Between Indianapolis And Peoria Is Illinois' Lake State Park With Forest Camping, Scenic Trails, And Fishing
Illinois is packed with stunning natural destinations, from the picturesque waterfalls of Starved Rock State Park to the ancient formations at Garden of the Gods. These places have rightfully earned their spots on travel wish lists, but once you've exhausted the tourist trail, there's another scenic escape waiting at Moraine View State Park. Situated between Indianapolis and Peoria, this lakefront haven offers 1,687 acres of beautiful landscapes carved by glaciers 15,000 years ago. As a result, the state park is located atop one of the four largest moraines in the state, with hardwood forests covering the area.
While you'll see natural features all over the state park, the 158-acre Dawson Lake is actually an artificial reservoir created by damming Salt Creek. Anglers can reel in a variety of species while going on a leisurely cruise across the water. When you're not searching for your next catch, the sandy beach is a nice place to cool off on hot summer days. Hiking is a popular activity here, with easy trails taking you toward the lovely oak and maple woodlands. You can follow these paths on foot, or take in the views on horseback. A satisfied visitor called it "one of the greatest hidden gems in central Illinois," adding that "[one] of the best aspects of this park is that it rarely gets [overcrowded]."
The lush hardwood forest is the ideal setting for a shaded campground, with multiple types of sites available. From primitive and electric to equestrian campsites, you can have an immersive outdoor retreat with multi-day adventures. You'll reach Moraine View State Park from Peoria in one hour, while the drive from Indianapolis is longer at 2.5 hours. You can also make the trip from Chicago, which takes a little over two hours.
Spend the night in the forests of Moraine View State Park
If the mature oaks, hickories, and elms have you enchanted, plan a forest camping getaway at Moraine View State Park. There are multiple campgrounds on-site, with the park consistently praised for its peaceful atmosphere, lake access, and well-maintained amenities, all set against a lush woodland backdrop. If you're new to the activity, just be wary of some common camping mistakes to avoid, such as overpacking, improper food storage, and inadequate preparation.
For a comfortable overnight experience, book a site at the Gander Bay Campground. Boasting 102 reservable campsites (eight of which are ADA-accessible), this zone is on the northeast side of the lake, with lots of trees providing shade. Campers looking to hit the water will love this campground, as it features a convenient on-site boat launch and dock. Not only that, but you have access to seasonally available shower facilities and concessions, allowing you to stock up on fishing essentials and rent out boats. Not too far is the Timber Ridge Group Campground, which has three sites.
Those who want a more rugged experience can check out the primitive sites at the Tall Timber backpack trail and Catfish Bay camp area. Nestled on the western shore of the lake, these have a total of 32 spots — the ones at Tall Timber are hike-in sites. Meanwhile, riders can secure a spot at Timberline Ridge Horse Campground. With 30 water and electric sites, this campground is equipped with hitching posts to safely tie up your steed. You can mount your horse using the accessible ramp. Visitors will find picnic tables and playgrounds scattered throughout the state park. To extend your adventure, consider driving to Kankakee River State Park, with trails, camping, and river views.
Hiking and fishing around Moraine View State Park
The trails at Moraine View State Park are anything but strenuous, making them perfect for leisurely strolls among the picturesque scenery. Take the Dawson Lake Loop to soak in the lush forest in just 1.4 miles. The easy, dog-friendly trail passes by colorful wildflowers, with bridge crossings and lake views along the way. A previous hiker suggests doing "two loops for a longer hike." Another effortless path is the Tanglewood Nature Trail. This 0.5-mile loop near the northwest lake shore leads you toward a beaver habitat. You'll walk past the verdant forest and grassy lawns, with several informative signs about the native vegetation.
Cyclists can opt to do a full circuit around the lake on the Dawson Lake Scenic Drive loop trail. Take your mountain bike out for a spin on a 3.2-mile journey, where Dawson Lake keeps you company throughout the loop. With an elevation gain of just 95 feet, the paved trail is great for watching the sunset by the water. If you've brought your horse along, you have over 10 miles of equestrian trails to discover.
As for water-based recreation, bring your rod to catch a wide range of fish species. Anglers can fish from a boat (no more than 10 horsepower), the shoreline, or the handicap-accessible pier — stop by the concessions for tackle and bait. You can get your boat into the water with a two-lane launch, then reel in largemouth bass, crappie, and yellow perch. Other common catches here include channel catfish, bluegill, and northern pike. Don't be surprised if sunfish or walleye take the bait, either. During the winter, you can enjoy ice fishing. For your next Illinois getaway, just an hour away is Marquette Heights, a wooded city with parks, trails, and quaint vibes.