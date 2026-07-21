What San Francisco's 5 Best Suburbs To Visit All Have In Common
The San Francisco Bay Area is blessed with incredibly diverse geography. Mountains, bays, redwood forests, and picturesque valleys create distinctive microclimates. This varied terrain has fostered uniquely situated suburban enclaves with distinctive characteristics rather than suburban sprawl and sameness. As a result, the Bay Area's suburbs tend to feel more like villages, with downtowns full of individual character.
What the Bay Area's suburbs have in common is exactly that: They feel more like charming villages than bedroom communities. With walkable downtowns, vibrant food scenes, and easy access to outdoor recreation, every suburb on this list is worthy of a weekend getaway. As a 20-year Bay Area resident, I've spent significant time in every place on this list and can attest to each one's small-town charm.
Picking just five wasn't easy — I could have chosen five from Marin County alone. (Here's a tip: If you like Sausalito and Tiburon, check out Mill Valley, Larkspur, and Fairfax, too). In an effort to find something for everyone, I've tried to include a mix of regional highlights, including once-ho-hum suburbs like Emeryville and Redwood City (once nicknamed "Deadwood City" for its lack of entertainment and fun) that have only recently come into their own.
Sausalito
What may be San Francisco's most celebrated suburb is also one of its closest, just across the Golden Gate Bridge. Because of that easy proximity, village-like Sausalito can feel overrun by tourists, but it's still one of the Bay Area's most scenic destinations — not least for its sweeping views of the city — and there are plenty of hidden gems to seek out. Despite the crowds, if I could suggest just one suburb to visit, charming Sausalito would be my top pick.
After stepping off the ferry, turn left to stroll west along the Bridgeway Promenade for stellar vistas. Pass by the souvenir shops and stop instead at the historic No Name Bar, a dark, wood-paneled oasis where celebrities like Bob Dylan, Woody Harrelson, and Clint Eastwood have been known to bend an elbow over the years. If you're spending the night, check into the boutique Casa Madrona Hotel & Spa, then treat yourself to a plate of superior spaghetti alla bolognese at Poggio Trattoria.
Head the other way from the ferry and you can stroll — or bike — about 2 miles along Richardson Bay to see Sausalito's famous bohemian houseboat communities, which have earned the town the nickname "Venice of the West." This collection of over 400 floating homes grew out of the area's counterculture movement in the 1960s and 70s, though today they're some of the Bay Area's most sought-after real estate. For a dose of maritime history, stop by the nonprofit Spaulding Marine Center to watch wooden boats being actively built and restored. Continue on and you'll arrive at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Bay Model, a fascinating 2-acre indoor scale replica of the San Francisco Bay.
Tiburon
While Sausalito draws more tourist traffic, the upscale enclave of Tiburon is also just a 15-minute ferry ride from San Francisco. Where Sausalito's funky character stemmed from the counterculture movement, Tiburon has long catered to the sailing set — there are three yacht clubs in this town of about 9,000 — with gracious, old-money vibes. Occupying a small peninsula, Tiburon is compact and walkable. It's also a popular hiking and biking destination rimmed with a paved bike trail that yields miles upon miles of bayfront vistas, while hillside hikes take you high enough for scenic bay views.
A row of upscale boutiques and waterfront restaurants lines Tiburon's Main Street. A favorite is Sam's Anchor Cafe, where, if you dine on the patio, you may see locals arrive by boat for brunch. To spend the night, head for the Lodge at Tiburon, less than a 10-minute stroll from the ferry dock. It's a beautifully renovated old-school motor lodge with Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired design, featuring rooms overlooking a pool and fire pit for sipping wine around in the evening.
From the Tiburon ferry dock, another ferry will take you to breathtaking Angel Island, where you can continue your family bike ride along a paved road that rings most of the island. Time it right, and you may catch one of the island's seasonal concerts. You can also camp here at one of Angel Island's 11 exclusive campsites and experience the glittering nighttime San Francisco skyline after dark.
Emeryville
Sandwiched between its better-known neighbors, Berkeley and Oakland, Emeryville is a hidden East Bay gem with unique waterfront views, a freshly renovated, walkable downtown shopping district, and a free shuttle bus, the Emery Go-Round, that makes it one of the Bay Area's easiest destinations to visit without a car. The shuttle stops at several hotels, including a Hyatt, a Hilton, and a Sheraton, as well as the MacArthur BART Station in Oakland, the Emeryville Amtrak Station, and the famous Berkeley Bowl. Emeryville also serves as a jumping-off point for grander adventures. Its Amtrak station is the western terminus of "America's greatest train journey," the cross-country California Zephyr to Chicago.
One of the stops on the shuttle route is the Emeryville Marina, perched on a narrow peninsula where you can stroll or bike for miles along the waterfront with views of all three major bridges: the Bay Bridge, the Golden Gate Bridge, and the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge. You'll also find the tiki-themed, retro bar and restaurant Trader Vic's, a historic gem perched over the water. Order a Mai Tai – the restaurant lays claim to inventing the classic cocktail.
Bay Street is Emeryville's rejuvenated shopping district, home to retailers including H&M, Uniqlo, and Barnes & Noble. An elevated terrace features restaurants with outdoor dining to take advantage of the bay breeze. One of the district's signature shopping experiences is a visit to the Tokyo Central, a vast supermarket and emporium with everything from take-out sashimi to trinkets and home decor.
Redwood City
A once-sleepy suburban town on the commuter rail line midway between San Francisco and San Jose, Redwood City has come into its own as a 21st-century destination, particularly for its thriving restaurant scene. Centered around the Caltrain station, the downtown is a charming, walkable village brimming with atmosphere. Lovingly restored historic buildings set the tone, like the San Mateo County Courthouse Museum, best seen on an evening stroll with its glowing cupola surrounded by illuminated palm trees, the Gothic Revival Fox Theater, and the Beaux Arts Pulgas Water Temple.
Redwood City is also a hub for outdoor recreation, and yes, as the name promises, there are redwoods. A grove of the city's namesake trees shades City Hall, but hikers should head for the hills just outside town to explore the highly underrated Purisima Creek Redwoods Preserve, which is typically far less crowded than Marin County's famed Muir Woods and every bit as magical. In springtime, Edgewood Park and Natural Preserve's rolling hills are blanketed with wildflowers. The Port of Redwood City offers kayak and stand-up paddleboard rentals, and its calm waters make it a beginner-friendly place to get out on the bay.
With over 75 restaurants, Redwood City is a burgeoning hotbed of world cuisine. The hard part is choosing between the omakase at Sushi Shin, the modern Mexican fare at the festive Milagros Latin Kitchen, or the bustling beer garden at Gourmet Haus Staudt, to name just a few. Better yet, sign up for a Redwood City food tour to sample a little of everything.
Woodside
The rustic town of Woodside, nestled in the forested hills between Silicon Valley and the Pacific Ocean, is one of the Bay Area's most exclusive communities and a longtime favorite among tech executives who call it home. It may look like a historic mill town, but this is the kind of place where the Village Pub has a Michelin Star, and the Woodside General Store doubles as a museum. It's a unique destination for its exceptional access to nature, historic feel, and unusual connection to the tech world.
For a town of its size, Woodside boasts several notable eateries. In the 1960's, Alice's Restaurant, nestled under the redwoods, became a hangout for the Bay Area's counterculture, frequented by folk singer Joan Baez and gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson. Alice's has changed little over the years: It's still a ramshackle joint with moss growing on the roof and redwood picnic tables outside. Motorcyclists flock there on weekends after riding the winding roads. Equestrians and cyclists love to travel the local trails and roads, too, and you'll see both equine and mechanical steeds parked outside Buck's, the quirky, memorabilia-filled diner sometimes called "the unofficial town hall of Silicon Valley" for all the venture capital conversations that have taken place around its tables.
Woodside's trail network is another major draw. Hikers love the shady, flat paths through Huddart County Park and Purisima Creek Redwoods Open Space Preserve. For a more manicured garden stroll, Woodside is also home to the Bay Area's Best Botanic Garden, the 650-acre Filoli estate, where you can wander among beautifully landscaped grounds, fountains, and a stately mansion. To spend the night in Woodside, you can take your pick of rustic cabins, villas, and guest houses on Airbnb, or camp at Half Moon Bay State Beach, just 11 miles away.