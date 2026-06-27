10 Reasons Flights In The Past Weren't All That Great

It may be that modern travel is not as hyper-focused on speed, comfort, and convenience as we might like, but in most cases, it represents an improvement over what went on before. The early days of heavier-than-air aviation were filled with experimental designs and rapid attempts to turn the recent technology into effective weapons of war. Still, commercial flights began earlier than you might think: a pilot named Tony Jannus flew a paying passenger 21 miles across Florida in 1914. Just five years later, the Dutch airline KLM was founded. By the late 1930s, passenger airlines were crossing the Atlantic, at least until the onset of World War II.

The end of the war brought an increased focus on profitability, and transatlantic passengers had to learn how to survive lengthy flights with refueling stops as a matter of routine. The world's first passenger jet airliner (the Comet) arrived in 1952 and, despite its contributions to the industry, was beset by problems. The piston-powered Douglas DC-7, however, hit the ground running in 1955 with its impressive cruise speed. It too was soon phased out of operation as passenger jets began to dominate the industry. What followed is achingly familiar. The jets got larger, yes, and at least somewhat faster, but the romance of the early pioneer flights vanished, never to be seen again.

Of course, the thing about romance is that it is often viewed through a clouded lens. The modern commercial aviation industry has much to bemoan, but to those who take the time to rifle through archives in search of old news stories, eyewitness testimonials, and official statistics, a different picture emerges. They discover an industry beset with now-forgotten problems. Which is exactly what happened to us, and here is what we found.