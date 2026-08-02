9 Popular Travel Insurance Companies, Ranked Based On Customer Satisfaction
Buying travel insurance isn't the most exciting part of planning a trip, which is why some people completely skip it. In some cases, however, investing in insurance coverage is worthwhile for travelers. There are several types of insurance out there, and even travel guru Rick Steves believes that trip interruption insurance is beneficial in many situations.
Before you sign on the dotted line, though, it's important to understand exactly what your policy covers and how the claims process works. In fact, we've even broken down everything you need to know about travel insurance in a previous article. Here, though, we rank nine popular travel insurance companies based on customer satisfaction.
To rank these providers in ascending order, we used multiple resources. Each brand's official website provided key information about benefits and claims processing, while firsthand accounts on Reddit and Rick Steves's forums assisted with the ranking order. U.S. News & World Report, Forbes ratings, and Trustpilot star ratings for each of these travel insurance companies also played a role in where each one is ranked. In cases where star ratings were not available on any of these sites, we used the other(s). Google star ratings were not used because several of these brands lack Google Business Profiles. The ranking order is clearly explained in each section.
9. Generali Global Assistance
Generali Global Assistance lands at the bottom of our rankings because the overall customer experience appears to be consistently the worst across the board when compared to all of the other brands you'll learn about here. Generali, which is in the process of changing its name to Redion at the time of publication, provides three insurance plans: standard, preferred, and premium. The premium plan unsurprisingly offers the most coverage, including rental car damage assistance and up to a 75% penalty refund for trip cancellation. These features are unavailable or cost extra at lower tiers.
It's important to note that Generali is not a good option for those who want fully customizable packages. Some add-ons are available, but their coverage tiers are fairly fixed. While experts generally give this company respectable ratings – U.S. News & World Report awarded it a 3.74 out of 5, and Forbes gave it 4.5 out of 5 — real-world consumer experiences are dramatically different than these scores suggest. One key reason Generali Global Assistance is our lowest-ranked provider is that some people have concerns about the legality of certain practices the brand engages in, particularly regarding reported HIPAA violations.
Trustpilot reviewers have given the brand just 2.6 out of 5 stars, with many complaints centering around claims denials even when emergency circumstances arose, concerns about the brand's access to private medical records, and lack of reimbursement when travelers were forced to pay certain expenses out of pocket due to Generali's slow communication. Similar concerns are detailed on Reddit, where one person who was pursuing legal action against the insurer wrote that a customer service agent "Accused me of fraud not once—but three times."
8. WorldTrips
We've ranked WorldTrips just above Generali due largely to the fact that we did not find any consumers who were pursuing legitimate legal recourse against this brand. Like its competitor, WorldTrips has better professional grades than customer feedback. U.S. News & World Report gives the company a 3.8 out of 5, specifically citing its affordability. Where things begin to fall apart for WorldTrips, though, are on Reddit and Yelp. Yelpers have given the travel insurer just 1.1 stars, with one person calling WorldTrips a "joke" and their customer relations department "a black hole."
Another person on Yelp referred to the brand as the "biggest insurance scam." One Redditor also called WorldTrips a "TOTAL SCAM," describing a situation in which their medical claim was repeatedly denied for months despite carefully following all of the company's guidelines and requests for documentation. As of their last update, their claim had not been approved. Others in the thread expressed similar frustrations, with one person saying, "My experience, almost to a T."
WorldTrips is known for its low prices and coverage designed specifically for students, so if your primary goal is to secure basic travel protection without spending a lot of money, its plans may still appeal to you. Be aware, however, that their trip cancellation insurance and travel medical insurance policies come with a great deal of red tape, even if your situation seems to fit within your coverage parameters. One Reddit user who did eventually get reimbursed noted the "system for refunds is clunky and slow and the response is by letter even though you submit it online."
7. Travel Guard by AIG
Travel Guard by AIG is one of the "old guard" of travel insurance brands. Founded amid the leisure travel boom of the early 1980s, it now offers five different types of travel coverage: the Deluxe Plan, the Preferred Plan, the Essential Plan, the Annual Plan, and the Pack'n'Go Plan for spontaneous trips. Each package is customizable to a degree, with various add-ons like rental car damage and pre-existing condition coverage available. Despite having options for seemingly every type of vacationer, Travel Guard's customer satisfaction is much more varied overall than the brands we've ranked above it.
Although U.S. News & World Report gave the insurer a decent 3.6 out of 5 stars, Forbes issued Travel Guard just 2.4 stars, primarily due to the relatively high cost of its premiums compared to similar brands. Furthermore, the company has some policies that could be frustrating for travelers in sticky situations, like a lengthy 12-hour wait time to report lost baggage. And, while the brand has a 4.1 Trustpilot rating, with most people reporting their claims were successful, there are many customer service issues reported.
One Trustpilot reviewer, for example, felt that they were encouraged not to go through with the claims process, which is a major reason Travel Guard lands third on this ranking: "Their tactics is to make you feel it's not worth claiming and bog you down in demands for different types of proofs and documents." Others expressed similar issues, with one person saying they were being given "the runaround" by Travel Guard. All in all, this brand is backed by a major insurance company, so their policies are legitimate, but their customer relations and claims process leave a lot to be desired.
6. Travel Insured International
Travel Insured International may not have the brand recognition of industry giants like Allianz or Berkshire Hathaway, both of which are ranked higher on this list, but it has been serving clients since 1994. While there are some surprising things travel insurance doesn't always cover, Travel Insured International is known for its comprehensive trio of plans: Worldwide Trip Protector Essentia, Worldwide Trip Protector Deluxe, and Worldwide Trip Protector Platinum. All of these include 100% trip cancellation coverage and varying degrees of trip interruption and medical coverage.
For frequent travelers and their children, Travel Insured International offers annual insurance packages. Add-ons like pet coverage and cruise insurance are also available at all plan levels. U.S. News & World Report gives Travel Insured International a 3.79 out of 5 overall, specifically noting that it's a good option for families and for those looking for competitive rates. On Trustpilot, consumers rate the brand similarly at 4.1 stars. One of its biggest strengths is customer service, with one person on Trustpilot noting, "Staff competent, efficient, supportive & caring from start to finish."
The main reason this travel insurance provider ranks about midway through our list is that there are numerous complaints about slow processing times and excessive documentation requirements. One Trustpilot reviewer who canceled a trip due to a cancer diagnosis had already submitted numerous documents and made four calls to Travel Insured International without a resolution. Another Trustpilot user said, "communication is awful never a resolution 60 days later." If you do not expect crème de la crème claims processing times, though, this is a solid mid-tier travel insurance choice.
5. Tin Leg
Tin Leg is another mid-range travel insurance company that has earned a fairly positive reputation among budget-minded travelers who want coverage they can trust without spending an arm and a leg. According to U.S. News & World Report's 3.76 out of 5 rating, Tin Leg is especially strong in the area of cruise coverage. This makes it a great option for travelers who think cruise insurance is worth it for their upcoming vacations.
To that end, this travel insurer has gone to great lengths to offer packages that will appeal to just about everyone. They have nine offerings: basic, economy, standard, silver, gold, platinum, luxury, adventure, and cruise. Each plan comes with varying degrees of coverage, ranging from generic trip cancellation reimbursement to hurricane and weather coverage at some package levels. One thing to note about Tin Leg is that its wide array of options is a bit of a double-edged sword.
While it's nice to have so many choices, it can be tough to figure out exactly which one is the best choice for your needs. This potential for confusion is one reason it isn't ranked higher here. Furthermore, even though many reviewers like Tin Leg — it has a 4.5 rating on Trustpilot and a Redditor called it "excellent" — the bad experiences are extremely bad, which lowered it here. One Reddit user, for example, advised people to "run like the wind" from the brand after incurring a six-figure bill following an emergency in Greece.
4. Seven Corners
While the cost of travel insurance for overseas tourists visiting the U.S. can be eye-watering, American travelers going abroad often turn to Seven Corners for coverage. This insurance provider claims the fourth-best slot on this list thanks to relatively few complaints and particularly strong medical coverage for international travelers. While Seven Corners, which was established in 1993, is best known for working with those going to other countries, they have multiple insurance plans available, including domestic coverage.
One perk of Seven Corners is the variety of plans available, without being as complex as Tin Leg. Annual trip and medical coverage is available for both domestic and international travelers, with specific cruise insurance and expatriation policies also available. U.S. News & World Report gives Seven Corners a commendable 4.31 out of 5 stars. Trustpilot reviewers rate it similarly at 4.5, with one person on Trustpilot sharing, "I found the rates to be very fair and the ease to purchase online extremely easy. Much easier than some other firms ..."
Claims consistency is the reason Seven Corners doesn't rank even higher on our list. While many people report positive experiences with Seven Corners claims, some reviewers were frustrated with the process. On Reddit, someone even shared that they had to threaten legal arbitration in order to get their claim approved. Overall, though, Seven Corners is a good choice for those who want generally well-reviewed medical or trip coverage for their upcoming travels.
3. Faye
Relative newcomer Faye ranks third here because users report that it delivers one of the strongest overall customer experiences in the modern travel insurance industry. Since 2019, Faye has been building a loyal following by offering insurance policies specifically designed for 21st-century travelers. The brand offers a stylish website, app-based policy management, and a variety of benefits like 24-hour customer concierge service, access to more than 20,000 global telemedicine providers, and in-app claims filing.
U.S. News & World Report gave Faye a solid 3.77 out of 5 stars, while Forbes ranked it similarly at 4.0 out of 5. One of the factors that bumped this provider into our top three is that MarketWatch ranked it the number one travel insurer in the nation! Furthermore, CNBC praised its "refreshingly simple claims process." Ease of filing a claim is a huge benefit of choosing Faye. The majority of claims are resolved within two days, which is significantly faster than almost any other travel insurance provider we've featured here. Consumers are also able to customize their policies with upgrades like cancel-for-any-reason coverage and pet care assistance.
The general public also loves Faye. It has a 4.8-star rating on Trustpilot, with one person even gushing they will "never use any other" travel insurance and that it was "the easiest, fastest, best, no-fuss service I have ever experienced!" Redditors agree, with one user describing a situation in which their elderly parents had an exceptional claims experience with Faye. The two main drawbacks of this brand are that it lacks the long history of more established companies, and it is not ideal for those who aren't tech-savvy.
2. Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection
Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection slots into our penultimate spot thanks to its excellent reputation, association with some of the world's top financial services brands, and overall customer satisfaction. Although the travel insurance arm of Berkshire Hathaway has only existed since 2014, the company itself was founded in 1839 and became the powerhouse it is today under Warren Buffett's leadership beginning in the 1960s.
Those who choose Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection need only fill out a simple online form with basic questions about their upcoming trips in order to get plan recommendations. This lack of guesswork is one of the reasons it's such a great option. There are three core plans available: ExactCare Value, ExactCare, and ExactCare Extra. The hallmark of the Extra package is that it provides flight protection, which is a unique feature. Specialized LuxuryCare, AdventureCare, and CruiseCare packages are also available.
U.S. News & World Report awarded the brand 4.1 out of 5 overall, noting that Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection is particularly good for those with pre-existing conditions and for those on a budget. Redditors also praise this brand, with one poster sharing, "Highly recommend for all trips – even car trips." The only thing that keeps Berkshire Hathaway from our top place here is that the brand does not offer annual plans, which is a desirable feature for many frequent travelers.
1. Allianz
Many people, like the tourists stranded by Hurricane Melissa in the Caribbean in 2025, have learned the hard way why they should carry travel insurance. If you're ready to buy a policy for your next vacation, Allianz is the all-around best choice for most travelers. Allianz, founded in 1890, truly offers a plan option for everyone, with each policy type clearly explained on their website to avoid confusion. From their AllTrips Executive annual plan for business travelers to their OneTrip Rental Car Protector designed specifically for incidents on the road, Allianz has thought about every kind of trip.
One especially great feature for families is that children aged 17 and under are automatically covered when a parent or grandparent purchases Allianz's OneTrip Prime or OneTrip Premier plan. Note that this does not apply to annual AllTrips Prime and Premier subscriptions. Allianz is rated well across the board, with 4.2 out of 5 stars from U.S. News & World Report and 4.0 on Trustpilot. MarketWatch named the brand the top annual travel insurance provider, and it also has an A+ Better Business Bureau rating.
Discussion communities around the web confirm these high ratings. One traveler on Reddit shared, "I buy Allianz every year ... An incident we had this past winter proved it was worth it." On Rick Steves' forums, people praise the company's claims process. One person shared, "I have never had a problem with Allianz paying a claim." Another agreed, writing they "had a claim a year ago and they paid pretty promptly without a hassle." All in all, Allianz provides the best combination of brand history, claims processing times, customer happiness, and comprehensive plan options of any travel insurance brand.