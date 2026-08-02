9 Popular Travel Insurance Companies, Ranked Based On Customer Satisfaction

Buying travel insurance isn't the most exciting part of planning a trip, which is why some people completely skip it. In some cases, however, investing in insurance coverage is worthwhile for travelers. There are several types of insurance out there, and even travel guru Rick Steves believes that trip interruption insurance is beneficial in many situations.

Before you sign on the dotted line, though, it's important to understand exactly what your policy covers and how the claims process works. In fact, we've even broken down everything you need to know about travel insurance in a previous article. Here, though, we rank nine popular travel insurance companies based on customer satisfaction.

To rank these providers in ascending order, we used multiple resources. Each brand's official website provided key information about benefits and claims processing, while firsthand accounts on Reddit and Rick Steves's forums assisted with the ranking order. U.S. News & World Report, Forbes ratings, and Trustpilot star ratings for each of these travel insurance companies also played a role in where each one is ranked. In cases where star ratings were not available on any of these sites, we used the other(s). Google star ratings were not used because several of these brands lack Google Business Profiles. The ranking order is clearly explained in each section.