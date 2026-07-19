One Of The Midwest's Best Counties To Retire Is A Michigan Hidden Gem With Shopping, Outdoor Fun, And Detroit Access
For seniors who still want to experience all four seasons, the Great Lakes region of the Upper Midwest can be an appealing retirement destination. Living here gives you access to beaches and boating spots in the summer, with sacrificing colorful leaves in the fall and snow in the winter. The charming towns and beautiful scenery of Southeast Michigan's Oakland County make it one of the top destinations to spend your Golden Years. The Motley Fool ranked the county #11 on its list of the Best Places to Retire in the Midwest in 2026 for its low crime rate, high quality of life, and reasonable cost of living. Add in the county's lively commercial hubs and ample spots for outdoor recreation, and it checks a lot of boxes for places to spend your golden years.
Oakland County is part of the Detroit Metro area, located just north of the Midwest metropolis. This proximity to a major urban hub is an advantage for retirees. It means easy access to the hospitals and clinics in Detroit's comprehensive healthcare system, for one thing. Travelers can reach Oakland County easily from the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) and the Amtrak station, while sports fans can catch professional games and head into the city center for more cultural hot spots. At over 900 square miles, Oakland County is fairly large, and there are dozens of different towns and villages within that area. From luxury shopping meccas to peaceful lakeside retreats, both retirees and visitors have plenty to keep them busy in this leafy corner of "The Mitten State".
Shopping and dining in Oakland County, Michigan
With over 62 towns that call Oakland County home, it can be difficult to know where to go, but the affluent Detroit suburb of Troy is a great place to start. This city of about 89,000 people is considered one of the best places to live in the Detroit area, according to Niche, as well as one of the top spots to shop thanks to the Somerset Collection. This indoor mall has over 180 stores, including department stores like Nordstrom and Macy's, as well as boutiques from luxury brands like Balenciaga, Versace, Gucci, and Prada. There are lots of spots to grab a bite to eat in and around Somerset Collection, too, from fast food to fine dining.
Another top Oakland County spot for shopaholics is the laid-back city of Novi, overflowing with shops and family fun. Novi is a bit smaller than Troy but has a similarly bustling suburban feel. There are several shopping malls in Novi, including Twelve Oaks Mall, the largest shopping center in the Detroit area. The variety of stores in Novi is especially impressive, including unique spots like the Insp!re Marketplace maker boutique and the international foods shop, Exotic Snack Guys, alongside the well-known retailers you'll find at other malls.
You don't need to live in a bigger city to have convenient shopping options, either. Many of Oakland County's smaller communities have vibrant Main Streets where you can shop and eat at local businesses. One of these is Birmingham, a revitalized suburb that's been called Detroit's Beverly Hills, which has almost 300 stores in its walkable downtown. Rochester is an ideal town to shop at independent stores, many of which can't be found anywhere else, while Farmington was a 2026 recipient of a Great American Main Street Award for its pedestrian-friendly downtown brimming with local shops.
Outdoor fun in Oakland County
If you want easy access to nature, the northern part of Oakland County will be more your speed. Orion Township calls itself the place "where living is a vacation," and outdoor lovers will likely agree with that assessment. It's home to Lake Orion, a picturesque lakeshore village where you can explore over 50 miles of trails. This includes a portion of the Polly Ann Trail, a rail-trail that runs north from Orion Township into neighboring Lapeer County. Michigan's first non-motorized rail-trail, the 8.9-mile Paint Creek Trail, also has a trailhead in Lake Orion and runs through other Oakland County towns like Goodison and Rochester.
Oakland County also has lots to offer for seniors who like boating and fishing. There are nearly 1,000 waterways in the county, including some of Michigan's most beautiful lakes. The Pontiac Lake Recreation Area is one stand-out, home to the longest beach in the Detroit area along with campgrounds, hiking and biking trails, a boat launch with kayak rentals, and two accessible fishing piers. The 1,280-acre Cass Lake is the area's largest inland lake. It's particularly popular with boaters since it has no horsepower restrictions, while anglers can catch a variety of species like pike, walleye, and both largemouth and smallmouth bass. For trout fishing, you can hit the streams of Bald Mountain Recreation Area.
For those who enjoy skiing and other winter sports, there are multiple places where you can hit the slopes. Mt. Holly has Southeast Michigan's biggest vertical drop and two terrain parks in its 100 skiable acres, with slopes suitable for all skill levels. The family-friendly Pine Knob resort boasts 17 runs and three terrain parks, while Alpine Valley Ski Area is the largest in the county and a great spot for scenic snowy views.