9 Tips From Pilots And Flight Attendants For Surviving Motion Sickness

No matter how inviting the location, no matter how much forward planning has been put into designing the perfect vacation, the fact remains that getting from A to B is generally the least exciting part of the whole escapade. And that goes doubly so for those of us who suffer from motion sickness. It's an affliction that affects one in three of us and is platform-agnostic when it comes to when and where it will strike.

Some people find even the prospect of traveling in a car as a passenger nauseating, while others fear the motion of the ocean to the extent that they simply will not set foot on a ship. And then, there's the dreaded airsickness: planes do not pull over, nor can you retreat to a private cabin to take care of business should the need arise. Emotophobes, avert thy gaze: while in the air, bouts of nausea are sometimes a shared experience.

For something so disruptive, the cause of motion sickness is surprisingly simple. As you travel, your eyes tell you one thing, such as that you are sitting down in a vehicle minding your own business, and your inner ear, detecting motion, quite another. All of which begs the question of what, if anything, can be done about it? Well, first up, we're neither doctors nor pharmacists; pharmacological countermeasures exist, but this isn't the place to go looking for them. What we can do, however, is examine what some other experts — namely pilots and flight attendants — have to say on the matter. Such distinguished individuals have spent more time in the air than most people spend taking showers. We've scoured the internet for blogs, vlogs, articles, and forum threads for some insider information that might very well save, if not your life, then at least your lunch.