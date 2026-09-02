The Longest And Best Boardwalks In The World

Whether you've walked a kitschy Jersey Shore boardwalk laden with funnel cake stands and rides or promenaded down the elegant palm tree-lined boardwalk that is La Corniche in Morocco, you know that some boardwalks feel as natural to the shore as the sand. Although they're all different — some are jam-packed with throwback fun while others offer a more refined experience — they all make it easy to enjoy a sunny and seaside ambiance.

Islands rounded up the best and longest boardwalks, ranging from the 5.5-mile-long Atlantic City Boardwalk in New Jersey to the 1-mile Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk in California. Although what a boardwalk is can vary in definition, we approached it broadly as a modern walkway lining a body of water and offering entertainment. While some sticklers insist that a boardwalk must be constructed of boards, we also considered walkways — including promenades — made of other materials that met our criteria.

To determine which boardwalks made the cut, we started out by researching the lengths of worldwide boardwalks and promenades. We consulted a variety of online sources, including travel blogs, tourism websites, and city guides. We then balanced both boardwalk length and the amount and uniqueness of the fun possibilities, so you know you'll have plenty to keep you busy while walking the shore's edge.