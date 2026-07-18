Between Sacramento And San Francisco Is An Underrated County For Family-Friendly Outings And Outdoor Fun
Visitors to Northern California may be well acquainted with major cities like San Francisco and Sacramento. But while these cities have their various enticements, they also bookend a far less heralded county that's worth exploring. Solano County spreads eastward from San Pablo Bay (just north of San Francisco) all the way to the western edge of Sacramento. Scattered throughout are an assortment of family-friendly Cali cities and towns with riverside harbors, surrounding farmland, historic downtowns, and access to numerous outdoor adventures.
Visit California, a nonprofit tourism marketer, highlights Solano County as one of California's best-kept secrets. While some visitors have started gravitating to Solano as a less crowded alternative to Napa, this hidden county (though maybe not for much longer) has a lot more going on than just wineries. Countryside, bayfronts, and rivers offer ever-present California scenery for outdoor recreation. Theme parks, candy factory tours, and engaging museums also give families plenty to do. Then there are the waterfront towns and cities, ideal bases for exploring the county.
Despite having all this, Solano locals still consider it "seriously underrated" on Instagram. Accessibility is a big part of its appeal — sights and experiences are all relatively nearby if you have a car. You could limit yourself to one or two places, which might be ideal if you're just visiting for the weekend. But if you have more time to explore with your family, taking multiple day trips can reveal many more sides to this county.
Memorable family outings in Solano County
Candy holds a special place in most childhoods. The sweet tooth we develop as kids often carries on into adulthood. This is one reason why the Jelly Belly Museum and Factory can be such an enjoyable experience for adults and kids alike. This jellybean haven is in Fairfield, a serene city right by the world-famous Napa Valley. It has three distinct sides: a museum, a factory, and a visitor center-candy shop. Visitors can learn about Jelly Belly through the museum's interactive exhibits, ride the miniature Jelly Belly Express train, take guided or self-guided tours through the jellybean factory, and purchase a range of candies, chocolates, and themed gifts.
About 3 miles from Jelly Belly, you'll find an ice-cream parlor that has become one of the more popular stops for families exploring Solano County. It's-It Ice Cream Outlet has been satiating ice cream cravings since 1928. While it originated in San Fran, the parlor in Suisun City serves the same iconic ice cream sandwiches. Various flavors, such as vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, and mint, are pressed between two oatmeal cookies and dipped in dark chocolate — an absolute treat for the senses. Explore Suisun City's walkable downtown afterward, which features a waterfront promenade, a boat-filled harbor, and a modern-day lighthouse.
More family-friendly thrills and excitement await in Vallejo, known as the "Spirit of the Bay." Its access to San Pablo Bay is a big draw, but for children and kids-at-heart, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom is the main attraction. The theme park has multiple thrill rides, including high-speed spins on the SkyScreamer and a Wonder Woman-themed pendulum ride. You can also ride a Joker-themed rollercoaster, meet beloved Looney Tunes characters, plunge down a splashy flume ride, and get up close to animals from around the world. The theme park also stages fun shows with seals and dolphins.
Solano County's adventurous outdoors
Some of the most fun you can have in Solano County involves getting out and about. The Grizzly Island Wildlife Area offers fishing and scenic trails about 11 miles from Suisun City. It's also an oasis for California wildlife and birdwatching. As a small section of the 84,000-acre Suisun Marsh, it often has heavy concentrations of wildlife, including hawks, bald eagles, wild pigs, elk, river otters, and kites. Rush Ranch Open Space sits between Grizzly Island and Suisun City. Over 3 miles of hiking trails take you through brackish marshland and grasslands. Combining both provides a quality day of outdoor adventuring and wildlife spotting.
If you prefer getting out on the water, head to Lake Solano County Park located next to Winters, a historic California town with orchards and wine tasting. Day visitors come here for leisurely picnics, birdwatching, and kayaking or stand-up paddleboarding along the lake's section of Putah Creek. You can also stay overnight by reserving a campsite. "Enjoyed a wonderful day paddling on the water ... Great for a family day trip to fish," one visitor writes in a Google review. You can enjoy a similar experience at Sandy Beach Park. It accommodates picnics and camping but also has a sandy beach and allows boat launches onto the Sacramento River.
The best entry point to Solano County is Vallejo if you're coming from San Francisco, as it's a 32-mile drive away. If you're coming from Sacramento, drive 40 minutes to Vacaville, a cute city with a historic downtown. All of the main cities and towns in Solano County offer multiple accommodation options, from budget inns and motels to slightly more expensive hotels. Just remember to bring or rent a car so you can see all this underrated county has to offer.