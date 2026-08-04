9 Things Pilots Notice When They Fly As Passengers

For most of us, traveling can be predictable and passive: We find our seat, we follow instructions, and we wait for announcements. We cannot anticipate delays, the movements of flight crew raise no suspicions, and the sounds of the aircraft as it prepares for takeoff tell no tales. Trained pilots, however, cannot simply switch their minds from aviator to passenger simply because they are at the controls. No, the plane speaks to them in a language few others understand, and as it does, pilots have no other choice than to listen.

Sudden changes in engine pitch shortly after take-off, the lack of reverse thrust on landing, or an odd "thump" that unsettles the masses is just information to a pilot. The pitch changes because the craft no longer needs as much power and the reverse thrust is an exercise in noise reduction. As for that thumping noise? That's just the landing gear locking into place.

Whether the act of being forced into the role of a passive observer is stressful probably comes down to the individual pilot. Some might cherish the ability to read the approach towards some of the world's scariest airport runways, while others might have preferred to wallow in blessed ignorance. Regardless, while those of us who lack aviation experience might not be able to parse flight information the way pilots can, some flight experts have been kind enough to pass on a little of what they know. We've taken a broad intersection of their comments across social media posts, aviation blogs, and news articles to produce our list. And it's one filled with no small number of surprises.