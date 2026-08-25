Just East Of Branson Is Missouri's Peaceful Park And Marina With Lake Views, Fishing, And Boating
Branson, Missouri, is known for offering visitors a wide range of entertainment options. However, given the city's reputation for live music, theatrical shows, and theme parks, one may be surprised to learn there are also a number of outdoor activities to enjoy. In fact, just east of Branson, along the shores of Bull Shoals Lake, is Beaver Creek Park. This peaceful park, about a half-hour drive from Branson, offers visitors lake views, fishing, boating, and other water sports in a tranquil setting.
Bull Shoals Lake is a somewhat atypical reservoir. For starters, it straddles the Missouri-Arkansas state line, with both states containing a significant portion of its waters. Bull Shoals is also massive, covering more than 48,000 surface acres. However, unlike many reservoirs with a relatively regular main body, Bull Shoals consists of a series of winding arms and branches. As a result, the lake has nearly 1,000 miles of shoreline, much of it lined by towering trees and surrounded by the Ozark Mountains. Additionally, the water is typically so clear that it is sometimes called the "Caribbean of the Midwest."
Beaver Creek Park is situated along one of those winding branches on the northern portion of Bull Shoals Lake, where Beaver Creek pours into the main lake. Its location on this tree-lined peninsula offers panoramic views of the clear water in multiple directions, as well as the surrounding mountains. This rather remote location, coupled with the dense forest surrounding the park, provides a peaceful setting to enjoy the views and partake in your preferred water sports.
Beaver Creek Park offers opportunities for fishing and boating
Anglers, boaters, and paddlers have excellent access to Bull Shoals Lake from Beaver Creek Park thanks to the full-service Beaver Creek Marina, which is located inside the park. The marina offers fishing boat rentals, as well as boat slips and mooring options for those who have their own watercraft. Bait, tackle, and other fishing and boating supplies can be purchased at the marina as well. A public boat ramp is available adjacent to the marina, and paddlers can launch canoes and kayaks from the shore within the park.
For anglers, Bull Shoals Lake offers a number of options. The lake is an excellent fishery for a variety of species, particularly largemouth bass, walleye, crappie, and spotted bass. Anglers can also catch smallmouth bass, bluegill, and white bass. Those at Beaver Creek Park have the option of fishing the main lake or heading up Beaver Creek, where smallmouth bass and goggle-eye fishing is expected to be good in 2026. Anglers who don't plan to launch or rent a boat or paddle craft can find plenty of good shore fishing access within the park.
In addition to fishing, there are a variety of other ways to spend time on the lake. Whether pulling water skiers or looking for a relaxing cruise in a quiet cove, boaters leaving Beaver Creek Park have quick access to their favorite activities. Canoers, kayakers, and paddleboarders can explore the shoreline along the main lake or paddle up Beaver Creek. Thanks to its crystal-clear water, Bull Shoals Lake is also a scuba diver's paradise.
Camping at Beaver Creek Park
Since it is so close to Branson, Beaver Creek Park can be a great day trip from the "Las Vegas of the Midwest." However, visitors can also stay overnight in the park. The campground's reservation season runs from April 1 through September 29, with the park closed from September 30 through March 31. The campground has 33 sites with electric and water hookups. There is also a bathhouse with hot showers on-site, as well as a dump station for RV campers. The relatively small size of the campground, coupled with its isolated location, gives it a quiet, secluded atmosphere.
Those wishing to extend their Bull Shoals Lake visit beyond Beaver Creek Park can make it a two-state vacation by visiting Diamond City, Arkansas' fairy-tale small town, on the opposite side of the lake. There are also several nearby outdoor recreation areas. Hercules-Glades Wilderness, one of Missouri's largest wilderness areas, is only about 20 minutes farther east. Of course, there is also plenty to see and do in Branson, the "Live Entertainment Capital of the World."
For those looking to fly, the closest major commercial airport to Beaver Creek Park is Springfield-Branson National Airport (SGF), located about 65 miles north in Springfield. Driving between Springfield and Beaver Creek Park also puts visitors near Busiek State Forest and Wildlife Area, a lovely state forest for camping and hiking that offers another opportunity to spend time outdoors in southern Missouri.