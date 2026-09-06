Virginia's Once-Thriving Seaside Amusement Park And Resort Is Now A Scenic Public Beach With Idyllic Bay Views

The modern incarnation of an amusement park stands wholly apart from what these joyful places once represented. The scream machines and adrenaline overdoses offered at today's parks are a far cry from what was common during the first half of the 20th century, when places like Buckroe Beach Park thrived. That seaside amusement park is long gone, with the site now home to the scenic Buckroe Beach and Park, with idyllic bay views on the eastern edge of Hampton, Virginia.

The once-thriving seaside amusement park and resort opened at the end of the 19th century, beginning as a bathhouse and hotel. A businessman with a business plan extended the trolley line to Buckroe, beginning its transformation into a seaside amusement park. At its height in the 1950s and 1960s, Buckroe Beach Park was a major attraction, its wooden coaster, Ferris wheel, bumper cars, dance pavilion, and other rides drawing crowds until competition from Busch Gardens and others led to a decline in attendance. The newer amusement parks drew crowds with their promise of more — more rides, more attractions, more space, more modernity.

Somehow, Buckroe Beach Park continued operating until 1985, despite years of declining attendance and financial difficulties. Left derelict, it was largely gobbled up by scrapyards. The few vestiges left of that amusement park serve as reminders of what was lost. Its antique 1920s wooden carousel now sits in downtown Hampton, Virginia, cutting an anachronistic figure with its restored hand-carved horses and band organ. Taken together, Buckroe Beach — sans the amusement park — remains a destination for all the same reasons. Its current incarnation as a three-quarter-mile sandy beach on the shores of the Chesapeake Bay and an adjacent community park gives families plenty of room to play, explore, and bond during a trip to the Chesapeake Bay.