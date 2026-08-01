Forget Florida, Retire To This Midwest Gem With Gorgeous Mountain Views And Affordable, Healthy Living

When it comes to choosing a retirement destination, it's hardly a secret that Florida reigns supreme. Thousands of 65-plus folks moved down to the Sunshine State in 2025 — a whopping 45,696 to be precise, according to AARP, a non-profit advocacy group serving older Americans. But tried-and-tested FL certainly isn't the only tempting territory for later-life living. Those with a penchant for mountain views, outdoor adventure, and affordability might want to consider North Dakota, which recently got name-dropped as the second-best state for retirement by financial growth website FinanceBuzz.

A big old square cut-out in the north-central region of the contiguous United States, North Dakota butts up against the Canadian border to the north, with Minnesota and Montana hemming it on both sides. That puts you on the fringes of the vast Midwestern region, where the landscape ranges from the ultra-fertile reaches of the Red River Valley, to sprawling native prairies, to the rugged Badlands of the high-up Missouri Plateau. Within it, you can hike legendary trails, enjoy a whopping 60-plus wildlife refuges, drive through mountain ranges — the list goes on.

If North Dakota has caught your eye as a potential retirement option, then it's worth knowing that the Minot International Airport (MOT) is the largest airport in the state, offering direct links from cities like Denver and Minneapolis. Bismarck Municipal Airport (BIS) also has a range of domestic flight arrivals that land you on the I-94 corridor in the southern half of the state. And it's possible to drive across the North Dakota border in around three-and-a-half hours to the vibrant Midwestern city of Minneapolis, home to one of America's best park systems.