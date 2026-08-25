Unwritten Rules You Should Follow When Hiking The Appalachian Trail

Few long-distance hikes are as legendary as the Appalachian Trail, also known as the AT. It's one of the U.S.' 11 national scenic hiking trails, extending nearly 2,200 miles — 2,197.9, to be exact. It stretches from Springer Mountain in Georgia to Mount Katahdin in Maine, passing through 14 states. And along the way, hikers experience a 464,500 feet in elevation change, traversing national parks, mountain ridges, dense forest, open meadows, and more. It's no wonder it's a bucket list item for so many, with more than 3,000 individuals usually registering for a thru-hike every year.

The best times of year to hike the Appalachian Trail will depend on whether you approach it northbound (NOBO) — the most popular direction — or southbound (SOBO). Starting in Georgia, hikers usually get going in late March or early April. The other way around means starting after June 1, since Katahdin's trails can be snowy well into spring and Baxter State Park opens them only when conditions allow, according to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy. Beyond the practicalities, though, there's a lot to know about the culture and experience of the trail. Some basic tips can make your experience easier and more enjoyable, including some ins and outs of the constantly evolving community and "bubble" — the dense group of hikers who set out around the same time.

Below, discover 11 unwritten rules from hikers, shared in articles and Reddit discussions. Most of what you'll learn is geared toward thru-hiking, but that doesn't mean section or day hikers won't find some of these tips valuable. We've consulted the ATC for official guidance, plus national and state park resources, blog posts, social media posts, and regional tourism sites.