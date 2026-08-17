Near The Border Of Wyoming And Montana Is A Scenic And Family-Friendly Ranch Escape For Cowboy-Style Fun

If you're a fan of the rough-and-tumble world of Wild West movies or the popular TV drama series "Yellowstone," you might be wondering what life is like as a rancher. If you or your family love the idea of trying out the cowboy (or cowgirl) lifestyle, look no further than Dryhead Ranch in Montana, where you can spend one week as a real ranch hand. During your stay, visitors take part in a working vacation full of authentic ranching experiences, including riding cow horses, branding cattle, fixing fences, and driving horses across the range.

Dryhead Ranch is located just a two-hour drive south of Billings, Montana's largest city, on the Crow Reservation near the border of Wyoming. The Bassett family, who have run Dryhead Ranch since 1989, manages 33,000 acres of ranch land where they rear up to 1,000 cows and run a robust horse program. They also have farmland in Lovell, Wyoming, where they grow their feed and keep their cattle and horses for the winter. To get to Dryhead, you will arrange your travel to Billings, and then coordinate with the Bassetts for your transportation to the ranch. From there on, your days will not be run on an itinerary but by the rhythms of the ranch, doing whatever needs to be done day by day. One thing is for sure — you will ride every day!

During your stay at Dryhead Ranch, you will live the way a real ranch hand does, eating together at a communal table, riding, and participating in the hard work that comes with maintaining a ranch. While you're driving herds of cattle or horses, you'll travel along the dusty 50-mile-long Old Sioux Trail along the eastern slopes of the Pryor Mountains, near Custer National Forest, a hidden gateway to Yellowstone. You'll weave between canyons and see Montana's classic "Big Sky Country" landscape with rolling grassy plains, windswept plateaus, and mountains blanketed in low-lying sagebrush or dusted with snow in the winter.