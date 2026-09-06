10 Tips From Park Rangers For Enjoying Death Valley National Park

At 3.4 million acres, Death Valley National Park is the largest national park in the Lower 48 by far, exceeding Yellowstone by 1.2 million acres and more than more than doubling the Everglades. In 2025, the southeastern California park, which hugs the Nevada border, welcomed more than 1.32 million visitors. Considering that nearly 93% of the park is designated wilderness full of surreal, Mars-like landscapes, however, there are plenty of places to explore where you might not see another person. Travel along nearly 1,000 miles of roads, join a ranger-led program, stargaze beneath some of the darkest skies in the country, and camp amid wide-open expanses with mountain views.

Death Valley holds the distinction of being the hottest place on Earth. In 1913, the Furnace Creek area clocked 134 degrees Fahrenheit, the highest reliably recorded air temperature on Earth. With its intense dryness and heat in mind, rangers have plenty of pointers on how to enjoy the park, from what to see and do to how to stay safe in this landscape of extremes. Below, discover 10 tips from Death Valley rangers that will help you make the most of your visit.

To compile this list, we've consulted a variety of official National Park Service (NPS) videos, podcast interviews, and safety tips published on NPS.gov from rangers at Death Valley specifically. We also researched information published by the National Park Foundation, PeopleinParks.org, local news outlets, and Reddit threads where a ranger identified themselves as such. Read on to learn more from those who know best about this remarkable Western destination, along with how and when to get the most out of the experience.