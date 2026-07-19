One Of The Midwest's Best Counties To Retire Is A Michigan Hidden Gem With Shopping, Outdoor Fun, And Detroit Access

With over 62 towns that call Oakland County home, it can be difficult to know where to go, but the affluent Detroit suburb of Troy is a great place to start. This city of about 89,000 people is considered one of the best places to live in the Detroit area, according to Niche, as well as one of the top spots to shop thanks to the Somerset Collection. This indoor mall has over 180 stores, including department stores like Nordstrom and Macy's, as well as boutiques from luxury brands like Balenciaga, Versace, Gucci, and Prada. There are lots of spots to grab a bite to eat in and around Somerset Collection, too, from fast food to fine dining.

Another top Oakland County spot for shopaholics is the laid-back city of Novi, overflowing with shops and family fun. Novi is a bit smaller than Troy but has a similarly bustling suburban feel. There are several shopping malls in Novi, including Twelve Oaks Mall, the largest shopping center in the Detroit area. The variety of stores in Novi is especially impressive, including unique spots like the Insp!re Marketplace maker boutique and the international foods shop, Exotic Snack Guys, alongside the well-known retailers you'll find at other malls.

You don't need to live in a bigger city to have convenient shopping options, either. Many of Oakland County's smaller communities have vibrant Main Streets where you can shop and eat at local businesses. One of these is Birmingham, a revitalized suburb that's been called Detroit's Beverly Hills, which has almost 300 stores in its walkable downtown. Rochester is an ideal town to shop at independent stores, many of which can't be found anywhere else, while Farmington was a 2026 recipient of a Great American Main Street Award for its pedestrian-friendly downtown brimming with local shops.