The Largest And Best Festivals In The World

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If you're an Islands reader, you probably don't need an excuse to travel. Instead, as a true travel junkie, any day off work or house-sitting already offers the perfect reason to book a getaway. But some events around the world give you an extra incentive to hop on a plane, no matter how expensive the jacked-up hotel rates are or how long the lines are guaranteed to be. So, Islands rounded up the largest and best festivals on the planet that should be on your travel bucket list, no matter if you're a theater fanatic or a beer nerd. Our chosen festivals range from the largest greenfield festival on the planet, which attracts some of today's biggest artists, to a Carnival so wild it was banned for more than two centuries.

With so many amazing festivals all over the world, it wasn't easy to decide which made the cut. To do so, we first evaluated which festivals are true cultural icons, known around the globe and written about by the media, including Conde Nast Traveler, Britannica, Time Out, and Get Your Guide, for being the juggernauts they are. Then, we considered which of those fetch the most attendees, always numbering in at least 20,000 people, although many have numbers stretching into the millions. Finally, we weighed each festival's number of attendees and cultural value together to see which are the most worth marking on the calendar.