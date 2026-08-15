Skip Nassau And Paradise Island — this Secluded Oasis In The Bahamas Is The Fresh Escape Travelers Need In 2026
When you picture The Bahamas, what comes to mind? Perhaps it's the shimmering turquoise waters, powdery white-sand beaches fringed with swaying palms, or that unmistakable laid-back rhythm that holiday makers come searching for. Whatever images the Bahamas conjure up in your mind, there's no denying that its popular islands and cays deliver "Wish you were here!" postcard scenery at every turn. Yet for travelers looking to skip the crowds of Nassau and Paradise Island and discover somewhere a little more secluded, Rose Island offers a refreshing tropical retreat, and one that deserves a place on every traveler's 2026 radar.
If seclusion and far fewer crowds are on your traveler bingo card, then Rose Island is a winning spot. With no roads, no cars, and barely any commercial infrastructure, Rose Island is worth skipping out on busy Nassau and Paradise Island. The island's private ownership and off-the-grid vibe aid in preserving the feeling that you've stumbled upon a hidden gem. This dreamy, beachy oasis is surrounded by inviting turquoise waters with an impressive coral reef system and stretches of soft pink and white sandy shoreline.
The appeal of visiting somewhere quieter becomes clearer when you look at the numbers. According to The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, via Global Ports Holding, 12.5 million tourists flocked to The Bahamas in 2025, with approximately 6.1 million arriving aboard cruise ships that docked at the Nassau Cruise Port. While Nassau and Paradise Island remain the go-to spots for most stopover visitors, escaping the crowds and heading to nearby Rose Island is a must for travelers looking to steer away from overtourism in 2026.
How to reach Rose Island in The Bahamas
Due to the close proximity of The Bahamas to Southern Florida, getting to Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS) can be done in less than one hour with a direct flight from Miami. Alternatively, if arriving by cruise ship, the Nassau Cruise Port is the main port of call. Located a 30-minute boat ride from Nassau and Paradise Island, reaching Rose Island is quick and easy
For travelers looking to take a day trip to Rose Island, Sandy Toes offers daily excursions from Paradise Island that depart at 10 A.M. and return at 3:45 P.M. (weather pending). Guests board a double-decker catamaran and cruise to Rose Island, where they're welcomed by curious pigs splashing in the surf. Unlike Big Major Cay, where you might think twice before swimming with pigs, Sandy Toes has 11 acres of private beach, making it an exclusive experience reserved for Sandy Toes guests only. The excursion includes a Bahamian buffet lunch, open bar, and opportunities to snorkel among the colorful fish and sea turtles beneath the crystal-clear waters with a guide. Enjoy the views with a cocktail in hand from one of many hammocks at the Sandy Toes Beach Bar. Tours start at $229 (as of this writing) with snorkeling gear and kayaks available for rent. Keep in mind that Sandy Tours closes annually for the fall season.
While standard overnight stays on Rose Island aren't generally available, Sandy Toes offers stays at their private villa. The Sandy Toes Retreat requires a minimum of a three-night stay at a cost of $795 per night (as of this writing). The villa offers luxurious beach views from private balconies overlooking the calm blue waters, swaying palms, and sandy beach.
Discover other secluded and inviting beaches on Rose Island
For those staying in Nassau, the ultimate destination for boating adventures, or Paradise Island, the secluded beaches of Rose Island offer the perfect escape for finding your own slice of paradise for the day. Beyond Sandy Toes Beach, which primarily attracts excursion groups, Rose Island boasts three other beaches that are well worth a visit: Footprints, First, and MacTaggart's Beach.
On Footprints Beach, calm water is met by a colorful beach bar named Footprints Beach Bar and Grill. One beachgoer summed up the experience on Google, saying, "Can you say paradise? We stopped for lunch [on] our boat ride and this was a slice of heaven. Service and food were great! The fritters were delicious." Grab a cold drink and head to the shady deck overlooking the tranquil ocean to soak in the island vibes. The property is rumored to be building beach huts in the future, so staying and playing may soon be in the cards.
First Beach, located on the west side of the island, is a picturesque sandy beach where snorkeling enthusiasts can float alongside a natural sandbar. The constant waves along the beach continually reshape the shoreline, creating a truly unique visual feature. Make sure to stop by the highly rated Goodies Beach Bar to laze under umbrellas and palms, while sinking your toes into the powdery soft sand. MacTaggart's Beach on the east side of the island is the most secluded, making it ideal for those craving privacy; however, there are no amenities. If Rose Island has you searching for even more off-the-beaten-path Bahamian escapes, Mayaguana is another underrated island with secluded beaches worth adding to your bucket list. Or you could opt for Exuma, a wave-free hidden gem with soft, white sand.