Knoxville's Peaceful Suburb Is A Tennessee Gem With Lake Fun, Scenic Trails, And A Variety Of Shops

Knoxville is one of the biggest cities in Tennessee and a major tourist attraction drawing in millions of visitors every year. While there's a lot to love about the "Cradle of Country Music," those who want to avoid its notoriously bad traffic and experience someplace more peaceful might want to turn their attention toward one of its overshadowed suburbs instead, namely Farragut. The small town of just over 25,000 residents is described as a small gem with a friendly community and overall sense of safety. Still, there's a decent selection of shops and places to eat around town considering its size. Shoppers will find an impressive array of locally-owned boutiques, specialty stores, and big shopping centers, while foodies can enjoy comfort food restaurants and fun wine bars in town.

One of Farragut's biggest draws, though, is its proximity to nature. The town has direct access to Fort Loudoun Lake, where visitors can boat, kayak, paddleboard, and fish for bass, crappie, and catfish. The area's waterfront parks not only offer great lake views but are also some of the best places to enjoy these recreation opportunities. Hikers and walkers will also be happy to learn that Farragut is home to a network of scenic trails.

Farragut can be easily reached via Interstate 40, and because Knoxville is less than a half-hour drive away, the town serves as one of its suburbs and a great base from which you can explore the rest of the region. Chattanooga and Nashville are also about 1.5 and 2.5 hours away, respectively, while fliers can land at McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS), about 17 miles southeast.