One Of The Great Smoky Mountains' Most Scenic Drives Offers A One-Way Journey Through Natural Beauty And History

Stretching across North Carolina and Tennessee, Great Smoky Mountains National Park spans more than 500,000 acres filled with ethereal mountain beauty. While the area is popular with hikers, the park's scenic, winding roads provide an accessible way to take in serene views of nature with an easy day of driving. Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail, located just outside of Gatlinburg, Tennessee, is a peaceful drive in the Smokies punctuated by mountain overlooks, historic cabins, beautiful waterfalls, and flowing streams.

Named after the nearby Roaring Fork stream, the Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail is a 5.5-mile, one-way road in the middle of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Visitors to Roaring Fork gush about the beauty of the surrounding old-growth forests and the stream that follows along the trail.

Because the tree-covered, single-lane route is so narrow, no buses, motorhomes, or trailers are allowed on the road. Since the trail is one-way, there is no option to turn around, although there are pullouts at scenic viewpoints and small parking lots at hiking trailheads to allow visitors to stop and enjoy their surroundings. Be prepared to take an hour to drive the entire way at the 10 mph speed limit, and add more time if you plan to stop for hiking or to photograph scenery.