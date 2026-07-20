Between Indianapolis And Peoria Is Illinois' Lake State Park With Forest Camping, Scenic Trails, And Fishing

Illinois is packed with stunning natural destinations, from the picturesque waterfalls of Starved Rock State Park to the ancient formations at Garden of the Gods. These places have rightfully earned their spots on travel wish lists, but once you've exhausted the tourist trail, there's another scenic escape waiting at Moraine View State Park. Situated between Indianapolis and Peoria, this lakefront haven offers 1,687 acres of beautiful landscapes carved by glaciers 15,000 years ago. As a result, the state park is located atop one of the four largest moraines in the state, with hardwood forests covering the area.

While you'll see natural features all over the state park, the 158-acre Dawson Lake is actually an artificial reservoir created by damming Salt Creek. Anglers can reel in a variety of species while going on a leisurely cruise across the water. When you're not searching for your next catch, the sandy beach is a nice place to cool off on hot summer days. Hiking is a popular activity here, with easy trails taking you toward the lovely oak and maple woodlands. You can follow these paths on foot, or take in the views on horseback. A satisfied visitor called it "one of the greatest hidden gems in central Illinois," adding that "[one] of the best aspects of this park is that it rarely gets [overcrowded]."

The lush hardwood forest is the ideal setting for a shaded campground, with multiple types of sites available. From primitive and electric to equestrian campsites, you can have an immersive outdoor retreat with multi-day adventures. You'll reach Moraine View State Park from Peoria in one hour, while the drive from Indianapolis is longer at 2.5 hours. You can also make the trip from Chicago, which takes a little over two hours.