One Of The Great Smoky Mountains' Most Scenic Drives Offers A One-Way Journey Through Natural Beauty And History
Stretching across North Carolina and Tennessee, Great Smoky Mountains National Park spans more than 500,000 acres filled with ethereal mountain beauty. While the area is popular with hikers, the park's scenic, winding roads provide an accessible way to take in serene views of nature with an easy day of driving. Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail, located just outside of Gatlinburg, Tennessee, is a peaceful drive in the Smokies punctuated by mountain overlooks, historic cabins, beautiful waterfalls, and flowing streams.
Named after the nearby Roaring Fork stream, the Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail is a 5.5-mile, one-way road in the middle of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Visitors to Roaring Fork gush about the beauty of the surrounding old-growth forests and the stream that follows along the trail.
Because the tree-covered, single-lane route is so narrow, no buses, motorhomes, or trailers are allowed on the road. Since the trail is one-way, there is no option to turn around, although there are pullouts at scenic viewpoints and small parking lots at hiking trailheads to allow visitors to stop and enjoy their surroundings. Be prepared to take an hour to drive the entire way at the 10 mph speed limit, and add more time if you plan to stop for hiking or to photograph scenery.
Mountain beauty and rustic history on Roaring Fork
Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail is one of the best places in Great Smoky Mountains National Park to see wildlife, and bears are frequent visitors to the area. The overlooks along the route provide expansive views of lush, tree-filled valleys and mountains in the distance. Visitors enjoying the park's beauty from the car can visit when rain has been plentiful to experience the Place of a Thousand Drips, a roadside waterfall that features a stream cascading over rocks.
For travelers who would rather get out of the car and hike, a popular stop is the Trillium Gap trailhead leading to Grotto Falls. If you arrive early enough to find parking at the trailhead, take the easy, 1.3-mile hike that leads to a secluded cove and winds behind the 25-foot waterfall.
In addition to the natural features of Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail, the route offers glimpses into the land's history, similar to the scenic drive of Cades Cove. Just before the official start of the trail, visitors can stop by the Noah "Bud" Ogle Self-Guiding Nature Trail, a 0.8-mile walk through a homestead from the 1880s. Once the motor trail begins, you'll come across several traces of the lives of the early settlers in the area. The Ephraim Bales cabin and its outbuildings are original to the area, while the Alex Coles cabin was moved from the nearby Sugarlands community to preserve the structure. The cabins aren't far from the road, but you can park and walk around the old farms for a closer look.
What to know before driving Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail
Before visiting Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail, check Great Smoky Mountains National Park's calendar to make sure the route will be open; it is closed seasonally, usually from December to mid-April. Because the park can get crowded, especially during summer and fall, the best times to visit are on weekdays in the early mornings, especially if you are hoping to grab one of the limited parking spots at the hiking trailheads.
There's no entrance fee for the park, but be sure to grab a parking tag at recreation.gov or at a Great Smoky Mountains National Park visitor center; tags are required if you are planning to park for more than 15 minutes (a must for visitors hoping to picnic or to hike one of the adjoining trails).
Note that Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail ends at a different spot than it begins, so plan your route carefully. If you want to visit the Bud Ogle homestead or hike up to the nearby (and very popular) Rainbow Falls, consider doing that before entering the Roaring Fork trail. Once you hit the end of the motor trail, stop by Ely's Mill to see locally made crafts before heading into town to explore the affordable family vacation destination of Gatlinburg.