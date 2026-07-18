Between Sacramento And San Francisco Is An Underrated County For Family-Friendly Outings And Outdoor Fun

Visitors to Northern California may be well acquainted with major cities like San Francisco and Sacramento. But while these cities have their various enticements, they also bookend a far less heralded county that's worth exploring. Solano County spreads eastward from San Pablo Bay (just north of San Francisco) all the way to the western edge of Sacramento. Scattered throughout are an assortment of family-friendly Cali cities and towns with riverside harbors, surrounding farmland, historic downtowns, and access to numerous outdoor adventures.

Visit California, a nonprofit tourism marketer, highlights Solano County as one of California's best-kept secrets. While some visitors have started gravitating to Solano as a less crowded alternative to Napa, this hidden county (though maybe not for much longer) has a lot more going on than just wineries. Countryside, bayfronts, and rivers offer ever-present California scenery for outdoor recreation. Theme parks, candy factory tours, and engaging museums also give families plenty to do. Then there are the waterfront towns and cities, ideal bases for exploring the county.

Despite having all this, Solano locals still consider it "seriously underrated" on Instagram. Accessibility is a big part of its appeal — sights and experiences are all relatively nearby if you have a car. You could limit yourself to one or two places, which might be ideal if you're just visiting for the weekend. But if you have more time to explore with your family, taking multiple day trips can reveal many more sides to this county.