10 Most Popular Luggage Brands, Ranked From Worst To Best

Since 1933, American Tourister has been a staple of family vacations. Generation after generation has chosen these suitcases for everything from the ultimate summer road trip through America to visiting destinations abroad for the first time. The company is known for affordable pricing, colorful styles, and licensed character collections with brands like Disney, Star Wars, and Harry Potter. American Tourister's comfortable price point is a major part of its appeal, especially for occasional travelers who aren't interested in paying for a high-end suitcase.

Unfortunately, however, this tends to be a case of "you get what you pay for." American Tourister quickly loses ground in terms of long-term durability. Target reviewers who purchased the American Tourister NXT Hardside Large Checked Spinner Suitcase frequently cite concerns about cracked shells, broken handles, and damaged wheels. One person wrote, "a wheel is starting to break off after only checking the bag maybe two times."

Some travelers also note that some carry-on models exceed airline size limits once the wheels are factored in. One Trustpilot reviewer shared their disappointing experience: "Bought a bag with a tag on it stating 'I fly for free'. My first trip with it and I was asked to check its size and the bag did not fit!" Trustpilot travelers overall share the same complaints as other consumers, noting broken parts like wheels and zippers, and a general lack of durability. The brand has just a 2.2-star rating on the popular website. This doesn't necessarily mean American Tourister is a no-go — it does offer cute styles — but it's best suited for people who travel once or twice a year, or who don't mind potentially replacing their luggage frequently.