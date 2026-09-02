The Longest And Best Boardwalks In The World
Whether you've walked a kitschy Jersey Shore boardwalk laden with funnel cake stands and rides or promenaded down the elegant palm tree-lined boardwalk that is La Corniche in Morocco, you know that some boardwalks feel as natural to the shore as the sand. Although they're all different — some are jam-packed with throwback fun while others offer a more refined experience — they all make it easy to enjoy a sunny and seaside ambiance.
Islands rounded up the best and longest boardwalks, ranging from the 5.5-mile-long Atlantic City Boardwalk in New Jersey to the 1-mile Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk in California. Although what a boardwalk is can vary in definition, we approached it broadly as a modern walkway lining a body of water and offering entertainment. While some sticklers insist that a boardwalk must be constructed of boards, we also considered walkways — including promenades — made of other materials that met our criteria.
To determine which boardwalks made the cut, we started out by researching the lengths of worldwide boardwalks and promenades. We consulted a variety of online sources, including travel blogs, tourism websites, and city guides. We then balanced both boardwalk length and the amount and uniqueness of the fun possibilities, so you know you'll have plenty to keep you busy while walking the shore's edge.
Atlantic City Boardwalk, Atlantic City, New Jersey
Atlantic City, New Jersey, is known for its casinos. But long before the neon lights of the Hard Rock, the Borgata, and Harrah's ever graced the city, the Atlantic City Boardwalk — which was the first boardwalk on the planet — was the shore city's staple. It was built in 1870 to help keep sand outside of the hotels as tourists began flocking to what was beginning to be known as a resort town. At that time, the boardwalk was a mile long and 10 feet wide, a far cry from today's boardwalk length of 5.5 miles, making it the longest boardwalk in the world.
Those boards have seen a lot of history, especially on the Steel Pier, which dates back to 1898. The standout entertainment venue once hosted world-famous performers like Annie Oakley, Frank Sinatra, the Rolling Stones, Bing Crosby, and more. Today's tourists can experience its past as an amusement park, equipped with rides such as a 227-foot-tall observation wheel, which is one of the country's largest.
Other attractions along the boardwalk include arcades, sports bars, bicycle rentals, miniature golf courses, and of course, casinos. A half-dozen casinos are on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, making for both easy beach and entertainment access. That means visitors won't have to venture far to experience the boardwalk's complimentary summer concerts. The boardwalk is also home to tons of eateries — here are its five tastiest restaurants, according to reviews.
Mazatlán Malecón, Mazatlán, Mexico
Whether you're visiting Mazatlán Malecón in Mazatlán, Mexico, on an average day or right before Lent, when it hosts one of the biggest Carnaval celebrations on the planet, there's always something to see along the more than 13 mile walkway — especially along the 4.3 miles of it that are packed with activity. It's so big that it has three sections — the Avenida del Mar, Paseo Claussen, and Paseo Olas Altas, which are also connected via bike path.
Instead of being packed with carnival rides like many typical boardwalks, the Mazatlán Malecón lets the Pacific Ocean and the beach do the talking. Along the boardwalk, you'll see cliff divers jumping into the ocean from the El Clavadista platform, as well as Carpa Olivera, a saltwater swimming pool built into the ocean.
Visitors will also find stunning works of art as well as open-air seafood restaurants throughout the Mazatlán Malecón. Look out for works such as The Fisherman's Monument, which pays homage to the city's connection to the Pacific Ocean and fishing, as well as the bronze Monument to Mazatleca Women. After your free public art tour, kick back at food stops including Mariscos Puerto Azul, a renowned seafood spot right on the beach.
La Corniche, Casablanca, Morocco
Shops, restaurants, beach clubs, and lighthouses are all the norm for boardwalks. And La Corniche, which runs for 3.1 miles along the Casablanca, Morocco seafront, certainly has those. But the palm tree-lined boardwalk also has distinctive sites and attractions, including the largest mall on the continent and one of the largest mosques on the planet.
Hassan II Mosque has called La Corniche home since it was completed in 1993. Featuring an Arab-Muslim style as stunning as the waves that lap it, the massive mosque can hold a whopping 25,000 people. The seaside promenade's other famous resident is the Morocco Mall, which has over 350 stores, tons of restaurants, and even an aquarium, ice skating rink, indoor amusement park, and 3D IMAX theater. La Corniche has attractions that boardwalk visitors are more accustomed to seeing, too. Along its planks is the 256-step El-Hank Lighthouse, which has beautiful views of Hassan II Mosque.
But to take in La Corniche's best view — the beach — just plop down at the Tahiti Beach Club, which offers access to the water as well as pools, loungers, and restaurants. At night, visitors can meet a whole other La Corniche. Once the sun goes down, the strip becomes the hippest spot for high-end seafood restaurants, bars, and clubs — especially on the weekends.
Virginia Beach Boardwalk, Virginia Beach, Virginia
Unlike some of the other boardwalks on this list, the 3-mile paved concrete Virginia Beach Boardwalk in Virginia Beach, Virginia, isn't made of boards. But that's for good reason. Nearly 20 years after its 1888 construction, it was destroyed by a fire. In 1926, the Virginia Beach Boardwalk found new life — this time with concrete. Although issues continued to haunt the boardwalk, including a 1962 storm that damaged it, the boardwalk thrives today as it stretches from 2nd Street to 40th Street. It doesn't matter whether you're on foot or on wheels, as the boardwalk has lanes for both.
The Virginia Beach Boardwalk's bustling ambiance is obvious whether you're a live music fan, foodie, festivalgoer, or sports fanatic. Stages on 31st, 24th, 17th, and 7th streets keep listeners grooving — even on the beach itself thanks to the sandy stage on 5th Street. Plus, there's always an event happening here, like the food, music, and art-filled Neptune Festival, the Rock 'n Roll Virginia Beach Half Marathon, and the East Coast Surfing Championships.
Even if you're on the boardwalk during a regular day, you'll find fun here no matter your interests. The boardwalk is home to the 15,000-square-foot JT's Grommet Island Park and Playground, which is the country's first fully accessible beach playground. The boardwalk also has a fishing pier as well as the Surf & Rescue Museum, which showcases objects, photographs, and exhibits from historic local rescues.
Aker Brygge, Oslo, Norway
Many of the boardwalks on this list date back more than a century, but Oslo, Norway has proven that boardwalks don't need to be historic to be worth visiting. In 2014, the cutting-edge city revamped a defunct shipyard into Aker Brygge, a shopping, dining, and entertainment district on a newly-built boardwalk that faces a fjord. Especially during the summertime when Norwegian temperatures are at their most pleasant, Aker Brygge is where it's at, equipped with everything from art galleries to a floating sauna throughout its 2.8 miles.
Start your day exploring Aker Brygge's more than 30 stores, some offering Norwegian clothing or one-of-a-kind antiques. Visitors will see restaurants peppered throughout the shops, such as VentiVenti, which offers Nordic and Italian fusion cuisine, and Døgnvill Burger Tjuvholmen, which brings a thoughtful and upscale touch to burgers. For a more unique experience, book a seat at Latter, which is the biggest comedy club in the city, or KOK Oslo, a floating sauna excursion company. On these jaunts, visitors heat up in a sauna that floats upon the fjord before diving into the chilly water.
Riegelmann Boardwalk, Coney Island, New York
Few boardwalks are as famous as the 2.7-mile Coney Island Boardwalk in Coney Island, New York, officially called the Riegelmann Boardwalk. Since the New York City landmark was built in 1922 after local administrators saw the popularity of the Atlantic City Boardwalk, it has been a retreat for countless families looking for a summer respite. That never would have happened without its namesake, Edward Riegelmann. The Brooklyn borough president advocated for its creation after rich local landowners sought to keep beach access to themselves and away from everyday people.
Today, the wood-planked boardwalk is a year-round haven for all types of people, as well as a New York City public park. It stretches from Corbin Place in the east to Brighton 15th Street in the west and is filled with vintage Americana fun. Besides classic seaside shops, saltwater taffy vendors, and other traditional boardwalk destinations, the Riegelmann Boardwalk is also home to an amusement park and an aquarium. Luna Park — a rendition of the 1903 park of the same name — is New York City's largest amusement park. It has historic rides including the 1927 wood roller coaster Cyclone, the 1920 Wonder Wheel Ferris wheel, and the 1906 B&B Carousel. Visitors can also choose from more than two dozen other rides here. History buffs and foodies shouldn't miss out on a visit to the original location of Nathan's Famous, where people have clamored for hot dogs since 1916.
Ocean City Boardwalk, Ocean City, New Jersey
As a dry town, Ocean City, New Jersey, is known for its clean fun that sets it apart from more raucous Jersey Shore towns. That wholesome vibe extends onto the 2.5-mile Ocean City Boardwalk, which lacks franchised shops or restaurants and features an undisturbed view of the Atlantic Ocean. It's been a staple since 1902, when it, like some of the other boardwalks on this list, was built as a mobile footpath to keep sand out of hotels in the town that was then a primarily Christian getaway.
Although now people of all religions enjoy the Ocean City Boardwalk, it's still a family-friendly getaway with links to its storied past. Those include its restaurants, like Manco & Manco, a pizzeria that dates back to the 1950s and is known for its oversized pies, as well as Johnson's Popcorn, which has been a destination since 1940 for housemade caramel corn.
The Ocean City Boardwalk also has several spots to cozy up on a Ferris wheel, or see it all from the seat of a roller coaster. The boardwalk is home to Gillian's Wonderland Pier, an amusement park ideal for younger children, as well as Castaway Cove, which has more than 30 rides. But no matter where you go, bring cash. As a true nostalgic destination, some spots on the Ocean City Boardwalk don't take credit cards.
Wildwoods Boardwalk, Wildwood, New Jersey
Just 150 yards of wood boards plopped onto the beach during the 1890s are now the foundation of the 2.5-mile Wildwoods Boardwalk in Wildwood, New Jersey, which is the top-ranked boardwalk in 2026. And even though its nickname of "two miles of smiles" forgets that extra half-mile of fun, every inch of the Wildwoods Boardwalk is jam-packed with classic Jersey Shore fun, ranging from Cresse Avenue in Wildwood Crest to 15th Avenue in North Wildwood.
Besides seaside shops, restaurants, and arcades, the Wildwoods Boardwalk is also known for its trio of Morey's Piers amusement parks, each set on its own pier. Those include Morey's Surfside Pier, a staple since 1969 for families and small children; Morey's Mariner's Pier, which has throwback rides like a Ferris wheel and a teacup ride; and Morey's Adventure Pier, which is the best pier for thrill seekers, as it's home to rides such as one of the tallest and speediest wooden roller coasters in the region.
To reach each pier and explore the extent of the Wildwoods Boardwalk without breaking a sweat, tourists have long enjoyed (or perhaps recoiled at the "watch the tramcar, please" announcement) the Sightseer Tram Cars. Built in 1939, these looping tram cars have brought tourists up and down the boardwalk's 38 blocks for nearly a century. Whether on foot or by tram car, visitors should make a point to stop at the massive Wildwoods sign on one end of the boardwalk.
Ocean City Boardwalk, Ocean City, Maryland
It's hard to imagine Ocean City, Maryland without its iconic nearly 2.5-mile boardwalk. But that was the case before the boardwalk was built in 1902 by local hotel owners as a seasonal way to help their tourists enjoy the beach. At the time, it was both a short and temporary fixture, stretching just a few blocks with wood boards that were removed during colder weather. But in the coming decades, it became obvious that a more permanent fixture was needed as Ocean City became more of a vacation hotspot. That was true even as the boardwalk was pummeled by storms, which only led to its expansion as it was reconstructed. Now, the Ocean City Boardwalk runs from South 1st Street to 27th Street.
True to its more than century-old past, the Ocean City Boardwalk still has plenty of throwback attractions, including Trimper's Rides, which, dating back to 1893, is one of the country's oldest amusement parks; as well as Thrasher's Fries and Fisher's Popcorn, which have both been staples for almost a century. There are also plenty of arcades, miniature golf courses, and more modern amusement parks to choose from, such as Jolly Roger, which has several water park rides in addition to traditional amusement park rides. Even if you don't visit the Ocean City Boardwalk in the summer, there's always a special event happening here no matter the season, like Springfest, OC BikeFest, and the Air Show.
Venice Beach Boardwalk, Los Angeles, California
Most boardwalks are best known for their amusement parks, stores, and restaurants. But Venice Beach Boardwalk — officially called the Ocean Front Boardwalk — in Los Angeles, California, is doing its own thing among its 2 miles. It's become as one-of-a-kind as the millionaire who conceived it in 1905, as the Venice Beach Boardwalk features street performers and artists selling their creations. It's also adjacent to an outdoor gym where Arnold Schwarzenegger once trained and a skate park that immortalizes the skating culture of the neighborhood. All of this makes it obvious why the Venice Beach Boardwalk is one of the five best tourist attractions along California's scenic coast. You'll know you're close when you see the neon "VENICE" sign near it.
One of the most must-see spots next to the boardwalk is the 16,000-square-foot Venice Beach Skatepark, a free public skate park frequented by both skating professionals and local up-and-comers alike. From there, check out Venice Beach Boardwalk's other free show at Muscle Beach, a longtime bodybuilding gym that's also next to the boardwalk. While meandering down the boards, stop to enjoy some of the walkway's street performers, which vary vastly from your typical musician. Instead, you're bound to encounter anyone from a contortionist to a magician to a mime here. The same uniqueness goes for the artist vendor stalls, which sell their own paintings, graffiti art, personalized jewelry, and more — so don't waste your money on a typical souvenir magnet here.
Promenade de la Croisette, Cannes, France
Cannes, France, is best known for the Cannes Film Festival, which is the most esteemed film festival on the planet, attracting crowds of A-list celebrities. At the epicenter of it all is the Promenade de la Croisette, a boardwalk along the Mediterranean Sea where the festival's iconic red carpet is rolled out every year.
But you don't need to be a star to enjoy the elegant ambiance of this mile-and-a-quarter-long walkway that's one of the best things to do in Cannes, according to reviews. Lined with palm and pine trees, it has lavish hotels, chic shops, beach clubs, and swanky restaurants — this is one of the priciest cities in the world, after all. Even if you're not swinging a Louis Vuitton bag, you'll still find something to enjoy on the Promenade de la Croisette besides people watching upon the public chairs that line the boardwalk. Free live music performances are held here during the summer, and the walkway also has playgrounds for small children.
That's only fitting, as the Promenade de la Croisette wasn't always a stomping ground for the 1%. It was formerly a dirt road used by religious pilgrims on their journey to the abbey on Saint-Honorat Island. After it was deserted, it was replaced with the Promenade de la Croisette in 1860 by about two dozen property owners who wanted to help turn Cannes into a vacation town.
Santa Cruz Boardwalk, Santa Cruz, California
The Santa Cruz Boardwalk in Santa Cruz, California, may just be 1 mile long, but it's chock-full with nostalgic fun, which is why it was dubbed the "Coney Island of the West" when it opened in the early 20th century. Its most lively spot is its amusement park, which has rides such as the 1924 Giant Dipper Roller Coaster, which is one of America's best wooden roller coasters. Other rides include the 1911 Looff Carousel, as well as the Dream Wheel Ferris wheel and the Logger's Revenge log flume.
Accompanying the rides are boardwalk games, which range from quick outdoor fun like a dime toss to more interactive, multi-player indoor games like laser tag and bowling. If you want to save a few bucks while still enjoying the Santa Cruz Boardwalk's family-friendly appeal, then check it out on summer Fridays, when it hosts free movie nights on the beach as well as free concerts.