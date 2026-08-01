10 Tips From Rick Steves To Help Retirees Travel To The Fullest

After decades of hard work, it's endlessly exciting to finally step away from the grind and reward yourself with travel. To travel guru Rick Steves, seeing the world offers more than just leisure — it's the "fountain of youth," he says. And as a (now older) guide who has spent his career traveling the world, Steves is full of great tips to help retirement age travelers make the most of the experience they've waited most of a lifetime to truly enjoy.

At any age, some travel days can be long, taxing, and generally rough on both our minds and bodies. While post-retirement travel can be a magical experience, it can also be much tougher on the more "chronologically seasoned" among us than it might have been in our earlier years. Priorities change as we mature. At the same time, long treks through European cities and hours-long museum queues in the summer heat tend to require just a little more recovery time for most of those north of 50.

Speaking with the San Francisco Chronicle, Steves mused, "For retired travelers who are young at heart, but they've got to deal with the reality of, 'We're not kids anymore.'" Thankfully, the guidebook author has plenty of sound, specific advice for post-retirement travelers. "[T]here's a lot of practical ideas that I can share," he told the San Francisco Chronicle in the same interview. Here's the best of his advice to help make the most of your post-retirement travel.