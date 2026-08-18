Disneyland may call itself "the happiest place on earth" (Disney literally owns a trademark on the phrase), but the facts don't necessarily bear that statement out in 2026. It's not even the happiest place in America, as it turns out. No, the vacation destination that ranks highest in the United States on the bliss meter will probably shock your socks off. Las Vegas, Nevada was just named the happiest place to visit in the U.S., edging out Maui and New York City.

According to a study conducted by Irish travel insurance firm JustCover, Las Vegas is tied with Oaxaca, Mexico, for the number three slot in the world, with top honors going to the beach town of Tulum on Mexico's Riviera Maya, followed by Saint Lucia's Soufrière. Scoring 88 out of 100 possible points, Las Vegas is notable, JustCover says, as being "engineered for peak moments" like weddings and birthdays (not to mention those famous bachelor and bachelorette parties where "what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas").

The study used data analysis to mine over a million reviews of 155 popular travel destinations, looking at phrases expressing feelings of joy and happiness, and comparing the number of reviews that contained them to the number of reviews that did not. Cities were graded on a curve, with the top spot (Tulum) earning a score of 100.