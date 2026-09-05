6 Brazilian Restaurant Rules American Tourists Break Within The First 10 Minutes

You may already know that when you walk into a Tokyo ramen shop, slurping is a sign of respect for the chef. Maybe you also know never to add ice, water, or any other mixer to your vodka in Russia, to never cast your eyes upon another diner's dinner plate in Egypt, and to never cut spaghetti with a knife in Italy. But what are the equivalent rules for dining at a Brazilian restaurant that mark you as a tourist the minute you break them? Some are to be expected if you've traveled in Latin America, while others might surprise you.

When most of us think of Brazilian cuisine, the churrascaria, or Brazilian steakhouse, springs to mind. Brazil invented rodízío, the tradition of serving spit-roasted meats all-you-can-eat-style, brought to you by roaming servers called gauchos, who carve the succulent slices of beef, chicken, or lamb table side, straight onto your plate. But before experiencing this unique dining format, there are certain etiquette rules you need to know.

Whether you're flying down to Rio de Janeiro for Carnival (one of the world's largest and best festivals), or eating your way through Latin America, knowing a bit of Brazilian dining etiquette can't hurt. So read on to find out what will get you the side-eye in Brazil.