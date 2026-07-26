Rick Steves Doesn't Understand Why Tourists Often Overlook The Colorful Cities Of This European Country

When you think of stunning cities to visit in Europe, there are probably a few heavy-hitters that come to mind. Of course, there's romantic Paris, with the Eiffel Tower that shimmers at night with twinkling lights. Then there's Rome, home to the ancient Colosseum and full of tasty Italian food. While these cities are all worth experiencing, travel guru Rick Steves doesn't quite understand why tourists often overlook the colorful cities in the country of Switzerland.

If we're going to take globetrotting advice from anyone, it should be Rick Steves, one of the most trusted voices in the travel sphere. After spending decades exploring Europe, he's built a solid reputation for knowing exactly which destinations deserve a spot on your itinerary; and Switzerland is one of them. It's primarily famous for its alpine beauty — towering jagged peaks and rolling emerald valleys filled with the gentle sound of cowbells — along with its remarkable ability to put a sizable dent in even the most strategically planned travel budget. It's the kind of place where the scenery is breathtaking, but so is the price of a simple lunch.

Still, as spectacular as the Swiss Alps are, they're only part of the country's appeal. Beyond the postcard-worthy landscapes and mountainside resort villages, Switzerland is home to a collection of vibrant cities that are every bit as deserving of your time. Featuring medieval old towns, lakeside promenades, world-class museums, and lively cafes, these destinations prove there's far more to Switzerland than its famous peaks and Toblerone chocolate. In "Switzerland's Great Cities," a Season 5 episode of "Rick Steves' Europe" originally airing in 2008, the host takes viewers through Luzern, Bern, Zürich, and Lausanne, which make up what he refers to as the country's "often-overlooked urban charms."