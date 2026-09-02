Just Outside Asheville Is North Carolina's Blue Ridge Escape To Retire To With Scenic Parks And Mountain Trails
Choosing where to spend your retirement is a complicated process. A location's cost of living, healthcare options, safety, climate, and walkability all factor into the decision. That's not all, either. For many, retirement is a time to finally relax into a laidback lifestyle focused on what makes them happiest. If that's what you want for your golden years, why not settle into a place perhaps best described as what it'd be like if a sweet Southern drawl materialized into one cozy community? Enter: Haywood County in North Carolina.
Situated under an hour from Asheville, North Carolina's Haywood County is a dream for retirees who can appreciate the scenic parks, picturesque views, and hiking trails of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Comprised of a few main towns (such as Canton, Clyde, Maggie Valley, and Waynesville), this region of around 62,000 people offers some compelling perks for people approaching the end of their nine-to-five days. One such perk is a solid foundation of peers, as seniors (those 65 and older) make up roughly a quarter of the population here.
Plus, per city data resource Bestplaces, Haywood County's cost of living sits 2.7% below America's national average. Compare that to some of the country's most populated cities, and you'll see that Haywood's cost of living is also about 64.4% lower than that of Los Angeles and 75.2% lower than in New York City. So, if you're looking to make your retirement savings stretch a little further, your odds of finding reasonable prices are high in this part of North Carolina. That's not all Haywood County has going for it, though. Home to sections of Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the Blue Ridge Parkway, this community possesses plenty of gems worth discovering.
Enjoy Haywood County's magical, mountainous trails and parks
Spanning around 550 square miles, this North Carolina region showcases a wealth of natural beauty. Three of the county's most notable scenic areas include not just parts of the aforementioned Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Blue Ridge Parkway but also Pisgah National Forest (where you can soak in Appalachian views without the Smoky Mountains crowds). The part of the Smokies located in Haywood County is called Cataloochee Valley, a secluded space with roaming elk and serene trails. Meanwhile, of the Blue Ridge Parkway's 469 total miles, 46 lie within Haywood. All three of these attractions feature drivable and paved or wheelchair-accessible sections, giving retirees a chance to experience breathtaking vistas regardless of their activity level.
That said, those with activity levels conducive to hiking will find many great trails here. For a short and easy trek, there are routes such as Pisgah's Biltmore Campus Trail, the parkway's Buck Spring Trail, and the national park's Balsam Mountain Nature Trail. Speaking of balsams, you can enjoy the sight and scent of these trees at another excellent local hiking spot, Black Balsam Knob. Prefer a more strenuous journey? Venture off Maggie Valley's Soco Road Blue Ridge Parkway access point to reach the Soco Falls Trail, a moderately challenging hike with waterfall views.
Beyond these trails and Haywood County's bigger attractions, there are additional parks to peruse as well. For a spot with hiking and biking trails, check out Canton's Chestnut Mountain Nature Park. For something more developed, there's also Canton Recreation Park, a location outfitted with shuffleboard and volleyball courts, an outdoor swimming pool, and a riverside walking path. Over in Maggie Valley, another site worth visiting is Inspiration Park. Created after Hurricane Helene and dedicated to all those affected by it, this cozy community space is a peaceful place to spend an afternoon by the creek.
Explore Haywood towns like Waynesville and Maggie Valley
Retirees looking to settle down in Haywood County have their pick of a few towns, but which ones are the best to live in? According to Niche, some of the top-ranking spots are Lake Junaluska, Waynesville, and Maggie Valley. With populations of around 3,000 and 2,000 respectively, Lake Junaluska and Maggie Valley are smaller communities than Waynesville (a hub of over 10,000 people). So, for those seeking a quiet lakeside home hidden in North Carolina's Smoky Mountains, Lake Junaluska is a prime choice.
Less populated but a little more lively is Maggie Valley, a breathtaking mountain resort town full of endless family fun. With a cost of living similar to that of Haywood County overall, Maggie Valley offers a few key amenities for seniors, including the Maggie Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center and a Congregate Nutrition Program location. Available in both Maggie Valley and Waynesville, this program connects people aged 55 and older to healthy meals, social events, field trips, and other activities. Those aged 60 and older can participate for free, and participants older than 60 qualify for free meals.
These services are also accessible in Waynesville, an enchanting little town where retirees will find even more resources catered to them. One such site is the Haywood County Senior Resource Center, which provides helpful services including a health insurance information program and keeps up a regular calendar of events (from bridge and canasta games to art classes and knitting groups). Waynesville also has a handful of specialized senior housing options, such as retirement communities, assisted living facilities, and home care services. Pair all of these perks with the fact that this town enjoys a lower violent crime rate than Maggie Valley, Haywood County, and the U.S. overall, and you've got a place with tons of appeal as a retirement destination.