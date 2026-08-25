Just East Of Branson Is Missouri's Peaceful Park And Marina With Lake Views, Fishing, And Boating

Branson, Missouri, is known for offering visitors a wide range of entertainment options. However, given the city's reputation for live music, theatrical shows, and theme parks, one may be surprised to learn there are also a number of outdoor activities to enjoy. In fact, just east of Branson, along the shores of Bull Shoals Lake, is Beaver Creek Park. This peaceful park, about a half-hour drive from Branson, offers visitors lake views, fishing, boating, and other water sports in a tranquil setting.

Bull Shoals Lake is a somewhat atypical reservoir. For starters, it straddles the Missouri-Arkansas state line, with both states containing a significant portion of its waters. Bull Shoals is also massive, covering more than 48,000 surface acres. However, unlike many reservoirs with a relatively regular main body, Bull Shoals consists of a series of winding arms and branches. As a result, the lake has nearly 1,000 miles of shoreline, much of it lined by towering trees and surrounded by the Ozark Mountains. Additionally, the water is typically so clear that it is sometimes called the "Caribbean of the Midwest."

Beaver Creek Park is situated along one of those winding branches on the northern portion of Bull Shoals Lake, where Beaver Creek pours into the main lake. Its location on this tree-lined peninsula offers panoramic views of the clear water in multiple directions, as well as the surrounding mountains. This rather remote location, coupled with the dense forest surrounding the park, provides a peaceful setting to enjoy the views and partake in your preferred water sports.