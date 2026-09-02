Between Tucson And Phoenix Is An Underrated State Park With Arizona's Oldest Standing Courthouse

Between Red Rock Country and the Sky Islands, Arizona's state parks expose you to diverse landscapes. While some of these protect its natural features, others focus on historic preservation. One example is McFarland State Historic Park, where you'll learn about the Arizona Territorial period of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. This place is so underrated that local news organization AZ Central once named it Arizona's least visited state park. But if more history buffs knew what was here, it might not have earned that distinction. This park is home to Arizona's oldest standing courthouse, dating back to the frontier era of the Old West.

Established in 1979, McFarland State Historic Park pays homage to the state's territorial past and the legacy of statesman Ernest McFarland. He's remembered for his remarkable political career, becoming the only known person to hold the highest offices in Arizona's state government, judiciary, and federal representation. He personally purchased the courthouse and funded its restoration. McFarland is also credited with the creation of the Arizona State Parks system. After obtaining the courthouse, he donated the property to the state to establish the museum. Thanks to his efforts, people can now visit the 1878 courthouse and learn about its architectural and historical significance. "Anyone who loves history should make a stop here," wrote one visitor, adding that "the exhibits are very well-researched."

While the courthouse is the key attraction at the state park, you can check out the outdoor area, have a picnic, and take part in events. Kids can join the Junior Ranger program for an interactive learning experience. Getting to McFarland State Historic Park is easy from Tucson and Phoenix, with each city roughly an hour away by car.