12 Tips Straight From Park Rangers To Have The Best Glacier National Park Adventure

At 1,583 square miles, Glacier National Park is as expansive as it is beautiful. It's so stunning that it's known as the "Crown of the Continent," with 26 named glaciers and mountains that exceed 10,000 feet. It's a treasure of northwest Montana and the American West, where its trails, scenic drives, wildlife viewing, waterfalls, and glacial lakes are among some of the most beautiful places in North America. That said, there are some things that rangers would like you to know if you visit. Not only are there two distinct sides of the park, but it encompasses so much more than what most tourists see in the busiest areas.

Below, peruse 12 tips straight from current and former Glacier National Park rangers who have experience writing backcountry permits, maintaining trails, studying nature, and giving lots of advice. Some are named in formal articles and interviews, while others offer advice anonymously in national park-specific subreddits like r/ParkRangers and r/GlacierNationalPark. We've focused on tips that are specific to Glacier National Park rather than generic national park advice, but you'll encounter some tips that are still good to keep in mind more generally across the region, such as bear safety in the Rockies.

In addition to the author's experiences visiting both sides of Glacier National Park a couple of times, we've consulted YouTube videos, articles, and social media to find these specific tips from rangers. We've also researched NPS.gov, the National Park Foundation, and federal resources for official guidance.