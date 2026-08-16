Florida's 11 Most Peaceful Destinations To Visit For A Stress-Free Vacation

Although Florida is known for its beaches — which are decidedly peaceful places — it's hard to consider the Sunshine State as a whole as serene. One of its biggest draws for tourists is Disney World, which can feel more like a survivalist battle of who can survive the humidity the longest while wearing Mickey ears than a tranquil respite. Another popular destination is Miami — perhaps best known for its sleek clubs, high-rises, and trendy stores and restaurants — where the only peace you'll find is in a tanning bed.

However, that doesn't mean that there isn't tranquility to be found in Florida if you're looking to take a sigh of relief on your vacation. So, Islands rounded up the state's most peaceful spots, ranging from a quiet forest of dead cypress trees to a town on what's known as the "Forgotten Coast."

To determine which towns and attractions made the cut, we considered which offered the most serene and quiet activities, including kayaking, antiquing, and shelling. We also measured which places had a peaceful ambiance due to their throwback vibes, accessibility, abundance of nature, lack of crowds, or small-town feel.