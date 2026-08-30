Forget Florida, Retire To This East Coast Escape With Scenic Beaches, Award-Winning Eats, And Historic Charm

No matter where you end up calling home in your retirement, you're never too far from charming historic sites in South Carolina to explore in your free time. You can spend a weekend in Charleston shopping at the many boutiques on King Street and admiring the pastel-colored homes of Rainbow Row and the distinctive architecture of the French Quarter. In Greenville, there are seven locally-designated historic districts to explore, several of which feature gorgeous Queen Anne and Craftsman-style homes, as well as a vibrant, flower-filled downtown area. You also can't forget the state capital, Columbia, home to the University of South Carolina but also packed with historic neighborhoods and tours highlighting the city's role in the Civil Rights Movement.

Cities aren't the only place you can find interesting historical sites and things to do. You shouldn't miss exploring the complex history of Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, a former plantation that has become one of South Carolina's most romantic escapes. Here, you can explore the property, including the Magnolia house, the sprawling estate that is packed with plants and flowers, and the unique Audubon Swamp Garden. After your visit, you might find the inspiration to start a new retirement hobby of gardening.

If you're looking to enjoy great food in your golden years, the award-winning culinary scene of the Palmetto State awaits. Charleston has attracted culinary greats such as Sean Brock and Mike Lata, James Beard award winners, each having earned the title of "Best Chef" in the Southeast. Lata's restaurants have received or been nominated for numerous James Beard Foundation awards, including Outstanding Wine Program at FIG, while The Ordinary was a finalist for Best New Restaurant. South Carolina is no stranger to BBQ, and great pitmasters like Rodney Scott and John Lewis have raised the bar, further establishing its reputation.