America's 9 Waterfalls That Are The Best-Kept Secrets From Tourists

Some waterfalls in the United States are so beautiful and iconic that they attract millions of visitors every year. Niagara Falls, Yosemite Falls, Multnomah Falls — these are all special places,ut they can also be incredibly crowded. If you've visited them in the past, you probably stood in line for ages before having to elbow your way to the railings for a good view, only to have a bunch of strangers crowd your shots. But not every waterfall in the U.S. has been photographed to death. From coast-to-coast, there are waterfalls so secret that you may only have heard their name in whisper — if you have heard of them at all.

Some have no marked trail. Others have no signage or parking. Some require you to get your feet wet or descend steep slopes, and some are hidden in plain sight and yet somehow manage to remain largely undiscovered. They might not have the scale of America's biggest falls, but these hidden gems have drama. Visit any, and you'll likely enjoy an intimate experience with nature, beautiful trail scenery, and a sense of genuine discovery. No crowds, no queues, no jostling — and nobody photobombing your shots. We've consulted travel blogs like Anne's Travels and My Life's a Movie, as well as specialist waterfall websites like World of Waterfalls, to find these secret cascades. Most are known to locals, but all are off the tourist trail. Here are 9 of America's best-kept waterfall secrets patiently awaiting your discovery.