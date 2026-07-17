10 Costco Items You Need To Perfectly Organize Your RV

Collapsible storage crates are a must for life on the road. This four-pack of Greenmade InstaCrate Collapsible Storage Bins can be used for everything RVing throws at you, from hauling grocery bags to organizing overflow pantry items to wrangling outdoor gear, firewood for your campsite, or even kids' toys. The best part is that when you're done using them and want to put them in storage, these 48-quart crates fold down from about a foot tall to around 3 inches tall. This makes it easy to slide them under an RV bed or even slip them into the floor of a closet until they're needed again.

Each of these collapsible crates holds a maximum of 50 pounds and has built-in carrying handles. This makes them great for taking back and forth from campsite general stores or local grocery shops since you don't have to worry about dropping them. Greenmade's InstaCrates also stack securely when they are assembled, which is ideal for RV owners who don't have space to sit their storage bins side-by-side even when they're in use. And, the price is certainly right! At $39.99, the cost per crate is only about $10.

Costco shoppers are big fans of this four-pack, giving the set an average rating of 4.5 stars across over 1,100 reviews. Several reviewers specifically note that they've used these for RV life, particularly when it comes to moving things from their primary residences into their campers. One person wrote that their crates help them "load and unload the RV, bring home produce from the local farmers market" and more. Another reviewer echoed these thoughts: "GREAT for RV Packing! We keep them on hand so when we want to travel it's not a big problem loading and unloading."