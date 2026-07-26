Dayton's Scenic Park Minutes From Downtown Is A Family-Friendly Getaway With Fishing, Trails, And Boating
From aviation museums to unique roadside sights, Dayton is home to many premier attractions. And a lot of these places are hiding in plain sight, such as Eastwood MetroPark. You might think that this is just another city park for picnicking, but this scenic, 437-acre spot caters to a wide range of outdoor enthusiasts. From lakefront activities like boating and fishing to hiking and biking (and even camping, if you manage to secure the single available site), the free-to-enter park is minutes away from Downtown Dayton.
Featuring many multi-use paths, Eastwood MetroPark allows you to stroll along flat walking loops, lengthy cycling tracks, and sections of famous long-distance trails. There's a lot to observe along the way — from abundant birdlife soaring overhead to river otters and beavers by the water. Speaking of, the park is home to the 185-acre Eastwood Lake, where the whole family can set afloat on the water and take advantage of boating opportunities. From jet-skiing and kayaking to spotting wildlife, everyone can enjoy a range of both calm and thrilling activities.
Not only that, but you can cast a line into the lake to see what'll bite. This isn't the only place you can fish at the park — the Mad River, the Blue Lake, and the lagoon are popular, too. You can't forget about picnicking, geocaching, and winter sports opportunities, either. With so much to do in one place, a visitor described their experience, saying, "Whether you're looking for a place to relax or engage in active recreation, Eastwood MetroPark has something to offer everyone." Simply drive 5 miles northeast of downtown or take the Route 6 bus to get to the park.
Enjoy the aquatic amenities at Eastwood MetroPark
There are several vacation spots that are an easy day trip from Dayton, but exploring in your own backyard can be just as much fun. Eastwood MetroPark has a number of boating and fishing areas, perfect for families seeking out lake and riverfront fun. Eastwood Lake sees a lot of action, with rules changing by odd and even calendar days to accommodate different types of boaters. On odd-numbered days, bring your own watercraft to cruise on the lake. You'll see some sailboats out on the west side of the lake on those days, sharing the space with jet skiers.
On even-numbered days, water-skiers flaunt their skills and wakeboarders make a splash. You'll hear the roar of motorboats cutting through the waves, too. Although motorized boats have no horsepower limits, they must operate at a maximum of 35 mph. Those who simply wish to kayak or canoe will be happy to know that there are no restrictions. If you're scared of paddling here, you can launch your kayak into Blue Lake, which is much smaller and easier to navigate. Another option is the lagoon, great for first-time paddlers. Test your rowing skills while touring its islands. As for those who want to tackle Class II rapids, the Mad River provides a 4-mile journey.
All mentioned bodies of water allow fishing. If you don't have an Ohio fishing license, stick to the lagoon and Blue Lake — and if you do, feel free to set your rod on the Mad River and Eastwood Lake. The former is teeming with bass varieties like rock, smallmouth, and largemouth (it's also the region's only trout stream). Meanwhile, anglers at Eastwood Lake can catch crappie, saugeye, walleye, and catfish, among other species. Unfortunately, swimming is off the table at Eastwood.
Explore the pathways that snake through the park
When you're off the water, check out the paths at Eastwood MetroPark. There are two long-distance trails that pass directly through the park boundaries. One of them is America's longest official national scenic trail, the North Country Trail, which explores colorful cities from Vermont to North Dakota. You can trek a small portion of its 4,600-plus-mile length, which leads you from the lagoon along the Mad River.
The other long-distance trek is the Buckeye Trail, the country's longest loop that takes hikers to 47 counties across 1,400-plus miles. Before those numbers freak you out, you'll be traversing only 2.7 miles of the trail at Eastwood MetroPark. While backpackers attempting its entirety should read up on warning signs that a hiking route isn't beginner-friendly, others can relax, knowing that the Eastwood portion is easy and relatively flat. With an elevation gain of just 39 feet, hikers can complete the loop in less than an hour. Simply follow the blue painted blazes that guide the journey for both trails.
Besides hiking, you can bike along the paved tracks. The Mad River Trail takes you not only to Eastwood, but also to RiverScape and Huffman MetroPark. While the full trail extends for 6.6 miles, a specific 2-mile, out-and-back segment of it is designated as the Track Trail, ideal for family-friendly strolls with prairie and flower views. The paved surface offers convenient and stroller-friendly walks. Back to biking: The 17.8-mile Creekside Trail is worth cycling, too, which starts at Eastwood and makes its way to Xenia Station in Greene County. If you've been curious about bikepacking, an exciting type of camping exploration that's growing in popularity, you can reserve the park's sole campsite, which has space for two tents.