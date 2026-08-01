Forget Florida, Retire To This Midwest Gem With Gorgeous Mountain Views And Affordable, Healthy Living
When it comes to choosing a retirement destination, it's hardly a secret that Florida reigns supreme. Thousands of 65-plus folks moved down to the Sunshine State in 2025 — a whopping 45,696 to be precise, according to AARP, a non-profit advocacy group serving older Americans. But tried-and-tested FL certainly isn't the only tempting territory for later-life living. Those with a penchant for mountain views, outdoor adventure, and affordability might want to consider North Dakota, which recently got name-dropped as the second-best state for retirement by financial growth website FinanceBuzz.
A big old square cut-out in the north-central region of the contiguous United States, North Dakota butts up against the Canadian border to the north, with Minnesota and Montana hemming it on both sides. That puts you on the fringes of the vast Midwestern region, where the landscape ranges from the ultra-fertile reaches of the Red River Valley, to sprawling native prairies, to the rugged Badlands of the high-up Missouri Plateau. Within it, you can hike legendary trails, enjoy a whopping 60-plus wildlife refuges, drive through mountain ranges — the list goes on.
If North Dakota has caught your eye as a potential retirement option, then it's worth knowing that the Minot International Airport (MOT) is the largest airport in the state, offering direct links from cities like Denver and Minneapolis. Bismarck Municipal Airport (BIS) also has a range of domestic flight arrivals that land you on the I-94 corridor in the southern half of the state. And it's possible to drive across the North Dakota border in around three-and-a-half hours to the vibrant Midwestern city of Minneapolis, home to one of America's best park systems.
Beautiful views abound in the highlands of North Dakota
If you're looking for a retirement that's heavy on nature, then North Dakota is sure to satisfy. This state lays claim to the greatest number of wildlife refuges in the country. Pursuits in the great outdoors lead the way when it comes to activities, with countless options for hiking, fishing, paddling, off-roading, cycling, bird-watching, and so much more, according to North Dakota Tourism. On top of that, Lonley Planet bills the Flickertail State as one of the finest places in the U.S. to "unplug, detox, and de-stress."
One spot consistently lauded on North Dakotan bucket lists is the uncrowded and underrated Theodore Roosevelt National Park. They say it's where its namesake president first found his passion for nature conservation, and it's easy to see why. This is a land where rugged buttes rise from the plains, bison roam free, and observation points gaze down at colossal canyons. Hikes like the Ridgeline Nature Trail and the Upper Caprock Coulee offer sweeping vistas of the badlands, while the North and South Unit scenic drives offer a more accessible way to take in the scenery.
More highland adventures beckon at the wildlife-filled Turtle Mountain State Forest. Just shy of the Canada border, it rises some 800 feet above the grasslands that dominate this part of the state. Hit the 18-mile trail network and wander amid diverse forests roamed by wolves, moose, beavers, foxes, and deer.
Live well for less in North Dakota
Various sources place North Dakota up there with the most affordable retirement states in the nation. According to a 2025 report by NetCredit, the average person will need a total of $725,851 to retire to this corner of the United States. Compare that to the estimated $1 million you'd need to retire to California or Massachusetts, or $850,000-plus to settle in Florida. Backing that up are cost of living metrics shared by SoFi, which show North Dakota is one of the more affordable states in the Great Plains and Upper Midwest, coming in at nearly 9% below the national average.
So, it's affordable, but what about that other key factor in retirement: health? Well, when it comes to healthcare for Americans over 65, there's good news all around. Senior Living gave North Dakota an A+ for healthcare quality in a 2024 report, while the United Health Foundation placed the state 15th overall for its senior care.
All of these factors combined make North Dakota an ideal place for healthy, active senior living. While it might not have Florida's million-dollar golf experiences like the Shell Bay Club, it does happen to be the state with the highest number of golf courses per capita!