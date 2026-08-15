11 Things Hotel Employees Notice About You As Soon As You Check In

Checking into a hotel might seem like little more than a routine encounter with the front desk staff. But in between the procedural interactions you have with them regarding ID cards, payment details, and a room key handover, the information that is passed runs deeper than you may realize. Even before you have approached the front desk and said your first hellos, the reception staff has picked up on a number of non-verbal cues about you and set about creating a composite picture that tells them the kind of guest you are likely to be.

From the way you conduct yourself right through the door, to the way you react when the staff informs you about the deposit hold, everything is noticed at the front desk. These observations have little to do with the hotel staff judging their guests; if anything, these details help them tailor your stay experience to your needs and preferences, offering you an experience with maximized comfort and minimal snags. Some of the clues they pick up on seem so insignificant that you'll never guess that they contribute so greatly to the impression you create. Here are things hotel employees notice about you as soon as you check in and how to kick things off on the right note.