonsense approach has earned Travelpro solid credibility among people who spend much of their lives in airports.
July
Comparable in many ways to Monos, Australian luggage brand July is also a newer company that has harnassed the power of social media and stylish designs to appeal to consumers. The company, established in 2019, understands that today's travelers desire luggage that marries form and function. That combination is really where July shines. We've ranked this brand several slots above Monos because its bags are more feature-laden overall, and reviewers tend to have more consistently positive experiences with customer service. Good Housekeeping loves July so much that their reviewer called it "luggage I'm truly happy with for the long haul" after 83,000 miles in the air!
It also has a 3.7-star rating on Trustpilot, where the customer care team frequently receives high marks. One person on the site shared that they will "be a customer for life" after doing multiple long-term international trips with their July bag. Another person on Trustpilot agreed, writing that they "have been overseas 7 times last year and the suitcases have performed very well." Trustpiloters and professional journalists alike also love the brand's feature set, including integrated battery packs and exterior laptop sleeves for easy access.
A few reviewers noted problems with quality, but indicated that their issues were quickly resolved by the July team. "I had a fault with a bag I purchased. I emailed and got a reply really quickly. The matter was resolved within a matter of only 2 hours," wrote one Trustpilot buyer. July is a great brand for travelers who are looking for stylish, modern luggage that also provides a wide range of functional features you'll use from the airport to the plane to your destination.
Away
There may not be another luggage line that has shaped 21st century travel as much as Away. Since launching in 2015, this baggage brand has become synonymous with fashionable, minimalist suitcases that are perfect for travelers who want a high-end look at a price point that won't actually break the bank. With a 4.4 rating on Trustpilot, there's very little that consumers don't like about Away. Their customer service is particularly exceptional, according to buyers. As one Trustpilot reviewer wrote, "Total experience – love that Away makes great products but also stands behind them when problems are reported."
One thing people love is that Away's bags, similar to competitor July's, are both beautiful and incredibly functional. One Reddit user wrote of their Away suitcase, "I love it so much – it just does it's job. Never had problems with the zippers, rolls smoothly, not noisy when ... rolling it around, dividers make sense etc." This brand's luggage interiors are laid out with space-saving travel packing hacks in mind, with features like a compression system and included laundry bags. And, unlike both July and Monos, very few Trustpiloters report product quality problems, which is a key reason why Away takes a high spot in our roundup.
The brand also does a fabulous job of tapping into the pop culture pulse. Away regularly drops limited-edition collaborations with aspirational television series like "The White Lotus" and luxe fashion labels like La Ligne. Partnering with these lifestyle brands allows travelers to feel as if they, too, are living an elevated life every time they jetset to a new destination. For a combination of overall value, aesthetics, and service, it's tough to beat Away.
Rimowa
Rimowa is among the world's most legendary luggage brands. Founded in Germany in 1898 as a wooden trunk manufacturer, the company's now-iconic grooved aluminum suitcases are instantly recognizable among travelers in the know. These bags are so popular among the jet set, in fact, that its not unusual to see them dotting the best airport lounges in the world. While Rimowa luggage is undeniably an investment, the brand's reputation for exceptional craftsmanship precedes it. Proving its pedigree, Rimowa has even collaborated with well-known luxury names like Dior, Fendi, and Moncler for limited-edition collections.
This brand's suitcases were first crafted from aluminum in the 1930s and got its groove (see what we did there?) in 1950. The grooves are not just aesthetic, either. They help hide scuffs and marks. These days, Rimowa luggage also has plenty of other high-end features, like TSA-approved locks, integrated interior dividers, and the brand's trademarked Multiwheel® System for smooth rolling. One Redditor who travels over 100,000 miles annually said, "I've tried all of them; samsonite, travelrschoice, away, and tumi, rimowa hands down beats them all."
Others on Reddit praise the company's warranty process, with one person saying, "it'll be the last suitcase you will need to buy" because Rimowa will replace the bag if it gets damaged. On Trustpilot, however, some had opposing experiences. The brand has a 3.6 rating, with the lower star centered on problems with warranty claims and customer service communication, not product quality. All in all, Rimowa is an ultra upscale luggage brand that manufactures suitcases you'll be proud to take on your global adventures for a lifetime.
Briggs & Riley
Briggs & Riley takes our top spot because it exceeds expectations in nearly every category that matters to travelers, from durability to features to customer service to overall value. The brand's claim to fame is its Simple As That® Lifetime Guarantee that covers all functional repairs for the entire life of the bag, even if an airline was the culprit. This is an almost unheard-of level of service that has set the brand apart since it launched in 1993. On Reddit, one consumer who lost a suitcase wheel confirmed in no uncertain terms, "The Briggs & Riley luggage lifetime warranty is really 'simple as that.'"
In addition to standing behind its products through thick and thin, Briggs & Riley also offers high-quality bags with great features to begin with. One person on Reddit even shared that they love this luggage line because it "has high quality and is one of the precious few companies in the world that both offers a great warranty and then actually backs it up." A standpoint feature is the brand's exclusive CX® compression-expansion system, which allows people to pack more clothing and souvenirs than they could in most other brands' similarly-sized bags. Furthermore, the company also uses Ballistic Nylon and other durable materials to ensure their suitcases withstand the test of time.
As for overall satisfaction, Briggs & Riley has an excellent 4.5-star Trustpilot rating. Reviewers as a whole are pleased with the quality of their bags, as well as the repair, replacement, and warranty process. One Trustpilot reviewer shared that they've had baggage issues fixed "no matter which part of the world I'm in" over more than a decade as a Briggs & Riley customer. Another person chimed in, "These bags and the lifetime guarantee are worth the investment."