The Top 5 Cities In The US For Healthy Living In 2026

The United States gets its fair share of criticism for being unhealthy. From an abundance of fast, processed food to a lack of walkable communities and uneven access to healthcare, the country has heard it all. However, for all the criticism it gets, many U.S. cities are doing their part to improve residents' health by investing in public parks and green spaces, city infrastructure, and wellness-focused programs and businesses. These cities also happen to be great places for travelers to visit, perhaps as a byproduct of their focus on creating healthier places to live.

To determine our list, we compared a 2026 study from WalletHub with a 2025 study from CoworkingCafe. Although the CoworkingCafe study is older, we included it because it analyzed metrics especially relevant to travelers, including bikeability, walkability, and air quality. Overall, we looked at the top 15 cities ranked by both studies, identified the five that appeared on both lists, and ordered them by their mean ranking. Our list below is presented from fifth to first, so keep reading to discover the top city in the U.S. for healthy living in 2026.