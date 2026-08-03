Forget Boston, Retire To This East Coast Town With Reservoir Recreation, Beach Fun, And Healthy Living

Retiring in Massachusetts doesn't have to mean settling into Boston's traffic, dense neighborhoods, and steeper cost of living. Farther west, the landscape opens into old town centers, farmland, forest, college towns, and reservoir country. One of the area's charming enclaves, Belchertown, sits in Hampshire County, about 83 miles from Boston. Even though it's less than two hours from a major East Coast hub, it offers a slower pace better suited to retirees who want space, nature, and a healthy lifestyle. The town's size is part of the appeal. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates 15,265 residents in 2025, with people 65 and older making up 21% of the population.

Belchertown lies on the edge of Pioneer Valley, an area at the heart of New England brimming with charming towns. One of the largest is Springfield, only half-an-hour from Belchertown. In addition to two local airports, Westfield-Barnes Regional and Westover Metropolitan, there are several major medical centers between Springfield, Belchertown, and nearby Palmer. That gives Belchertown residents a quiet home base with all the bigger city amenities within driving distance.

While healthcare, city amenities, and transportation are close enough to benefit from, residents enjoy being tucked away in nature. Belchertown is adjacent to a large, protected water reservoir, near Arcadia Lake's popular beach, and surrounded by wildlife and New England countryside. This serene setting might explain why the town's older residents are healthier than the state average when it comes to multiple health concerns, per Massachusetts Health Aging Community Profile. For anyone nearing retirement, planning for the future, or just looking for a peaceful New England basecamp, Belchertown offers plenty to consider.