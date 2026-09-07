America's Most 'Adventure-Friendly' State Of 2026 Isn't California, Colorado, Or Oregon

When travelers look for breathtaking moments, gorgeous natural vistas, or adrenaline-juicing getaways in the United States, their gaze naturally drifts west. West towards Colorado's monumental Rocky Mountains. To the frothing Pacific Ocean crashing along the California coast, or maybe farther north to the grandeur of Crater Lake National Park in Oregon. Yet none of those adventurous states is the most adventure-friendly in the country, according to a new report. Instead, the title went to a state that's 2,300 miles off its continental Pacific Coast. If you want accessible outdoor fun, say "Aloha" to Hawaii.

The nation's 50th state topped an analysis of outdoor destinations conducted by the apparel brand Kühl, which specializes in gear for hiking and outdoor fun. The company used a different criterion than the staid "Best" lists, focusing on accessibility — quantifying how much travelers can actually see of a given destination and how often, rather than how much is nominally available in sheer square miles. Factors such as weather conditions, trail accessibility, public land per capita, and local economic support were considered, using government data. The resulting Adventure Access Index provides some surprising results.

Those factors taken together put the states most associated with outdoor adventure at a loss. Oregon, for example, barely cracked the top 10, eking in at No. 9 on the strength of its sheer number of trails and publicly available lands. The Golden State benefited from nearly a full year of good weather, allowing travelers to enjoy its 18,500 miles of trails almost any time, putting it at No. 5. Colorado, despite its long list of parks, ski hubs, and many rugged destinations, offers shorter bouts of fair weather, and its vast size creates long distances between destinations. Hawaii — compact, sunny, with maximum economic support — beat out those three heavy hitters.