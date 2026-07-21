What San Francisco's 5 Best Suburbs To Visit All Have In Common

The San Francisco Bay Area is blessed with incredibly diverse geography. Mountains, bays, redwood forests, and picturesque valleys create distinctive microclimates. This varied terrain has fostered uniquely situated suburban enclaves with distinctive characteristics rather than suburban sprawl and sameness. As a result, the Bay Area's suburbs tend to feel more like villages, with downtowns full of individual character.

What the Bay Area's suburbs have in common is exactly that: They feel more like charming villages than bedroom communities. With walkable downtowns, vibrant food scenes, and easy access to outdoor recreation, every suburb on this list is worthy of a weekend getaway. As a 20-year Bay Area resident, I've spent significant time in every place on this list and can attest to each one's small-town charm.

Picking just five wasn't easy — I could have chosen five from Marin County alone. (Here's a tip: If you like Sausalito and Tiburon, check out Mill Valley, Larkspur, and Fairfax, too). In an effort to find something for everyone, I've tried to include a mix of regional highlights, including once-ho-hum suburbs like Emeryville and Redwood City (once nicknamed "Deadwood City" for its lack of entertainment and fun) that have only recently come into their own.