Just Outside Seattle Is Washington's Scenic Coastal Park With Bay Views, A Lighthouse, And Rental Cottage

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Seattle, Washington, is no stranger to pretty parks. In fact, visitors and locals alike can choose from more than 500 of them, ranging from tiny gardens to wide-open spaces. However, if you'd like to get away from city life without committing to a long drive, Browns Point Lighthouse Park is a locally loved gem with a history worth getting to know.

Only 40 minutes from Downtown Seattle, the park occupies a 4-acre grassy field in Browns Point, a small community in Pierce County, Washington. Yet it makes up for its small size with fantastic views of Puget Sound. Here, visitors can watch ships make their way through the Port of Tacoma and look for ospreys diving or seals bobbing in the waves. Visitors recommend coming at sunset to take photos and capture the golden glow across Commencement Bay.

Featuring picnic tables, paved paths, and a historic lighthouse and accompanying cottage, the park earns praise regardless of the time of day. It has a 4.7-star rating on Google Reviews and is one of the most photographed spots in the Puget Sound area. A photographer on the r/Tacoma subreddit recently wowed fellow Redditors with photos and wrote, "Even with a few people around, it still felt like the kind of place where you can slow down, walk through the little park, and really take in the views." The park is free to visit and open from half an hour before sunrise to half an hour after sunset.