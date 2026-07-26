Dayton's Scenic Park Minutes From Downtown Is A Family-Friendly Getaway With Fishing, Trails, And Boating

From aviation museums to unique roadside sights, Dayton is home to many premier attractions. And a lot of these places are hiding in plain sight, such as Eastwood MetroPark. You might think that this is just another city park for picnicking, but this scenic, 437-acre spot caters to a wide range of outdoor enthusiasts. From lakefront activities like boating and fishing to hiking and biking (and even camping, if you manage to secure the single available site), the free-to-enter park is minutes away from Downtown Dayton.

Featuring many multi-use paths, Eastwood MetroPark allows you to stroll along flat walking loops, lengthy cycling tracks, and sections of famous long-distance trails. There's a lot to observe along the way — from abundant birdlife soaring overhead to river otters and beavers by the water. Speaking of, the park is home to the 185-acre Eastwood Lake, where the whole family can set afloat on the water and take advantage of boating opportunities. From jet-skiing and kayaking to spotting wildlife, everyone can enjoy a range of both calm and thrilling activities.

Not only that, but you can cast a line into the lake to see what'll bite. This isn't the only place you can fish at the park — the Mad River, the Blue Lake, and the lagoon are popular, too. You can't forget about picnicking, geocaching, and winter sports opportunities, either. With so much to do in one place, a visitor described their experience, saying, "Whether you're looking for a place to relax or engage in active recreation, Eastwood MetroPark has something to offer everyone." Simply drive 5 miles northeast of downtown or take the Route 6 bus to get to the park.