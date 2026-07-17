10 Costco Items You Need To Perfectly Organize Your RV
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Life in an RV is all about making the most of every square inch. Each cabinet, drawer, shelf, and storage nook has to serve a purpose. Whether you're living on the road full-time, checking out the best American National Parks for camping, or a weekend warrior taking on the best-reviewed lakeside camping destinations, smart storage solutions can take a cramped camper and turn it into an organized, efficient, and completely comfortable home away from home. No matter how much you use your RV, the right organizational products can make traveling far less stressful, freeing you up to chase outdoor adventures.
Here, we'll look at 10 Costco items you need to perfectly organize your recreational vehicle. To compile this guide, we scoured the Costco website for items that will help RV owners live better in their small spaces. Product information, customer reviews, and overall value all played a key role in which items actually made the cut on our list.
InstaCrate collapsible storage bins by Greenmade
Collapsible storage crates are a must for life on the road. This four-pack of Greenmade InstaCrate Collapsible Storage Bins can be used for everything RVing throws at you, from hauling grocery bags to organizing overflow pantry items to wrangling outdoor gear, firewood for your campsite, or even kids' toys. The best part is that when you're done using them and want to put them in storage, these 48-quart crates fold down from about a foot tall to around 3 inches tall. This makes it easy to slide them under an RV bed or even slip them into the floor of a closet until they're needed again.
Each of these collapsible crates holds a maximum of 50 pounds and has built-in carrying handles. This makes them great for taking back and forth from campsite general stores or local grocery shops since you don't have to worry about dropping them. Greenmade's InstaCrates also stack securely when they are assembled, which is ideal for RV owners who don't have space to sit their storage bins side-by-side even when they're in use. And, the price is certainly right! At $39.99, the cost per crate is only about $10.
Costco shoppers are big fans of this four-pack, giving the set an average rating of 4.5 stars across over 1,100 reviews. Several reviewers specifically note that they've used these for RV life, particularly when it comes to moving things from their primary residences into their campers. One person wrote that their crates help them "load and unload the RV, bring home produce from the local farmers market" and more. Another reviewer echoed these thoughts: "GREAT for RV Packing! We keep them on hand so when we want to travel it's not a big problem loading and unloading."
Drawer organizer set by iDESIGN
While there are plenty of travel organizers that keep you clutter-free when you're carrying a bag, it's equally crucial to keep RV drawers in order. After just a few days on the road, a neatly organized drawer can become a catch-all for cords, flashlights, batteries, kitchen gadgets, and all manner of other items. Finding what you need can begin to feel like a bit of a scavenger hunt, which can quickly become stressful.
Enter the iDESIGN 9-piece Drawer Organizer Set set. These acrylic trays help eliminate clutter by giving your items their own dedicated spots within your recreational vehicle's drawers. The bins come in various sizes, ranging from 8 x 8 inches to 12 x 4 inches to 8 x 4 inches to 4 x 4 inches, and can be arranged in any configuration you desire. Costco reviewers rate this $29.99 set 4.7 on over 30 ratings, with one person noting that they "like the quality of the dividers and how you can rearrange them."
These modular bins can indeed be placed side by side, stacked, or split up as your storage needs require. They're also great for drawers that may be smaller than standard size. One reviewer shared, "Our drawer is only about 2 inches high. These fit perfectly and now my junk drawer looks so much better." Crafted from shatter-resistant plastic, they're well-suited to life on the go. These small bins' versatility also makes them ideal for life in an RV since they can work equally well for silverware and kitchenware or for toiletries in the bathroom.
Rechargeable LED wireless undercabinet lights
Many people think that organization is just about how you store things, but it's also about being able to find what you need when you need it. That's where these $39.99 Rechargeable Energetic 12" LED Wireless Undercabinet Lights from Costco come in. All RV owners would probably agree that few things are more frustrating than digging through a dark pantry, under-bed storage area, or exterior cargo compartment after the sun goes down at the campsite. Fortunately, these footlong wireless lights are compact enough to illuminate almost any space.
They're also great for safety. There are several reasons RV living can be dangerous, and proper lighting could be a literal lifesaver in the event of an animal attack or other nighttime emergency! These particular lights have several features that are especially good for RV life. They magnetically mount to their adhesive brackets, so you don't need tools to install them, and there are four different lighting settings, each with a different battery life. They run for about 12 hours at full power and for about 50 hours at their lowest setting.
Additionally, a built-in motion sensor automatically turns the lights on in the dark. Enabling this setting is a great way to conserve battery while ensuring your family can easily move around. Although these undercabinet lights only have three reviews at the time of publication, they have 5.0 stars across the board. One reviewer said "they give the perfect amount of light for midnight trips to the kitchen," while another noted that they "provide enough light for a previous dark pantry to see the items on the shelves." While these light fixtures aren't specifically designed for recreational vehicles, they are a great addition to any RVer's daily life.
Set of two seat back organizers by Trekterra
Space isn't just limited on the inside of an RV. It can also quickly become cramped inside the tow vehicle or family SUV that is along for the ride. This Trekterra Back Seat Organizer comes in a pack of two and gives your family easy access to all of their travel essentials. Each organizer has useful features, including a clear pocket to store devices as large as 13 inches (that's the size of a small laptop!), two cup holders, two mesh pockets, a Velcro pouch for baby wipes or tissues, and loops to keep charging cables from getting tangled.
There's plenty of space for everything from snacks to kids' activities to umbrellas to sunglasses to cold-weather gear like hats and gloves. Dozens of Costco users give these $32.99 vehicle organizers an overall rating of 3.9 stars. One reviewer noted, "Works great to organize things that ... clutter[ed] the floor of my truck." The main problems people have relate to installation; some reviewers said they struggled to attach the organizers to certain types of headrests.
Seat back caddies like these are especially useful for RV owners because they create extra storage for important items without taking up space inside the camper. These Trekterra models are made from durable, dirt- and hair-resistant fabric, which is ideal for easy cleanup after spending time at a campground, hiking in the mountains, or taking in scenic sunsets at America's best beaches. Furthermore, keeping your family's most frequently used items in your tow vehicle means less chaos digging around the RV itself every time you make a pit stop.
Space-saving wooden hangers by WeThinkStorage
Closet space is at a premium in almost all recreational vehicles. It can be challenging to figure out how to store clothing, especially for the ultimate cross-country American road trip or full-time RV living. Costco offers a great organizational solution with their WeThinkStorage Premium Slim Wood Hangers. These are durable and aesthetically appealing like traditional wooden hangers, but take up about 35% less space than their bulkier counterparts, making them a great choice for life in an RV.
This 30-piece pack of hangers comes with 20 standard hangers and 10 with bars for hanging pants, skirts, or even scarves and belts. When RV owners reduce the amount of space each hanger occupies, they can fit noticeably more clothing in the same closet, which is particularly helpful for those who don't stop by their home base frequently (or don't have a home base at all!). Reviewers give these space-saving hangers high marks, with 4.7 stars across dozens of ratings.
One person wrote, "The hangers are great so far. Good quality, happy the hook swivels, these look great in my closet." Another Costco shopper simply called these "Fantastic quality wood hangers." Each hanger can handle as much as 20 pounds, which means they can support heavy outdoor adventure gear or even just thick winter coats! You'll pay $34.99 for this multipack, which works out to a little over a dollar per hanger.
Set of two sliding wire baskets by TRINITY
Undersink cabinets can be among the most frustrating spaces to organize in an RV. Camping enthusiasts frequently discuss how to best use these often awkward areas on various forums and online discussion boards. Costco's double-pack of TRINITY Wire Undersink Organizer with Slide offers a practical solution for RVers who are looking to turn potentially wasted undersink space into usable storage. The set is priced at $74.99, including all necessary mounting gear.
Unlike freestanding storage bins that are prone to slipping around or tipping over while you're driving, these baskets screw directly into the cabinet. This keeps cleaning supplies and other kitchen goods like trash bags and sponges in order while you travel. Reviewers have rated the TRINITY wire baskets highly, giving them 4.6 stars across nearly 400 reviews.
Although they're advertised for undersink storage, RV owners can install these sliding bins in any cabinet that is at least 18 inches deep and 13 inches wide. One reviewer noted, "They were flexible enough to 'adapt' to my undersink configuration, and not difficult to install." For those who live much of their lives in recreational vehicles, these containers can be just as useful in pantries, bedroom closets, or bathroom vanities where deep shelves frequently result in wasted space.
Modular slatwall and 13-piece accessory set by TRINITY
Finding a place to store bulky gear that doesn't fit neatly into cabinets is among the biggest challenges of living full- or part-time in an RV. While underbed storage is one option, especially for soft items like quilts and out-of-season clothes, not everything can squish underneath a bedframe. That's where Costco's TRINITY 16 Sq Ft Modular Slatwall 13-piece Accessory Set can come in handy. This modular system breaks down into four panels that are each four feet wide and one foot tall.
RV owners with limited wall space can assemble their panels however works for them, either as a square four-foot by four-foot configuration or a rectangular 8-foot by 2-foot setup. The slatwall set includes 13 hooks, plus a spring-loaded clip for hanging things like hoses, extension cords, grilling tools, brooms, and ladders. Priced at $129.99, this wall-mounted storage system is a worthwhile investment for travelers who are tired of digging around bins and exterior storage compartments for hardware items they use on a regular basis.
Dozens of shoppers have rated the TRINITY modular slatwall 4.7 stars. One reviewer said: "This was a game changer for all the tools and junk scattered around. Things are organized and easy to find." One note on installing these panels: you will need a drill, level, and stud finder in order to properly attach the system to your wall. Finding the studs in an RV is different than in a house, so watch tutorials and do extra research if needed. When this slatwall is installed correctly, it can handle up to 1,200 pounds of weight.
Stackable shoebox organizer set
As we established when we looked at the space-saving hanger set earlier in this guide, RV closets aren't known for their generous size, so organization is key. This four-pack Stackable Shoebox & Organizer is a fantastic option for keeping your camper's closets in order. This online-only offer is also a great bargain at $19.97, which works out to about $5 a piece! Although they're designed for shoes, RV owners can also use these containers for rolled T-shirts, beachwear, kids' clothes, socks, and even underwear.
One of the nicest features of these clear boxes is that they have both front and side doors, allowing you to easily access your items. In addition to long-term storage for clothes and shoes, these are a great place to keep wet items like swimsuits while they dry. You can leave the side door cracked so they don't mold! Another reason these stackable boxes are perfect for RV life is that they allow people to easily take advantage of vertical storage space in cramped camper quarters.
Reviewers on the Costco website have given this product 3.9 stars across over 1,800 ratings. One sneaker collector wrote, "I absolutely love them!! Can fit my size 12 shoes in many different ways." Another person who used them for storing bottled water for emergencies called these "absolutely fabulous." The primary issue people had with these boxes was that they arrived damaged, so carefully inspect your items when they arrive if you place an order.
Clear kitchen bin set by iDESIGN
While some modern recreational vehicles come equipped with full-size residential refrigerators, many other models, especially fifth-wheels and other smaller campers, have smaller-than-average fridges. Even if your RV has a standard-sized unit, Costco's set of four clear kitchen bins by iDESIGN is a great way to keep things organized both in your fridge and in overstuffed cabinets. This $28.99 pack includes one larger 14.5 x 8 x 4-inch bin, two 14.5 x 4 x 4-inch bins, and one 13.17 x 5.4 x 4.1-inch bin with an open front for cans.
Whether you need to store snacks, produce, condiments, beverage items, protein bars, or something else entirely, these transparent bins will help you see exactly what you have on hand at a glance. This is crucial for RVers who might have to carefully schedule their grocery and household shopping stops in towns that have big-box stores like Walmart, Costco, and Sam's Club. More than 1,700 reviewers have rated these bins 4.7 stars, with one person noting they are "able to really organize my refrigerator with the addition of these bins. They really help to keep small jars from getting lost."
Other buyers appreciate that the bins are freezer-safe, making it easy to store frozen vegetable bags and other items that sometimes get buried. People also commented that they experienced less overall food waste because they could quickly see what needed to be used before it went bad. For RV families in particular, one great way to keep these boxes from sliding around is to put Command Strips on the bottom of each box, adhering them to the fridge shelf without causing damage.
Vacuum sealer appliance with accessories by FoodSaver
As we just discussed, limited food storage space can be an organizational challenge for RV owners. The FoodSaver Preserve Vacuum Sealer Appliance with Bags and Marinate Container helps road trippers maximize fridge and freezer space, while simultaneously keeping food fresh longer. This is a win-win for all families living in campers, whether it's for a week or a year! Nearly 2,400 Costco reviewers give this $99.99 FoodSaver system 4.4 stars. One person noted that they believe some of the less positive reviews may be due to user error, not a faulty product: "I think the problem is people aren't following directions. To vacuum out the air, you need to put the end of the bag past the sealer so it overhangs into the overflow reservoir."
This kit includes a standard vacuum sealer, a handheld sealer, a marinade container (great for grilling!), a roll of plastic for custom bags, and pre-cut bags in various sizes ranging from a quart to a gallon. One major benefit of owning this set in an RV is that vacuum-sealed food stacks much flatter than leftovers do in traditional Tupperware or food storage containers, allowing RVers to take full advantage of every inch of space they have. One adventurer fell in love with this system after they "went on a fishing trip to Alaska and brought back around 100 lbs of salmon and halibut, all vacuum sealed and flash frozen."
In addition to being ideal for RVers who enjoy hunting and fishing themselves, owning a vacuum sealer makes life on the road more flexible. Travelers can even prepare their favorite meals at home and divide them into perfect portions for the whole family before setting off on their next trip. This is great for meals like homemade lasagna or pot roast, for example, that could be tough to prepare in a camper kitchen!