Forget Florida, Retire To This East Coast Escape With Scenic Beaches, Award-Winning Eats, And Historic Charm
For retirees looking to spend their golden years basking in year-round warm weather, eating good food, and relaxing on sandy beaches, Florida always comes to mind. While the Sunshine State tops many "best places to retire" lists, it has its downsides. From unpredictable weather and rising insurance costs to concerns about healthcare services for older residents, challenges in Florida have made other East Coast states more enticing for retirement. One such state that ticks many of the same boxes as Florida is South Carolina.
Also located on the southeastern Atlantic coast, South Carolina is home to historic cities, nationally renowned eateries, and miles of sandy stretches of coastline. The cost of living in South Carolina is also about 9% lower than the national average, and median home prices are around $397,600 compared with $416,800 in Florida, according to 55 Places. South Carolina also has some of the lowest property taxes in the country, and the state offers a Homestead Exemption to qualifying homeowners aged 65 and older. Lastly, South Carolina does not tax Social Security benefits. So, not only will you be able to enjoy similar weather and amenities in South Carolina as you would in Florida, but your dollar will also go further, allowing you to fully enjoy your new home state.
Discover the beautiful beaches and islands of South Carolina
Florida is far from the only U.S. state with islands and beautiful beaches. In fact, South Carolina's coast is dotted with the Sea Islands, a chain of coastal barrier islands made up of beaches, grassy uplands, and marshes. In particular, Hilton Head Island, one of South Carolina's best-kept secrets, is one you shouldn't miss. One of the largest and most populous of South Carolina's Sea Islands, Hilton Head is covered in pines, palmettos, moss-draped oaks, white sand, and salt marshes. You can explore the island by bicycle or car and visit the many beaches, resorts, and golf courses. There are also endless water activities, from jet skiing and paddleboarding to kayaking and dolphin-watching cruises.
Just southeast of Charleston is a beach and community with a colorful past but a much-improved reputation today. The early history of Folly Beach is intertwined with tales of pirates, and it was also a rumored haven for bootleggers during Prohibition. Today, Folly Beach is a hippie beach haven with a lively yet laid-back nightlife scene. Here, you'll find a mix of locals and visitors enjoying a chill day on the beach or paddling out on their surfboards to catch some waves. Other beaches you may want to explore are Sullivan's Island and the Isle of Palms. Sullivan's Island sits at the mouth of Charleston Harbor and is popular with families and tourists. Isle of Palms has a long stretch of sandy beach, with lots of room to spread out and enjoy the sun. It is also home to The Windjammer, a music venue that features both local and international artists.
Rich history and award-winning eateries await in South Carolina
No matter where you end up calling home in your retirement, you're never too far from charming historic sites in South Carolina to explore in your free time. You can spend a weekend in Charleston shopping at the many boutiques on King Street and admiring the pastel-colored homes of Rainbow Row and the distinctive architecture of the French Quarter. In Greenville, there are seven locally-designated historic districts to explore, several of which feature gorgeous Queen Anne and Craftsman-style homes, as well as a vibrant, flower-filled downtown area. You also can't forget the state capital, Columbia, home to the University of South Carolina but also packed with historic neighborhoods and tours highlighting the city's role in the Civil Rights Movement.
Cities aren't the only place you can find interesting historical sites and things to do. You shouldn't miss exploring the complex history of Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, a former plantation that has become one of South Carolina's most romantic escapes. Here, you can explore the property, including the Magnolia house, the sprawling estate that is packed with plants and flowers, and the unique Audubon Swamp Garden. After your visit, you might find the inspiration to start a new retirement hobby of gardening.
If you're looking to enjoy great food in your golden years, the award-winning culinary scene of the Palmetto State awaits. Charleston has attracted culinary greats such as Sean Brock and Mike Lata, James Beard award winners, each having earned the title of "Best Chef" in the Southeast. Lata's restaurants have received or been nominated for numerous James Beard Foundation awards, including Outstanding Wine Program at FIG, while The Ordinary was a finalist for Best New Restaurant. South Carolina is no stranger to BBQ, and great pitmasters like Rodney Scott and John Lewis have raised the bar, further establishing its reputation.