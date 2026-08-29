After traveling in London, the world's top literary travel destination, you might be departing from London Gatwick Airport (LGW) or Heathrow Airport (LHR). If someone is dropping you off, make sure they know about the "farewell fee" that drivers must pay to use the terminal drop-off zones. As of 2026, the Gatwick Airport fee has increased from £7 to £10 (about $10 to $14), which covers the first 10 minutes. After that, another £1 is added for each additional minute, with a cap of 30 minutes and a maximum charge of £30 (roughly $41). There is no need to pay while at the airport. Cameras read the car's license plate number, allowing drivers to pay their fee online. Payments must be settled by midnight the next day.

Heathrow is similar. LHR charges drivers £7 (approximately $10) to enter a terminal drop-off zone. Unlike Gatwick's time-based structure, Heathrow charges a flat fee for each entry and imposes a stricter time limit. Drivers must exit the drop-off zone within 10 minutes.

Overall, many of the U.K.'s most popular airports now charge drop-off fees to encourage travelers to use public transport, decrease pollution around airports, and reduce drop-off traffic at terminals. In Gatwick's case, the charge was introduced in part to meet approval prerequisites for a second runway, which require at least 54% of passengers to arrive by public transport. After the fee increase in 2026, Gatwick sits at the top of the list for most expensive drop-off fees. The most expensive drop-off fee per minute, though, is London City Airport, which charges £8 for five minutes.