Just Outside Asheville Is North Carolina's Blue Ridge Escape To Retire To With Scenic Parks And Mountain Trails

Choosing where to spend your retirement is a complicated process. A location's cost of living, healthcare options, safety, climate, and walkability all factor into the decision. That's not all, either. For many, retirement is a time to finally relax into a laidback lifestyle focused on what makes them happiest. If that's what you want for your golden years, why not settle into a place perhaps best described as what it'd be like if a sweet Southern drawl materialized into one cozy community? Enter: Haywood County in North Carolina.

Situated under an hour from Asheville, North Carolina's Haywood County is a dream for retirees who can appreciate the scenic parks, picturesque views, and hiking trails of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Comprised of a few main towns (such as Canton, Clyde, Maggie Valley, and Waynesville), this region of around 62,000 people offers some compelling perks for people approaching the end of their nine-to-five days. One such perk is a solid foundation of peers, as seniors (those 65 and older) make up roughly a quarter of the population here.

Plus, per city data resource Bestplaces, Haywood County's cost of living sits 2.7% below America's national average. Compare that to some of the country's most populated cities, and you'll see that Haywood's cost of living is also about 64.4% lower than that of Los Angeles and 75.2% lower than in New York City. So, if you're looking to make your retirement savings stretch a little further, your odds of finding reasonable prices are high in this part of North Carolina. That's not all Haywood County has going for it, though. Home to sections of Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the Blue Ridge Parkway, this community possesses plenty of gems worth discovering.