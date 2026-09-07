America's Most 'Adventure-Friendly' State Of 2026 Isn't California, Colorado, Or Oregon
When travelers look for breathtaking moments, gorgeous natural vistas, or adrenaline-juicing getaways in the United States, their gaze naturally drifts west. West towards Colorado's monumental Rocky Mountains. To the frothing Pacific Ocean crashing along the California coast, or maybe farther north to the grandeur of Crater Lake National Park in Oregon. Yet none of those adventurous states is the most adventure-friendly in the country, according to a new report. Instead, the title went to a state that's 2,300 miles off its continental Pacific Coast. If you want accessible outdoor fun, say "Aloha" to Hawaii.
The nation's 50th state topped an analysis of outdoor destinations conducted by the apparel brand Kühl, which specializes in gear for hiking and outdoor fun. The company used a different criterion than the staid "Best" lists, focusing on accessibility — quantifying how much travelers can actually see of a given destination and how often, rather than how much is nominally available in sheer square miles. Factors such as weather conditions, trail accessibility, public land per capita, and local economic support were considered, using government data. The resulting Adventure Access Index provides some surprising results.
Those factors taken together put the states most associated with outdoor adventure at a loss. Oregon, for example, barely cracked the top 10, eking in at No. 9 on the strength of its sheer number of trails and publicly available lands. The Golden State benefited from nearly a full year of good weather, allowing travelers to enjoy its 18,500 miles of trails almost any time, putting it at No. 5. Colorado, despite its long list of parks, ski hubs, and many rugged destinations, offers shorter bouts of fair weather, and its vast size creates long distances between destinations. Hawaii — compact, sunny, with maximum economic support — beat out those three heavy hitters.
Enjoying the most adventure-friendly state
The Adventure Access Index, by design, rewards destinations that put their outdoor adventures within reach and support the outdoor economy, using hiking as the primary parameter (Kühl, it should be noted, sells outdoorsy clothing with an emphasis on hiking). Its full year of fair weather — the only state with that high a rating — gave it a significant boost. And it makes sense. Hawaii ranks among the five states with the most sunshine, taking in 71% of its possible annual sunshine. That sunshine translates into worthwhile destinations for travelers. Places like Kihei, a town with 6 miles of beachfront. Resting on Maui's sunniest shore, it offers a beachy playground with whale-watching, surfing, and boardwalk chills. Of course, being in Hawaii on a rainy day isn't too bad either. Its knack for gorgeous rainbows can turn a bad forecast into a spectacular reason to visit. And while there, you won't have trouble finding something to do.
Hawaii has reached the top of the list in part because of its high economic dependence on outdoor recreation, which accounts for 6% of the state's GDP. Its businesses and overall economy are highly tourism-dependent. For example, the aforementioned Kihei is full of guest- and service-centric businesses, from a hiking outfit to a tour operator and more, all within 38 square miles. This tourism-centric bent has made Hawaii a popular destination across a broad swath of demographics. In fact, it just so happens to be the most popular U.S. travel destination with boomers.
The great irony of Hawaii's ranking
Hawaii's ranking is arguably well-deserved. As a haven for outdoor adventure, travelers who have criss-crossed the Aloha State can attest to its sheer abundance of outdoor adventure opportunities. But the great irony lies in the "criss-crossing" part. Despite its affinity for adventure and high ranking on the Adventure Access Index, Hawaii is not exactly accessible. In fact, unless you live there, reaching Hawaii is a royal pain. The shortest flight from the continental U.S. to Honolulu is about 5.5 hours if departing from LAX. And once you land at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, you'll be greeted by one of America's most haunted airports.
Once you arrive, getting around isn't any easier. The state's largest cities don't exactly shine in walkability indexes. Hopping behind the wheel of a car is not an invitation to adventure either. The personal finance site WalletHub ranked Hawaii the worst state to drive in. And if you decide to hop from one island to another, you have to get on a plane, because you can't travel by boat between the state's islands.
Kühl's rankings, then, deserve an asterisk. If you're already in Hawaii and near an outdoorsy adventure, it's quite accessible. Ditto the No. 2 state, Alaska. But for those stuck in the lower 48, peeking further down the list opens many more doors to adventure that are at least logistically friendly. Four of the list's top ten states are in New England, mostly because of the density of their trails and their acreage of public land per capita. So, when was the last time you visited (third-ranking) Rhode Island? Sure, it's not Hawaii, but at least you can get there more quickly.