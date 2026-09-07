9 Disadvantages Of Staying In A Rental Compared To Booking A Hotel

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Whether you want to call it the big hotel comeback or the age of the short-term rental decline, one thing is certain: many are questioning if rentals are still worth it. Many used to believe they were a better deal than hotels, while offering more authentic local experiences. But today, many aren't so sure about those notions and are thinking twice about booking Airbnbs or other rentals. At the time of this writing, demand and occupancy rates have been on the decline for years, and that drop-off is forecasted to continue; many Reddit threads are calling hotels more convenient and just generally better.

Unreasonable hosts are one common complaint. But local complaints of some major issues short-term rentals bring into their neighborhoods have soured some of those authentic connections travelers hoped for. And those savings that used to be a big draw also seem to have dwindled. One study found that when all the extra fees were accounted for, in most cases, hotels were cheaper in the majority of U.S. cities (via Rateranger). While this study used data from Airbnb for their comparison, you can expect the same from Vrbo as they have similar pricing — but you can always try your luck with one of the other traveler-approved booking platforms!

I've used dozens of rentals, and I agree that in some cases, they're no longer cheaper than hotels. But that's only one of the long list of disadvantages of staying in a rental. I've also experienced safety issues and other uncomfortable circumstances while staying in the accommodations. If you're deciding between the two, we're sharing our personal experiences plus some wild stories from other travelers that highlight other downsides you may want to consider.