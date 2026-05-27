The 12 Best Things To Do In Corpus Christi
Sitting along the Gulf Coast in southern Texas, Corpus Christi blends beaches, history, wildlife, and culture into one diverse destination. Although some travelers may see Corpus Christi only as a gateway to Padre Island, this waterfront city has plenty to offer on its own, from peaceful nature preserves and scenic beaches to museums, fresh seafood, and live music. Whether you want to spend your trip paddleboarding over glowing water, learning about Tejano legends, or simply eating your weight in Gulf seafood, there's no shortage of ways to fill your itinerary in this Texas city.
With its warm climate, waterfront scenery, and mix of outdoor recreation and cultural sightseeing, the city makes an easy weekend getaway for travelers looking for both relaxation and variety. From local institutions and hidden nature spots to top-rated attractions, these are Corpus Christi's best things to do. Sources such as Visit Corpus Christi and Google ratings were used to determine the very best activities that the Sparkling City by the Sea has to offer. We aimed to include a range of things to do, showcasing different sides of the city, from nature to art, culture, and more.
Explore Corpus Christi's shoreline (preferably by horse or paddleboard)
Tucked along 80 miles of coastline, spending some time at the beach is a non-negotiable while in Corpus Christi. Here you'll find North Beach, one of Texas' most breathtaking beaches, nestled along the bay, just 10 minutes from downtown. The beach offers not only a boardwalk, but notable destinations like the Texas State Aquarium and USS Lexington (but more on those later). For more secluded nature, Corpus Christi is also home to Padre Island National Seashore, a barrier island with 66 miles of protected coastline. Here, you can visit gems like Malaquite Beach, a hidden beach known for its gorgeous views. The 4.5-mile beach offers wide open sand and peaceful atmosphere. If you plan your visit between mid-June and August, you may be lucky enough to watch a sea turtle release, which typically happens early in the morning on Malaquite Beach.
Not only are Corpus Christi's beaches beautiful, but they offer plenty of opportunities for recreation, from surfing to wing foiling, which, if you're not familiar, involves standing on a hydrofoil board with a handheld sail. If you want to experience Corpus Christi like a true Texan, you can even travel by horse. Horses on the Beach, rated a 4.7 on Google, offers hour-long rides along the coastline, extended to 90 minutes if you opt for a ride at sunset. Alternatively, for a truly one-of-a-kind experience, hop on a transparent paddle board at night with GlowRow, where you can glide over illuminated water.
Learn about marine life at the Texas State Aquarium
With a 4.6 Google rating and over 17,000 reviews — plus a ranking as one of the best aquariums in America by USA Today readers in 2025 — the Texas State Aquarium is undoubtedly one of Corpus Christi's must-see attractions. At the state's largest aquarium, expect to find animals ranging from alligators to bottlenose dolphins, great barracudas, and Caribbean flamingos. Since opening its doors in 1990, the aquarium has continued to grow and now offers a range of animal presentations each day, including dolphin demonstrations, sea turtle talks, and an interactive shark experience. Families with small children won't want to miss the seasonal splash park or Ocean Odyssey (the children's discovery center launching in late May 2026) either. Aside from serving as a tourist destination, the aquarium also plays a role in conservation through its wildlife rescue program, which works to return rehabilitated dolphins, otters, and sea turtles back to the wild whenever possible.
The Texas State Aquarium is among Corpus Christi's higher-priced attractions, with admission for guests 13 and up costing $49.95, while tickets for children ages 3 to 12 cost $36.95. However, many past guests say the cost is worth it for the experience. "After entering and learning about how the aquarium is operated, I was deeply moved," said one Google reviewer. "It was extremely educational for children and offers a unique opportunity to interact directly with animals, something that feels truly one of a kind in the world."
Walk around the South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center
Since opening in the 1980s, the South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center has become one of Corpus Christi's most peaceful and popular spaces, with a 4.5 rating on Google. Covering 182 acres, it contains numerous trails, a wetland boardwalk, and a dozen different gardens, where you'll find everything from orchids to butterflies and tropical displays. The garden is also home to animals like reptiles, iguanas, tortoises, and parrots. "Almost all of the birds talk!" said one past visitor on Google. "You can tell that everyone here is seriously in love with the animals and takes extremely wonderful care of them."
Thanks to its location on the Great Texas Coastal Birding Trail, the botanical garden is also one of the best birdwatching destinations the U.S. has to offer. Eagle-eyed visitors will spy species such as shorebirds, ducks, and hummingbirds. Plus, it's budget-friendly to visit — adult admission is $12, and children ages 3 to 12 pay $6. Past visitors say to wear proper walking shoes, and to bring insect repellent.
Experience naval history aboard the USS Lexington Museum
You can also find a piece of World War II history right in Corpus Christi. The USS Lexington played a role in operations across the Pacific, even earning itself the nickname "The Blue Ghost" after it survived multiple sinking attempts. When the ship was retired in 1991, it was the oldest working carrier in the Navy. The local community rallied to become its new home, and a year later, the USS Lexington sailed into Corpus Christi and started a new chapter as a museum. Now, the massive ship — which has enough space on its deck for three football games — is home to 20 aircraft and other naval gear, numerous exhibits including one dedicated to Pearl Harbor, and even three escape rooms (which have a separate entry ticket of $43 per person).
Visitors say the ship is well worth the visit, as it has garnered a 4.8 rating on Google across nearly 17,000 reviews. It is also the No. 1 thing to do in Corpus Christi on Tripadvisor. Entry is $25 for adults and $15 to $20 for children. Plan to spend at least two hours exploring the numerous exhibits throughout the vessel. You'll want to wear comfortable shoes, and keep in mind that there are steep steps.
Learn about Corpus Christi's music icon at the Selena Museum
Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, known as the "Queen of Tejano Music," was reaching new highs in her career when she was tragically murdered by the president of her fan club at only 23 years old. Over 30 years after her death, you can still learn about the beloved singer's legacy in her hometown of Corpus Christi. The Selena Museum — which was opened by the Quintanilla family in 1998 — houses an array of clothing items designed by Selena herself, along with photographs and other memorabilia. You can even see a recreation of her former studio, plus items like her former car and tour bus.
The museum, rated a 4.6 on Google with over 5,500 reviews, is open on weekdays and costs $5. "The museum is small, but that's what makes it feel intimate and authentic," said one past visitor on Google. "Walking through feels like stepping into the Quintanilla family's memories. You leave inspired, emotional, and humming 'bidi bidi bom bom,' celebrating the life and legacy of the Queen of Tejano Music." If you're looking for more tributes to the singer, Corpus Christi is also home to a memorial statue, the Mirador de la Flor, and places like the Hi-Ho Restaurant, which serves Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisine and was once a favorite of Selena's.
Indulge in the seafood, Tex-Mex, and barbecue scene
Nestled in the most "tropical" region in Texas, Corpus Christi's food scene has no shortage of places to explore, and it particularly shines when it comes to Gulf seafood, Tex-Mex, and barbecue. Doc's Seafood and Steaks is one local staple that's been serving fresh seafood for the past 20 years. Menu options range from crab-stuffed flounder and yellowfin tuna tacos to hand-breaded fried shrimp with fries, slaw, and hush puppies, plus steaks, burgers, and sandwiches. The waterfront restaurant, which is rated a 4.4 on Google with over 7,000 reviews, also has a full lineup of live music. "I had their famous clam chowder which is, hands down, the best I've ever had," said blogger Real Food Traveler, who recommends a visit at sunset.
Water Street Oyster Bar — which has been around since 1983 — is another top choice, especially for its raw bar, serving fresh sushi and Texas oysters. When it comes to Tex-Mex, a Corpus Christi institution is Kiko's, which opened its doors in 1977. Its menu, largely featuring family recipes, centers on dishes like cheese enchiladas with chili gravy, fajitas, and puffy corn tacos with asada and avocado lime and cilantro sauce. And for hearty Texas barbecue, the 4.5 Google-rated Hoegemeyer's Barbeque Barn is a solid option that's open for lunch on weekdays. The eatery serves up classics like slow-smoked brisket and pork spare ribs in a 1920s-era warehouse.
Visit the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History
Like many cities across Texas, Corpus Christi is rich in history, and one of the best places to learn about its past is at the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History. With hundreds of thousands of artifacts (some of which date back centuries), exhibits are dedicated to everything from ecology and geology to local history and 17th-century shipwrecks, ideal for children and adults alike. Families will especially not want to miss the interactive science center, complete with a planetarium and playground.
The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History was founded in the 1950s. Today, the 100,000 square-foot space has earned a 4.6 Google rating and receives over 100,000 visitors each year. "This (is) a very well laid out, comprehensive, and interesting museum," said one recent visitor on Google. Plan to spend at least a couple of hours here exploring the various exhibits. Admission is $15 for visitors age 13 and up, and the museum is closed on Mondays.
Wander through the Art Museum of South Texas
You'll find everything from paintings to photographs, ceramics, and more at the Art Museum of South Texas. The museum's permanent collection encompasses nearly 2,000 works of art from the Americas, with a special focus on Texan art. You can view some of it within the permanent Spanish Colonial exhibit, which highlights a range of Spanish Colonial, pre-Colombian, and contemporary pieces inspired by the era. The museum has a Google rating of 4.5 at the time of writing. It also houses temporary exhibits and hosts a range of workshops and other programming.
Although the Art Museum of South Texas opened in its current form in 1972, its history stretches back even earlier, to the 1940s. Nowadays, the museum is affiliated with Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and is a city landmark due to its distinctive architecture, designed by Philip Johnson (with a more recent expansion designed by Mexican architect Ricardo Legorreta, which added 13 rooftop pyramids), and its waterfront setting. The museum is open Tuesdays through Sundays and costs $10 for adults, with rotating free-admission days throughout the month.
Enjoy nature at Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve and Learning Center
Corpus Christi is known for its idyllic year-round weather, so there's no excuse not to spend plenty of time outdoors when you're here. One of its most-loved spaces is the Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve and Learning Center. The 162-acre preserve is rated a 4.7 on Google and is free to visit. Past visitors consistently praise the peaceful scenery, clean facilities, and opportunities to learn about — and sometimes see — wildlife, including turtles, birds, and butterflies. The preserve is home to 2 miles of walking trails, plus a picnic and playground area, while the learning center features exhibits dedicated to the regional coastal ecosystems.
"It really is the best thing Corpus Christi has to offer for nature loving families," said one Google reviewer. The nature trails are open daily, and the learning center is open Tuesdays through Saturdays. Past visitors also advise bringing bug spray.
Support the conservation efforts of the Texas Sealife Center
Since its establishment in 2010, the Texas Sealife Center has made strides in local conservation by serving as a wildlife hospital for birds and sea turtles. And you can get an inside look at the nonprofit's rescue and rehabilitation efforts by attending a tour, available on Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and on Sundays from noon to 3:30 p.m. The tour includes viewing sea turtles currently in the center's care, and a walk along its nature trail, where you'll see native plants and wildlife. Thirty-minute tours cost $11 for everyone over the age of 3, and reservations are recommended. Depending on when you visit, you may be able to watch a sea turtle release — check out the center on Instagram for updates.
"TSC is a really special place with very dedicated volunteer staff," said one visitor on Google, where the facility is rated 4.7. "We enjoyed the detailed tour provided by our guide. All of the animals were incredible and well loved."
Explore Downtown Corpus Christi
Running along the waterfront, Corpus Christ's downtown is another must-explore spot in the Sparkling City by the Sea. For a walk with picturesque scenery, head to Corpus Christi's seawall, a 1.5-mile promenade that's particularly beautiful at sunset. Throughout downtown, there's plenty to see, from street art to nearly 80 small businesses, perfect for browsing or picking up a souvenir. At 20/20 Vintage, find an array of unique jewelry, clothing, and other accessories, while the family-owned Aloe Tile Works sells hand-made tiles, ranging from ornaments to games and decorative pieces.
The neighborhood is also home to some of Corpus Christi's best nightlife. Spaces like Executive Surf Club have featured cozy bar food, 36 beers on tap (half off on Tuesdays), and live music since the '90s. You'll also find unique spaces like Bar Under the Sun, or BUS. Formerly the site of a Greyhound bus station, the bar and restaurant serves an array of beverages and bites, like roasted poblano burgers and al pastor chicken sandwiches, alongside entertainment such as live music and yard games. Downtown also hosts fun events like a monthly ArtWalk, a community tradition for the past 15 years featuring over 250 vendors, music, and art exhibitions.
Browse local art at the Art Center of Corpus Christi
Downtown Corpus Christi is also home to a vibrant arts community, and one of its highlights is the Art Center of Corpus Christi. Since opening in 1972, the arts center has become an institution. Within the center's shop and current exhibits, you can browse the work of Texas artists and makers. "This wonderfully curated collection has a wide variety of art mediums," said one past visitor on Google, adding that "the Art Center of Corpus Christi is a MUST stop!" Aside from checking out art, the center also offers plenty of ways to tap into your own creativity through regular classes and community events. The center's Wednesday evening art market is a Corpus Christi mainstay, featuring artisan vendors and live musical performances. The center also offers free family art activities on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
You'll also find an on-site restaurant, Gallery 41, which serves locally sourced dining in a peaceful waterfront setting. The art center is closed on Mondays and is free to visit. For another artsy city with a charming downtown and museums, consider a visit to Beeville, about an hour from Corpus Christi.