10 Walmart Items You Need To Perfectly Organize Your RV
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There's something quintessentially all-American about taking the ultimate cross-country road trip in an RV. Even if you're more of a weekend warrior, having a camper is a good way to experience the best 'coolcation' destinations the nation has to offer. Whether you use your recreational vehicle to get an occasional break from the stressors of everyday life, or you've turned into a full-time RV resident, you know that storage space in these vehicles comes at a premium.
When you're organizing an RV, every square inch of drawer, cabinet, and closet space matters. The right organization items can do everything from preventing kitchen tools from toppling over in transit to keeping your family's cold-weather gear out of the way during summer trips. All in all, organizing your recreational vehicle can make life on the road less cluttered for your family. Here, we'll walk through 10 Walmart items that can help organize your RV.
To compile this guide, we scoured the Walmart website for products that are useful, affordable, and functional. We used user reviews and official product information to figure out which items will fit into an RV lifestyle on a day-to-day basis.
A 24-pocket over-the-door organizer
An over-the-door shoe organizer might not seem like an RV essential at first, but it becomes full of possibility when you stop thinking about it only in terms of footwear. For recreational vehicle owners, those 24 pockets can store all sorts of things that often clutter drawers and tiny countertops. In your main living space, a shoe organizer can hold charging cables, remote controls, cleaning supplies, kids' toys and craft materials, kitchen utensils, or even snacks.
It's also a great solution for limited RV bathroom storage. You can stash everything from shower gels and shampoos to hairbrushes and disposable razors. Walmart's Mainstays version costs $7.97 and has transparent pockets, so it's easy to see what's inside each one and wipe the plastic pockets clean when needed. This particular over-the-door organizer is 19 inches long by 64 inches wide, so it's smart to measure your RV doors beforehand to make sure it will fit properly. Once you find the right spot in your camper, though, this is an affordable storage solution for all sorts of items.
Customers love the product, giving it 4.6 stars across more than 2,250 reviews. One person said they "own four of them because they're so versatile," storing everything from pantry essentials to flip-flops to hair accessories. Another reviewer noted that they use it "as a toiletry holder when traveling. It hangs well on any door ..." That person specifically loved using their organizer on cruise ships, which is good news for RV owners who are also on the move, though on highways rather than the high seas.
Specialty bags for storing hoses and cords
While it may sound glamorous to traverse the nation nonstop in an RV, this retirement dream can cost more than a house in some cases. Among the reasons for this is that RV owners have to purchase certain necessities that aren't even on most homeowners' radar, like freshwater hoses, sewer hoses, various heavy-duty electrical cords, and even extra tanks for storing everything from H2O to gasoline. Enter the three-pack of Fatato RV hose and cord storage bags available at Walmart.
This trio of color-coded bags is labeled for a freshwater hose, dirty water hose, and electrical cords. Each bag features reinforced stitching for sturdiness, waterproof lining to help prevent leaks, and a mesh cover that helps reduce odors and mold growth. A clear plastic window lets you see what is inside each bag at a glance.
Walmart sells the set for $19.99, and it has 4.6 stars from current users. Although this RV hose storage set only has five reviews at the time of publication, buyers are fans. One person called them "perfect" for recreational vehicles, saying they "definitely highly recommend" them for all camping enthusiasts. Note that some of these sets may sell out and have to be restocked. Fortunately, Walmart sells alternative options like this four-piece pack by Gowinsee that also includes a bag for camper accessories for $25.99.
Collapsible dish drying rack
Counter space is valuable in an RV kitchen. In one Facebook group dedicated to recreational vehicle lifestyles, one person said their camper "has ZERO counter top space." Commenters offered hacks like laying a cutting board over the sink for extra workspace or doing most of your prep on trays outdoors. Buying a collapsible dish drying rack is another way to maximize camper counter space.
Full-size drying racks may leave you with no space to prep and cook your meals, but Walmart's USTOP collapsible dish drying rack is designed for recreational vehicles and travel trailers. Priced at $18.99, it's an affordable way to keep your small space organized. This drying rack has several useful features. It's BPA-free, has a swivel drain strip to help prevent your counters from getting wet, and offers multiple compartments for utensils and small items.
At the time of publication, this collapsible rack has 4.1 stars across 15 ratings. One person noted, "It's the right size for our dishes." Less-than-glowing reviews generally centered on the product's small size, but as long as you understand this dish rack is more compact than a full-size household product, that shouldn't have a negative impact on your experience with it in an RV.
Acrylic organizer bins with handles
Clear organizer bins are essential for life in a recreational vehicle. You can buy these types of items to organize your RV at Costco or nearly any big-box store. Walmart's Sindcom 10-piece set is especially useful because it includes eight bins for under $30 on sale. Buyers receive six large clear bins that measure 14.8 inches long x 7.3 inches wide x 4 inches high, an egg holder, and a can organizer. Clear bins in general are popular among campers. One person on Facebook said their fridge bins were full and "everything was in perfect shape after 6 hours each way on some bumpy roads at times."
While these specific BPA-free containers are food-safe, they have uses beyond your RV refrigerator. The large bins that are not earmarked for eggs or soda cans, in particular, can serve other purposes. One great idea is to designate one bin for your first night in a new campground. This way, you won't have to dig around your entire RV for things like leveling blocks, flashlights, batteries, carabiners, and other essentials. Families might also want to use a bin for card games and rainy-day crafts, and another specifically for s'mores necessities (a camping standby).
Buyers have rated this Sindcom bin set 4.6 stars across over 1,800 reviews. One person called these a "game changer for my fridge." Another user did note that they bought these specifically for their RV and, while they loved the product overall, some of the bins were suctioned together. That buyer was unable to get them apart, though other reviewers were able to separate their bins. Be aware that these may arrive tightly stacked.
Ice cube trays with lids
Making ice in an RV can be a complicated task. While standard ice cube trays technically work, camper freezers often freeze things more slowly than residential appliances, which means you could be waiting longer than you're used to for a cold drink. Another issue is that campers are frequently in motion. Water in ice trays can slosh around, making a mess in your freezer. While Walmart's Asoricing ice cube trays with lids don't make your freezer function any faster, they do solve the latter problem.
This set includes four BPA-free ice trays with flexible bottoms that make it easy to pop your ice cubes out after they're frozen. In addition, you'll get a lidded ice cube storage box. Previous purchasers have given this set 4.5 stars across 70 ratings. One person loved their smaller size, writing that they "don't take up nearly as much space in my little freezer." This is a perk for RV owners.
Another reviewer echoed these thoughts, writing that the trays offer "a perfect ice set up for a compact freezer." If you are expecting full-size ice cube trays for your camper, though, this set might not meet your expectations. However, for many RV owners looking for smarter ways to store essentials without clutter, these smaller-than-usual trays with lids are an excellent organization solution.
Underbed shoe storage
While you might think your RV-life wardrobe will be more minimal than your at-home closet, you might find that you actually need more shoes than usual. Because you'll probably be spending more time outdoors when you're camping, you may need several pairs of specialty shoes, like hiking boots, trail runners, Wellingtons, snow boots, and waterproof footwear — that's where underbed storage can help.
Enter Homyfort's two-pack of underbed shoe organizers, available at Walmart for $17.99 on sale from $19.99. Each organizer has 16 shoe compartments, so in many cases, RV owners can get by with one per family member. Each organizer is 37.8 inches long by 26 inches wide by 5.9 inches high, so it should fit beneath many beds. However, it is smart to measure the vertical space under your camper beds before purchasing. One of the best features of this shoe organizer is that it has a clear top, so you don't have to unzip it and rifle around to find what you're looking for.
With 4.5 stars across nearly 200 ratings, people like this shoe organizer pack. One reviewer called the containers a "Serious space saver with easy viewing on top." Another satisfied buyer gushed, "I love it. It's the greatest." The only downside to note is that the compartments are stationary, meaning you can't expand them for large shoe sizes or bulky boots.
Magnetic spice racks
Since RV kitchens tend to be small, it usually isn't feasible to dedicate an entire cabinet to storing spices and seasonings. Magnetic spice racks, therefore, can be especially handy for camper life. Not only do these products turn unused vertical surfaces into storage space, but they also allow you to keep your most-used spices close at hand.
Walmart sells a SUNALLY magnetic spice rack model that adheres to most metal surfaces without screws, a drill, or a hammer. The manufacturer notes that these racks do not stick to stainless steel. Walmart shoppers can choose from sets of two, four, or six racks that range in price from $12.99 to $24.99. This makes it easy to customize your RV with a configuration that works for you. The four-pack comes with two medium-size racks and two larger ones, plus 20 hooks for hanging utensils and other kitchen goods.
Nearly 150 shoppers have given these magnetized spice racks 4.8 stars. One Walmart buyer said their storage rack has "very strong magnets. Doesn't slip or move unless you force it." This is ideal for RV owners who are frequently in transit. Another reviewer echoed this, writing, "Love them. Great quality, strong magnets." If you've been searching for a way to keep your spices organized on the road, this modular spice rack set might be the answer.
Adjustable tension rods
Tension rods might be the most useful RV organization tool you haven't thought of before. There are dozens of ways to use these inexpensive products all over your recreational vehicle. One of their most useful applications is inside the refrigerator. Placing a tension rod on each shelf in front of jars, bottles, and cartons creates a barrier that helps prevent items that shifted in transit from toppling out when you open the fridge door at your next stop. You can do the same thing in your cabinets to keep cereal boxes, nonperishables, and other pantry goods from falling.
Walmart's two-pack of Genreen tension rods is one option for RVers, though there are also many other tension rod sizes and styles available on the retailer's website. This particular set of Genreen rods expands from 26 inches to 39 inches, and has a 4.5-star rating. One shopper shared they are "easy to use and with great lengths for all projects."
Another use of tension rods in an RV is to hang one underneath both your bathroom sink and your kitchen sink. You can hang spray bottles of cleaning solution from these rods and add hooks for holding hairbrushes, kitchen scrubbies, and other household essentials. Additionally, tension rods stacked on top of one another across a hallway or doorway can serve as a makeshift baby gate or pet gate. This is one of the more unique ways to use these versatile devices in your camper. You may also want to use tension rods as curtain rods to add a homier feel to your camper.
Lazy Susan storage
As we've established in this guide, RV cabinets can be a challenge to organize. Lazy Susan storage is one solution that can help prevent essentials from falling into the proverbial black hole, never to be found again. Before we get too far into this section, though, it's important to note that some camping enthusiasts do a bit of prep work to ensure things don't fall off their Lazy Susans on driving days. One person on Facebook advised that they "put all the spices in a Tupperware container" and popped them back onto their Lazy Susan once they parked.
Others, however, never have issues with their RV Lazy Susan storage. A user on the Forest River forums shared that their turntable is so solid that "NOTHING ever falls off of it, and we drive on some of the roughest roads in California." Walmart's Aovky Lazy Susan organizer is a good option for RVers because it has relatively high sides on each tier, and it offers a modular design so you can customize how you use it. You could, for example, use one of its three tiers for coffee pods or condiments in the kitchen and stack the other two in the bathroom to hold toiletries.
About 20 past buyers have rated this product 4.6 stars, giving it positive reviews overall. One reviewer said "it spins really easy it's easy to put together," sharing that their only regret was not buying extra units. Someone else noted that they gave this Lazy Susan to a loved one who had "very limited counter space so it allowed her to increase it." This is the kind of information RV owners need to feel good about buying this item.
RV toilet brush
A toilet brush won't be the most glamorous thing you purchase for your RV, but choosing one designed for camper bathrooms is an investment in organization and efficiency. There are a couple of reasons to avoid using a standard residential toilet brush in your recreational vehicle. First, they can be too large to fit neatly next to the toilet in small RV bathrooms. Second, their stiff bristles, often made of nylon or plastic, can scratch or break the rubber seals on specialty camper toilets.
Fortunately, there are RV-specific toilet brushes on the market. Walmart sells the Clean Camper RV Toilet Brush, which has positive reviews from buyers. It has 4.5 stars across over 30 ratings. It's also affordable at $16.49. One reviewer called this the "Perfect toilet brush," with another sharing that it "is small, but works great and fits in tight hiding spaces." All in all, people find this toilet brush to be a useful addition to their motorhome bathrooms.
Rather than the bristles you think of on standard household toilet brushes, this model has silicone ones that won't scratch or mar the surface of your toilet bowl. Another popular feature is that the brush and its holder can be wall-mounted, which is great for organization. In the review section, one buyer said it is "Great for the RV and stays up on the wall." Another person confirmed that it "stuck firmly to wall," so you don't have to worry about this toilet brush sliding around as you drive.