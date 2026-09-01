Asheville's 5 Best Family-Friendly Destinations Perfect For A Day Trip
When it comes to vacation locales in the southern United States, North Carolina's beloved city of Asheville is top of mind for many. Ideally situated within the Blue Ridge Mountains, not far from its eponymous parkway, this spot enjoys a wealth of natural wonders and scenery that draws visitors year-round. Far from a middle-of-nowhere gem, Asheville pairs its outdoorsy offerings with a strong city center, a variety of unique neighborhoods, numerous nearby attractions, and its own airport — all the right ingredients for a fun-filled family getaway with maximum adventure and minimal stress.
Those familiar with organizing group travel know that needs and preferences vary from person to person. When planning a trip with relatives, it can be hard to settle on an itinerary that satisfies everyone. While you likely know your sightseeing companions better than most, designing a crowd-pleasing itinerary comes with its own set of challenges. Thankfully, Asheville has plenty of options for all ages.
Coming to town with a mother-daughter duo keen on perusing museums? Don't worry, you'll find a bounty of places to visit. Traveling with a grandparent who's happiest when surrounded by art? A plethora of galleries and studios await. Concerned that the youngest of your crew won't have enough to stay occupied? Several pretty parks and pleasant playgrounds dot the city, giving little ones ample space to burn off excess energy. Even the teens, tweens, and hard-to-please members of your group can find something that piques their interest at local shops, rock climbing gyms, skateparks, and other recreation hubs. If you're looking for the region's top picks that promise hours of fun, there are several places worth prioritizing. Of all the options out there, here are five of Asheville's best family-friendly destinations perfect for a day trip.
Explore museums, shops, and parks in Downtown Asheville
Some may know Downtown Asheville as a historic center with Europe vibes and renowned food, but it's also a prime spot for families to enjoy cool museums, cute boutiques, and cozy parks. On the museum front, there's the Asheville Pinball Museum, the Museum of Science, Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center, the Museum of Costume Jewelry, the Asheville Art Museum, and the Moogseum. Several of these museums are small, and all are within walking distance of each other, making it simple to spend your day hopping between them. Even in the wintertime, picks like the Pinball Museum rank among Asheville's top five kid-approved indoor adventures to escape the cold.
As you make your way around, keep an eye out for the area's unique shops, too. Whether you're just window shopping or on the hunt for souvenirs, Downtown Asheville gives the family myriad curiosities to explore. For an indoor experience, don't miss the Grove Arcade, a bustling commercial center housed in a historic building, complete with eye-catching interior design, dining options along its Restaurant Row, and an array of unique stores. One specific shop to look for here is the beloved Battery Park Book Exchange & Champagne Bar. It's an atmospheric gem where you can sit and flip through picture books with little ones, or sip a drink while your teenager searches the shelves. Just keep in mind that the place turns into a 21-plus venue after 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
About a five-minute walk down the street, you can also find Pritchard Park. A small but inviting space surrounded by trees, Pritchard Park is a great spot to pause and rest. Less than half a mile away is Pack Square Park, which offers open green space and a splash pads for the kids.
Spend a day discovering the Biltmore Estate
If you've never seen the Biltmore Estate, don't write it off as an overpriced tourist trap. Dating back to 1889, this National Historic Landmark is a Gilded Age wonder stretching across 8,000 acres — a fraction of its original 125,000 acres. Often called America's largest home, the mansion measures in at 175,000 square feet, a footprint that includes 250 rooms. Outside the house, the Biltmore's acreage is composed of gardens, trails, and other sights. These features, combined with the abundance of kid-centered activities, make the Biltmore Estate one of Asheville's best family-friendly day trip sites.
When it comes to youth-focused fun, there are plenty of options to choose from. Inside the Biltmore House, a kids' audio guide is available to keep the youngest in your group entertained while touring the mansion, and it's included with admission. Situated in the Biltmore Estate's Antler Hill Village, the Pisgah Playground provides recreational equipment such as a mini climbing wall, slides, and swings, plus covered seating for parents seeking shade. Antler Hill also hosts the barn and farmyard, where the whole family can watch live fiber art, blacksmithing, and goat tending demonstrations. In addition to goats, other animals you may see here include horses, cows, and chickens.
At the Biltmore Winery, adults can sneak a moment for themselves with complimentary wine tastings. Afterward, enjoy even more indulgences at the spa. Or, opt to keep the whole family together for group activities like a carriage ride, guided raft trip, horseback riding, and cycling on the 20-mile trail network. Savor bites at on-site restaurants such as the Conservatory Café, Biltmore Dairy Bar, or Cedric's Tavern. And if you want to turn your day trip into an overnight stay, book a room at the inn.
Get creative with a visit to the River Arts District
Among Asheville's top havens for artsy vibes is the River Arts District (RAD), a lovely creative neighborhood with shops, food, and galleries. Located along the French Broad River, this area is one of many that faced substantial damage from Hurricane Helene in 2024. Roughly 80% of the area's buildings were destroyed in the storm, according to the New York Times. For scores of independent creatives, the rebuilding process has been a struggle, but that doesn't mean people have given up on the RAD. In fact, if you visit today, you'll be greeted by avenues of colorful buildings in which active artists of all different mediums showcase their work. Cultural events, art classes, and craft workshops also keep the neighborhood lively and give families plenty of activities to fill a day's worth of fun.
For a leisurely introduction to the district, grab a coffee and pastry from Grind AVL or PennyCup Coffee Co. Heartier options are available nearby, including restaurants like the highly-rated ButterPunk. With your treat and caffeine fix in hand, stroll down Depot Street. While walking, look around for the public artworks and murals that help make this place so vibrant. Some specific wonders to watch for include the Wire Man sculpture, Odyssey ClayWorks' multimedia mural, and the ever-changing graffiti-covered silo located by the train tracks between Riverside Drive and Roberts Street. These sights give budget-conscious families a fun, free way to appreciate the local art scene. For a more immersive adventure, join a guided studio tour led by the Asheville Art Experience. These tours are a great opportunity for creatives of all ages to meet artists and learn more about their work.
If you'd like to be directly involved in making a work of art, the RAD hosts all kinds of classes and workshops, too. Opportunities here range from glassblowing and wood burning to pottery and abstract painting. Events are shared regularly on the RAD's website.
Bring older kids to the Montford Historic District
Families with older kids may want to consider a day trip to Asheville's Montford Historic District. This storied pocket of the city borders the University of North Carolina Asheville (UNCA) campus. Teens preparing for college can tour the UNCA grounds for a glimpse of university life. Campus tours can be booked online, or you can time your visit for one of UNCA's seasonal open house events. Visitors of any age can go for a casual walk on campus, which is especially scenic during lush green summers and colorful autumn days.
Beyond UNCA, the Montford Historic District provides many other attractions to intrigue sightseers. As the region's name suggests, Montford is a particularly excellent place for history buffs. If you want to take a self-guided walking tour of the community's notable sites, begin on Montford Avenue. Information panels along the way share the tales of the neighborhood's heritage homes and the people who have lived in them over the years. Families with kids who aren't easily spooked can visit the Riverside Cemetery, where American authors Thomas Wolfe and William Sydney Porter (a.k.a. O. Henry) are both buried. At the adjoining Hazel Robinson Amphitheatre, you can catch seasonal theater performances put on the Montford Park Players.
Those who wish to linger in the Montford Historic District will find several dining and lodging options. Some of the top-rated stays include Abbington Green Bed & Breakfast Inn and Spa, which is within walking distance of the Asheville Botanical Garden, Wright Inn & Carriage House, and The Lion and the Rose Bed and Breakfast. For food, try Montford Avenue spots like All Day Darling, Sistas On Montford, Tall John's, or Nine Mile.
Cruise along the Blue Ridge Parkway
Whether you're looking for a scenic summer driving route or a fall road trip through misty foliage, the Blue Ridge Parkway is one of Asheville's best family-friendly activities. Sprawling across 469 total miles between Virginia and North Carolina, this National Park Service site attracts millions of visitors every year. Luckily for those in Asheville, the city has several Blue Ridge Parkway access points and attractions, making it easy to plan both quick forays and longer vacations into the mountains.
One factor worth considering is the time of year you wish to visit, as every season offers something different. For peak fall foliage, October is the golden season. However, this is also when peak crowds descend on the area. Winter months — especially January — swing the opposite way, offering the sparsest crowds but also a higher likelihood of weather-related closures along the parkway. Despite the drawbacks, both fall and winter have their merits. So do spring and summer, when conditions are often ideal for witnessing the region's blooming flowers, forested hills, and charming waterfalls.
When you're ready to start your journey on the Blue Ridge Parkway, here are some of Asheville's most convenient access points and attractions to know about. According to Explore Asheville, the entrances are at US-70 (Milepost 382.6), near the Folk Art Center, US-74A (Milepost 384.7), near the Blue Ridge Parkway Visitor Center, US-25 (Milepost 388.8), near the Biltmore Estate, and NC-191 (Milepost 393.6), near the North Carolina Arboretum. An hour's drive southwest from the city, road-trippers can explore Skinny Dip Falls and the Fryingpan Mountain Lookout Tower. To the northeast, natural beauty abounds at Craggy Gardens and Glassmine Falls.