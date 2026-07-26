Rick Steves Doesn't Understand Why Tourists Often Overlook The Colorful Cities Of This European Country
When you think of stunning cities to visit in Europe, there are probably a few heavy-hitters that come to mind. Of course, there's romantic Paris, with the Eiffel Tower that shimmers at night with twinkling lights. Then there's Rome, home to the ancient Colosseum and full of tasty Italian food. While these cities are all worth experiencing, travel guru Rick Steves doesn't quite understand why tourists often overlook the colorful cities in the country of Switzerland.
If we're going to take globetrotting advice from anyone, it should be Rick Steves, one of the most trusted voices in the travel sphere. After spending decades exploring Europe, he's built a solid reputation for knowing exactly which destinations deserve a spot on your itinerary; and Switzerland is one of them. It's primarily famous for its alpine beauty — towering jagged peaks and rolling emerald valleys filled with the gentle sound of cowbells — along with its remarkable ability to put a sizable dent in even the most strategically planned travel budget. It's the kind of place where the scenery is breathtaking, but so is the price of a simple lunch.
Still, as spectacular as the Swiss Alps are, they're only part of the country's appeal. Beyond the postcard-worthy landscapes and mountainside resort villages, Switzerland is home to a collection of vibrant cities that are every bit as deserving of your time. Featuring medieval old towns, lakeside promenades, world-class museums, and lively cafes, these destinations prove there's far more to Switzerland than its famous peaks and Toblerone chocolate. In "Switzerland's Great Cities," a Season 5 episode of "Rick Steves' Europe" originally airing in 2008, the host takes viewers through Luzern, Bern, Zürich, and Lausanne, which make up what he refers to as the country's "often-overlooked urban charms."
Explore Bern and Zürich, two of Switzerland's urban gems
Bern, the de facto capital of Switzerland, sits within a curve of the fast-flowing Aare River. It offers travelers gorgeous riverside walks along the Nydeggbrücke, as well as historic buildings within the UNESCO-listed Old City. In a blog post on Bern, Steves highlights the many fountains that add color to the cityscape, dating back to the 16th century, which tourists will see as they stroll through. One of the most iconic landmarks here is the Zytglogge, a stunning clocktower that's been a part of the city since the 13th century. A guided tour inside allows visitors to learn about the inner workings of the clock gears, while providing striking views of the Bernese Alps. For more panoramic vistas of the area, climb up to the 210-foot-high platform of the Bern Cathedral.
Steves also shares why people tend to overlook Zürich in his travel guide, noting that it's "one of those cities that tourists tend to skip right over. Since it's a transportation hub, people fly in or change trains here, but don't give stopping a serious thought." While it was officially the most expensive city for 2025, Zürich is still certainly worth a visit, as it is picturesque and has the cleanest air in the world. It boasts a lovely, walkable historical center and numerous churches with tall spires jutting high into the sky. Don't let the pricey reputation keep you from Zürich, as there are many sights that don't cost a penny. St. Peter Church, which contains the largest clock face in Europe, has no entrance fee. Meanwhile, from the city's oldest green space, Lindenhof, you can enjoy the pastel buildings along the banks of the Limmat River for free.
Enjoy Lausanne and Luzern on your next trip to Switzerland
Situated in southwestern Switzerland on the shores of Lake Geneva, Lausanne is a "tranquil and elegant" place that Steves believes "has the energy and cultural sophistication of a larger city" (via Rick Steves). Visitors can admire the stained-glass windows of the Gothic-style Notre-Dame Cathedral or climb the tower for unobstructed scenes of Lausanne from above. Walk along the Ouchy promenade to see lakeside buildings and grand boulevards, then explore the bustling square at Place de la Palud and the pedestrian-friendly Rue de Bourg.
In his travel guide dedicated to Luzern (Lucerne in French and Italian), Steves shares, "With several good museums and easy train and boat connections to excursions in the surrounding region, Luzern is a worthwhile stop in its own right." He also believes that it may be the best urban gem in all of Switzerland. Sitting beneath imposing mountains and home to another charming Old Town, Luzern's beautifully preserved medieval buildings line the banks of the Reuss River. One of the city's most iconic landmarks is the wooden Kapellbrücke (Chapel Bridge), which stretches across the water and provides spectacular views of the surrounding peaks and colorful waterfront facades. As you wander through Luzern's inviting streets, you'll also discover the Jesuit Church, with its two distinct domes resembling onions, along with the historic town squares of Weinmarkt and Mühlenplatz.
Thanks to a well-connected rail system, it's easier than ever to journey through Switzerland. Travelers can effortlessly hop from one city to the next while enjoying incredible vistas along the way. Steves even claims that Europe's most scenic train rides are all located within this country. So, on your next trip here, jump on the SBB and explore these Steves-approved cities for yourself.