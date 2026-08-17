Near The Border Of Wyoming And Montana Is A Scenic And Family-Friendly Ranch Escape For Cowboy-Style Fun
If you're a fan of the rough-and-tumble world of Wild West movies or the popular TV drama series "Yellowstone," you might be wondering what life is like as a rancher. If you or your family love the idea of trying out the cowboy (or cowgirl) lifestyle, look no further than Dryhead Ranch in Montana, where you can spend one week as a real ranch hand. During your stay, visitors take part in a working vacation full of authentic ranching experiences, including riding cow horses, branding cattle, fixing fences, and driving horses across the range.
Dryhead Ranch is located just a two-hour drive south of Billings, Montana's largest city, on the Crow Reservation near the border of Wyoming. The Bassett family, who have run Dryhead Ranch since 1989, manages 33,000 acres of ranch land where they rear up to 1,000 cows and run a robust horse program. They also have farmland in Lovell, Wyoming, where they grow their feed and keep their cattle and horses for the winter. To get to Dryhead, you will arrange your travel to Billings, and then coordinate with the Bassetts for your transportation to the ranch. From there on, your days will not be run on an itinerary but by the rhythms of the ranch, doing whatever needs to be done day by day. One thing is for sure — you will ride every day!
During your stay at Dryhead Ranch, you will live the way a real ranch hand does, eating together at a communal table, riding, and participating in the hard work that comes with maintaining a ranch. While you're driving herds of cattle or horses, you'll travel along the dusty 50-mile-long Old Sioux Trail along the eastern slopes of the Pryor Mountains, near Custer National Forest, a hidden gateway to Yellowstone. You'll weave between canyons and see Montana's classic "Big Sky Country" landscape with rolling grassy plains, windswept plateaus, and mountains blanketed in low-lying sagebrush or dusted with snow in the winter.
Live out your cowboy dreams at Dryhead Ranch
There are three types of ranching vacations you can join at Dryhead Ranch. These include horse drives and roundups, cattle drives, and ranch week vacations. Horse and cattle drives take place in the spring and involve driving (moving) herds from the Bassett's land in Lovell, Wyoming, to Dryhead Ranch. Summer horse roundups are popular and typically involve grouping mares and stallions for breeding new colts. In the fall, roundups separate colts from mares to wean them.
Cattle drives occur throughout the spring with up to 500 cows and calves moved at a time through the lesser-known Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area. These drives can take around four days to complete. In the fall, you can participate in weaning weeks for the cows and calves and get the full scope of what ranch life is like. Finally, ranch weeks are a combination of horse and cattle weeks but typically involve gathering cows and calves, branding them, inspecting them for sickness, vaccinating, checking fences, and rotating pastures.
Each type of vacation involves different activities, and some weeks are more well-suited for experienced riders, such as the fall horse roundup. With that said, the ranch emphasizes that anyone, even total beginner riders, can join a vacation week as long as they are willing to work hard and have fun. Families with kids and teens are encouraged to join in, emphasizing the great experiences they'll get being out in the wilderness and the amazing stories they'll return home with. Just be aware that the days are long, with rides taking at least five to six hours.
What to expect during your working ranch vacation
Your time spent at Dryhead Ranch will not be like your typical relaxing vacation. If there's one thing the Bassetts emphasize, it's that there will be lots to do during your visit. Adult guests should be ready to sit on a horse for up to eight hours. Reviewers say if you're new to riding, you may be sore after a long day. For complete beginners, especially kiddos, you might consider a few riding lessons to learn some basics. The Bassetts provide a packing list for each season, which you should read thoroughly. In short, pack layers and comfortable, sturdy clothes for outdoor work and the unpredictable Montana weather.
This experience is an escape from the typical daily life. While on the ranch, there is limited access to the outside world, with no cell service, though there is satellite internet. There is also no itinerary since every day will be a new adventure with your horse, learning new skills and having fun with your fellow ranchers. You'll eat buffet-style in the communal cookhouse for every meal with fan and local favorites like hamburgers and indian tacos. Allergies and dietary needs can be accommodated.
Alas, there is no cowboy camping under the stars during your stay. At night, you will sleep in one of two types of accommodations. First, there's a log bunkhouse, with seven private rooms suitable for singles, couples, or groups. The bunkhouse also has a cozy wraparound porch where you can sit and enjoy the quiet early mornings or evenings while listening to the burbling creek nearby. There are also five cabins on the property, each with a single bedroom and bathroom — perfect for those who want a private and quiet place to sleep each night.