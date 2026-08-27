This Top Ranked California Beach Paradise Shines In Fall With Festivals For Clams, Corgis, And Sand Art
South of Big Sur along California's Central Coast, you'll find the small town of Pismo Beach. With about 8,000 residents, it's known for its relaxed vibe, historic pier, and wide, sandy beaches. It was named "Best Small Beach Town" by Travel + Leisure for 2026, and it ranked No. 1 for best beach in California in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. While it's a good place to visit any time of year thanks to its mild climate, fall is particularly appealing. Summer tourist numbers thin out, fog tends to ease, and several of the city's annual festivals take place.
First up for fall is the Corgi Nation Vacation, held every September. Launched in Pismo Beach in 2024 by So Cal Corgi Nation, the event celebrates all things corgi. On Saturday, there's a free beach fest where visitors can meet hundreds of corgis and their owners. There are corgi races and a doggy costume competition as well as music, food, and vendors. While corgis are the featured canine attraction, all other dogs are welcome as "honorary corgis."
Along with the beach fest, there are some ticketed events that require a VIP weekend ticket. The ticket includes a luau-themed, dog-friendly party to kick off the event Friday night, with a costume contest and snacks for humans and dogs alike. On Saturday evening, there's a wine tasting featuring local Pismo wineries, which is fitting, as Pismo Beach is just about 45 minutes from Paso Robles, one of America's lesser-known wine country gems. Sunday morning brings a beachfront brunch for VIP ticket holders and their dogs.
Pismo Beach Clam Festival in October
Pismo Beach has long called itself the "Clam Capital of the World," and the town was built up partly around the abundance of large clams in the area. The largest Pismo clam recorded in California was found here, clocking in at a little over 7 inches across. Its shell actually sits in a place of honor at City Hall. While clam numbers declined in Pismo Beach and the commercial clam fishery closed in 1947, there has been a resurgence of clams since 2020.
Through all the ups and downs in clam numbers, Pismo Beach has continued celebrating the Pismo Beach Clam Festival. First held in 1946, the festival takes place on the third weekend of October. It used to center on clam digging, but now the focus has shifted to the parade and Clam Chowder Cook-Off. The parade starts Saturday morning, and throughout the weekend you can enjoy live music, food trucks, and locally made arts, crafts, and other goods. There's also a kids zone with bounce houses, activities, and games.
Admission to the festival is free, but tastings for the Clam Chowder Cook-Off are ticketed. Held out on the pier, the cook-off lets you sample a variety of chowders and vote for the best one. It's a hotly contested event, and Ada's Fish House, a family-run seafood restaurant with daily fresh catches, has won People's Choice multiple years in a row. If you do go clamming around Pismo Beach, Pismo clams must be over 4.5 inches to be kept, and you can only collect a total of 10. Undersized clams have to be reburied, and clammers need a valid fishing license. You also need a proper measuring device. Clam fork and calipers can be rented near the pier.
Sand Art Festival in November in Pismo Beach
The first Pismo Beach Sand Art Festival was held in early November 2025, and it's back for a second year in 2026. This year's free event runs November 7 to 9, turning the wide stretch of sand into an outdoor gallery. Artists from across the globe spend hours making incredible and ephemeral works of art, only for them to be washed away by the ocean later. It's impressive what can be done with just the sand. "So many talented artists and everyone who attended was in awe of their creativity," one person commented on Instagram about the 2025 event.
Book your Pismo Beach accommodation ahead of time, as it can get busy during festivals, particularly the Clam Festival, which garnered around 10,000 visitors in 2025. Many of the hotels in the area offer festival- or fall-related specials. SeaCrest OceanFront Hotel is a good option given its proximity to the events, as is the next-door Pacific Point Resort, which opened in 2026.
With the fall festivals and beautiful views, Pismo Beach makes for a great stop on a California Highway 1 coast road trip. The closest airport is San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport (SBP), about 10 miles away, while the nearest major international airport is Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) about 3.5 hours away. You can also take Amtrak's Coast Starlight, which runs between Los Angeles and Seattle, to nearby San Luis Obispo. From there, you can head to Pismo Beach by bus or rideshare. Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner, which runs between San Diego and San Luis Obispo, has a stop at the Grover Beach station about 2 miles from the Pismo Beach pier.