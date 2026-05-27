The 12 Best Things To Do In Corpus Christi

Sitting along the Gulf Coast in southern Texas, Corpus Christi blends beaches, history, wildlife, and culture into one diverse destination. Although some travelers may see Corpus Christi only as a gateway to Padre Island, this waterfront city has plenty to offer on its own, from peaceful nature preserves and scenic beaches to museums, fresh seafood, and live music. Whether you want to spend your trip paddleboarding over glowing water, learning about Tejano legends, or simply eating your weight in Gulf seafood, there's no shortage of ways to fill your itinerary in this Texas city.

With its warm climate, waterfront scenery, and mix of outdoor recreation and cultural sightseeing, the city makes an easy weekend getaway for travelers looking for both relaxation and variety. From local institutions and hidden nature spots to top-rated attractions, these are Corpus Christi's best things to do. Sources such as Visit Corpus Christi and Google ratings were used to determine the very best activities that the Sparkling City by the Sea has to offer. We aimed to include a range of things to do, showcasing different sides of the city, from nature to art, culture, and more.