Not NYC, Not Disney — This Iconic City Was Named The Happiest Travel Destination In The US For 2026
Disneyland may call itself "the happiest place on earth" (Disney literally owns a trademark on the phrase), but the facts don't necessarily bear that statement out in 2026. It's not even the happiest place in America, as it turns out. No, the vacation destination that ranks highest in the United States on the bliss meter will probably shock your socks off. Las Vegas, Nevada was just named the happiest place to visit in the U.S., edging out Maui and New York City.
According to a study conducted by Irish travel insurance firm JustCover, Las Vegas is tied with Oaxaca, Mexico, for the number three slot in the world, with top honors going to the beach town of Tulum on Mexico's Riviera Maya, followed by Saint Lucia's Soufrière. Scoring 88 out of 100 possible points, Las Vegas is notable, JustCover says, as being "engineered for peak moments" like weddings and birthdays (not to mention those famous bachelor and bachelorette parties where "what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas").
The study used data analysis to mine over a million reviews of 155 popular travel destinations, looking at phrases expressing feelings of joy and happiness, and comparing the number of reviews that contained them to the number of reviews that did not. Cities were graded on a curve, with the top spot (Tulum) earning a score of 100.
Happy things to do in Las Vegas
The city nicknamed Glitter Gulch for its dazzling frenzy of neon signage is an oasis of festive fun for most tourists. A Las Vegas vacation is seen as the perfect adult escape from daily life back home, which is why the city is also sometimes nicknamed "the adults' Disneyland." That would make it the other happiest place on earth, by definition, right?
The Las Vegas strip is famous for its over-the-top resort pools, like the Mandalay Bay Resort, which has its own white sand beach, along with waterfalls, a lazy river, and a wave pool. The Center for Disease Control has declared that "swimming can improve mood," so it's no wonder spending the day at one of these extravagant pools produces a state of sensory bliss. The happiness quotient is equally high if you can score tickets to one of the Entertainment Capital's top shows. The city invented the entertainer residency, with popular, long-running offerings from acts like the Blue Man Group and Cirque du Soleil. After seeing Cirque du Soleil's "O" at the Bellagio, one tourist from Colorado wrote on Tripadvisor, "the sheer joy and pleasure it brought us was unparalleled."
The city has also earned a reputation as a top destination for foodies, with everything from mouth-watering hole-in-the-wall secret Vegas hotspots, to exquisite (and expensive) fine-dining restaurants from celebrity chefs. Some of the hardest-to-get yet worth the effort dinner reservations in Las Vegas are worth chasing. And guests are all but guaranteed to feel joy dining at world-class spots like Joël Robuchon (Vegas' only Michelin 3-star back when the Guide covered the city), and é by Jose Andres (where you need a ticket to get in, not just a reservation).
Factors that make Las Vegas such a happy place
Las Vegas first became a true vacation destination after Gangster Bugsy Siegel opened the Flamingo Casino Hotel in 1946, and year after year it's grown and expanded beyond gambling and cocktails, with new attractions like the Las Vegas Sphere. Opened in 2023, Sphere is a giant dome-shaped venue where high-tech 360-degree projections dazzle crowds with experiences including trippy, immersive art exhibits like those at Area 15, and the hugely popular multi-sensory experience of the classic film "The Wizard of Oz." A recent study has indicated that immersive art has a positive impact on visitors' emotions, including measures suggestive of increased happiness like wonder, relaxation, and inspiration. "The Sphere isn't just a venue, it's redefining what entertainment can be," writes one tourist from New Zealand on Tripadvisor, who saw "The Wizard of Oz" at Sphere. "We left smiling ear to ear."
Las Vegas is also where many couples celebrate what many view as the happiest day of their lives. It's known as the wedding capital of the world, where you an get hitched in a kitschy chapel by an Elvis impersonator. "Getting walked down the aisle by/married by Elvis was one of the most fun experiences of my life," writes one happy Redditor. "It was also one of the least stressful."
While many visitors choose Las Vegas to celebrate happy milestones like a wedding, birthday, or anniversary, others visit for the feelings of joy and happiness they get leaving the stressors of daily life behind. "I get giddy just thinking about my trips to Las Vegas," writes one Facebook user who visits the city every December. "The whole time is the best feeling in the world. My entire world of responsibility is behind me and everything is open and free and I can do absolutely whatever I want, how I want, whenever I want."