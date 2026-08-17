Unwritten Rules You Should Know Before Visiting Pittsburgh

Surrounded by picturesque hills with its downtown nestled at the confluence of three rivers, Pittsburgh is affectionately known as "the Paris of Appalachia." It brims with green spaces and historic sites, with 176 parks, including a new public art and recreation destination called Arts Landing, complete with artist-designed pickleball courts. That's no outlier, either — Pittsburgh brims with artistry, from the funky Randyland artist environment near the city's walkable "Mexican War Streets" to The Andy Warhol Museum, one of four world-class Carnegie Museums. Getting around Pittsburgh can be a memorable experience with its numerous tunnels, Inclines, and hundreds of bridges, but fortunately, locals have plenty of great advice about how to travel the area, understand the local culture, and enjoy the city to its fullest.

Below, explore 12 tips from Pittsburgh locals that delve into how to have a great visit, plus things to be aware of. In addition to the author's experience visiting the city during a road trip, we've referenced regional tourism sites, news sources, blogs, vlogs, Reddit threads, and more. We've also consulted visitor reviews and ratings for specific attractions and destinations to make sure we're highlighting the best and most unique to Pittsburgh. From the city's best food spots and cultural experiences to architectural heritage and spectacular views of its distinctive downtown, read on for lots to see and do and the unwritten rules that will help you make the most of it.