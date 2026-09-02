Between Tucson And Phoenix Is An Underrated State Park With Arizona's Oldest Standing Courthouse
Between Red Rock Country and the Sky Islands, Arizona's state parks expose you to diverse landscapes. While some of these protect its natural features, others focus on historic preservation. One example is McFarland State Historic Park, where you'll learn about the Arizona Territorial period of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. This place is so underrated that local news organization AZ Central once named it Arizona's least visited state park. But if more history buffs knew what was here, it might not have earned that distinction. This park is home to Arizona's oldest standing courthouse, dating back to the frontier era of the Old West.
Established in 1979, McFarland State Historic Park pays homage to the state's territorial past and the legacy of statesman Ernest McFarland. He's remembered for his remarkable political career, becoming the only known person to hold the highest offices in Arizona's state government, judiciary, and federal representation. He personally purchased the courthouse and funded its restoration. McFarland is also credited with the creation of the Arizona State Parks system. After obtaining the courthouse, he donated the property to the state to establish the museum. Thanks to his efforts, people can now visit the 1878 courthouse and learn about its architectural and historical significance. "Anyone who loves history should make a stop here," wrote one visitor, adding that "the exhibits are very well-researched."
While the courthouse is the key attraction at the state park, you can check out the outdoor area, have a picnic, and take part in events. Kids can join the Junior Ranger program for an interactive learning experience. Getting to McFarland State Historic Park is easy from Tucson and Phoenix, with each city roughly an hour away by car.
View the exhibits at McFarland State Historic Park
Boasting Arizona's oldest standing courthouse, McFarland State Historic Park packs a lot of history. The 1878 territorial period courthouse is usually what first intrigues guests, and it's rightfully listed on the National Register of Historic Sites. Not only is it the oldest, but it's also the largest adobe brick building from its time. The exterior incorporates Sonoran and Anglo-American elements, with adobe walls forming the structure. The courthouse layout features seven rooms, where you can browse artifacts and exhibits exploring turn-of-the-century frontier life and law enforcement history. Some of the displays cover the area's prisoner-of-war camp and Japanese-American internment facilities active during World War II. Many of these exhibits are found in the Florence POW Camp Exhibits room.
The courthouse building also operated as the local hospital for several decades, with a dedicated exhibit space about this era — relevant items include medical tools and equipment. This is also when the porch was integrated into the building's design. Fittingly, exhibits dedicated to Ernest McFarland are displayed in the courtroom, complete with G.I. Bill memorabilia and a commemorative bust. A previous visitor wrote that they "highly recommend [stopping] and [hearing] about the vast history of this little town and the larger impact it had on Arizona and the U.S. as a whole." For more historic adventures around Arizona, visit Presidio State Historic Park, which offers unique southwestern experiences.
Take advantage of the day-use facilities and children's programs
If you like the courtroom at McFarland State Historic Park, you can rent it out for your next gathering. Though small in size, it has room for groups of nearly 40 people, with 35 chairs and a bench. Should you book the room, keep in mind that it's a historic structure, so you'll need to lift rather than drag the chairs to protect the wooden flooring. After your tour, you can enjoy a picnic in the courtyard. Pack some food and claim one of the three tables outside, where you'll also find a barbecue grill.
On top of that, children can spark their curiosity about nature and history through interactive Junior Ranger activities. Kids can participate in interactive sessions where they compare modern life with a regular routine in Florence during the late 1860s and early 1870s. This activity delves into topics like housing, chores, and clothing. Other educational programs include ranger-led presentations and nature talks covering topics like local desert creatures and hiking safety. There are specialized programs, too, including sessions with guest geologists who explain Arizona's fossils and prehistoric origins.
McFarland State Historic Park is a Certified Autism Center, meaning people with autism and sensory sensitivities can enjoy a more accessible and accommodating visit. That's not all — your pet can keep you company throughout your tour, provided it's kept on a leash. Before you leave, don't forget to swing by the gift shop. After your visit, consider exploring Florence, a desert town with vintage vibes and historic charm. Or, head to Crown King, a historic Arizona mountain town with quirky charm.