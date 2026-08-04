Unwritten Rules You Should Know Before Visiting The Grand Canyon

The first time I stepped up to the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, the view surpassed my expectations. Until you're standing on the edge of this mile-deep geologic phenomenon, carved over millions of years by the Colorado River, it's impossible to really prepare for the interplay of colorful stone, light, weather, and the 10-mile stretch (on average) to the other side. Not only that, there are miles of scenic drives, campgrounds, the historic Grand Canyon Village, inner canyon trails, and more. It's such a big national park, combining developed areas with a vast backcountry. With the 12 tips listed below, we're focused on helping ensure your safest and most enjoyable trip.

The National Park Service publishes specific regulations that visitors should always keep in mind, especially when it comes to safety and access. You need to apply to the monthly lottery for backcountry permits, for example, and you should always give wildlife plenty of space. But then there are the "unwritten" rules — unofficial guidelines that tourists should keep in mind for an adventurous visit that doesn't leave you feeling disappointed or overwhelmed.

Here, I've drawn on my experiences at the Grand Canyon and research from several articles published by resources like Grand Canyon Trust, Xanterra Travel Collection, the National Park Service, Arizona Highways, and Lonely Planet. I've also consulted blogs and Reddit discussions to compile ways to avoid crowds, learn a lot, and explore the Grand Canyon to its fullest — it's so much more than the South Rim. Read on for tips for your next visit.