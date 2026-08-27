This Top Ranked California Beach Paradise Shines In Fall With Festivals For Clams, Corgis, And Sand Art

South of Big Sur along California's Central Coast, you'll find the small town of Pismo Beach. With about 8,000 residents, it's known for its relaxed vibe, historic pier, and wide, sandy beaches. It was named "Best Small Beach Town" by Travel + Leisure for 2026, and it ranked No. 1 for best beach in California in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. While it's a good place to visit any time of year thanks to its mild climate, fall is particularly appealing. Summer tourist numbers thin out, fog tends to ease, and several of the city's annual festivals take place.

First up for fall is the Corgi Nation Vacation, held every September. Launched in Pismo Beach in 2024 by So Cal Corgi Nation, the event celebrates all things corgi. On Saturday, there's a free beach fest where visitors can meet hundreds of corgis and their owners. There are corgi races and a doggy costume competition as well as music, food, and vendors. While corgis are the featured canine attraction, all other dogs are welcome as "honorary corgis."

Along with the beach fest, there are some ticketed events that require a VIP weekend ticket. The ticket includes a luau-themed, dog-friendly party to kick off the event Friday night, with a costume contest and snacks for humans and dogs alike. On Saturday evening, there's a wine tasting featuring local Pismo wineries, which is fitting, as Pismo Beach is just about 45 minutes from Paso Robles, one of America's lesser-known wine country gems. Sunday morning brings a beachfront brunch for VIP ticket holders and their dogs.