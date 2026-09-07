Oklahoma's 10 Best Parks In And Around Tulsa For Scenic Nature Areas And Outdoor Fun
Made up of several unique ecoregions, Oklahoma is an exceptionally biodiverse state. Across its nearly 70,000 square miles, this part of the country showcases a range of landscapes, from forests and prairies to savannas and highlands. Also home to 38 state parks, the Sooner State gives visitors plenty of opportunities to explore the natural world. Thankfully for those keen on staying close to Tulsa, you don't have to travel far to see some great parks.
Oklahoma's second-largest city after its namesake capital, Tulsa has 135 parks overseen by its Parks, Culture, and Recreation Department. Altogether, these locations span thousands of acres and include spots such as a skate park, a nature preserve, and three dog parks. There are even spaces with pools, workout equipment, sporting facilities, and playgrounds. Given the community's myriad options, picking the best parks in and around Tulsa for picturesque nature areas and outdoor activities can be challenging. A few standouts, however, offer an especially appealing mix of scenery and recreation.
To find the city's finest, the selection began by scanning social media for the places most commonly recommended by locals. With this insider info in mind, possibilities were narrowed down using current star rating data from Google Maps and Tripadvisor. Additionally, while not all parks had to be within city limits, the decision-making process prioritized those that were. However, a couple of locations situated around an hour or so from town made the list to provide options for people seeking an escape further from civilization. Taking all of these factors into account, the final roundup highlights some of the best parks in and around Tulsa for natural beauty and alfresco adventures.
Mary K. Oxley Nature Center and Mohawk Park
A two-for-one deal, northeastern Tulsa's Mary K. Oxley Nature Center sits within the larger Mohawk Park. At Oxley, 9 miles of trails weave through habitats known to house owls, turtles, and other wildlife. Indoors, the interpretive center provides additional information about local flora and fauna. Meanwhile, Mohawk Park hosts further delights, including the Tulsa Zoo, a disc golf course, equestrian trails, numerous playgrounds, a polo field, and more. While both parks have high ratings on Google and Tripadvisor, Oxley earns a shout-out for ranking above Mohawk (at the time of writing).
River Parks
Home to Gathering Place, one of America's best playgrounds, the River Parks system deserves a spot on any list of Tulsa's top parks. Following the shores of Zink Lake and the Arkansas River, this sprawling site features a vast collection of amenities. Among those are a scenic, 26-mile paved walking and biking path, outdoor event spaces, hiking routes, public artworks, splash pads, a rugby field, and picnic areas. Given River Parks' many avenues for adventure, it should come as no surprise that it has a 4.7-star rating on Google Maps and 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor.
Ray Harral Nature Park & Center
Under 30 minutes from Tulsa, Ray Harral Nature Park & Center resides within the underrated suburb of Broken Arrow. Lined with trees, surrounded by trails, and adored for its system of natural springs, this park invites visitors to hike, check out its pollinator garden, explore its outdoor classroom, picnic under shaded pavilions, and learn about regional wildlife in the on-site nature center. Much-loved on Google Maps and Tripadvisor, the spot enjoys 4.8 and 4.6 stars, respectively. Additionally, several Reddit users recommend Ray Harral, with one commenter describing it as "a beautiful untouched nature area."
Woodward Park and Gardens
Around the corner from Cherry Street, Tulsa's trendy shopping area, you'll find Woodward Park and Gardens. Dating back to the 1920s, this destination fills roughly 45 acres with everything from an arboretum and conservatory to flower beds and an outdoor classroom. While here, you can participate in guided yoga events, join a gardening workshop, learn about birdwatching, or simply spend time perusing places such as the Tulsa Rose Garden. Together, these treasures and fun things to do help make Woodward Park a highly-rated local spot with 4.7 stars on Google Maps and 4.6 on Tripadvisor.
Chandler Park
Looking for a green space with gorgeous views, nature trails, picnic tables, a community center, and a stellar splash park? Well, at Chandler Park, visitors can get all that and more. Situated on the western edge of Tulsa, this mix of woodlands and meadows also features tennis courts, disc golf courses, baseball diamonds, an outdoor basketball court, and a wheelchair-accessible scenic trail. The area even has opportunities for rock climbing and bouldering. Plus, if you need any extra reassurance, over 2,000 reviews across Google Maps and Tripadvisor add up to give this park an over 4.5-star rating.
Osage Hills State Park
When branching out from city limits, one option worth exploring is Osage Hills State Park. Part of the Osage Nation Reservation and near the unique Oklahoma town of Pawhuska, this park sits just over an hour north of downtown Tulsa. The destination treats sightseers to a variety of picturesque landscapes, from waterfront vistas and rugged hills to leafy woodlands known for colorful autumnal foliage. It's also an outdoor recreation hotspot, accommodating activities like hiking, biking, paddling, fishing, swimming, and camping. Thanks to these qualities, Osage Hills has earned hundreds of rave reviews from past parkgoers.
Sequoyah State Park
A similar distance from Tulsa, Sequoyah State Park gives visitors the chance to discover serene Fort Gibson Lake's more than 19,000 surface acres of water. With 4.6 stars on Google Maps and 4.2 on Tripadvisor, this stunning shoreside getaway makes a great weekend escape, providing numerous recreation and accommodation opportunities. These range from water-based activities like swimming and boating to stays at campgrounds or in cottages at Sequoyah Lodge, Oklahoma's largest state park lodge. Away from the lakefront, there are also hiking routes and equestrian trails that highlight the park's more verdant and forested landscapes.
Guthrie Green
Back within Tulsa is Guthrie Green. More of an urban park than a natural area, this spot still wows with pretty scenery and fun things to do. Coming in fourth place on Tripadvisor's list of the city's most highly ranked parks, Guthrie Green earns its place among the best due to a combo of kid-friendly play spaces, regular outdoor events, and verdant areas perfect for a picnic. Specific amenities of note include a splash pad and free-to-borrow sensory overload gear to help visitors appreciate the park minus some of the overstimulating input.
LaFortune Park
Placing just below Guthrie Green on Tripadvisor's top Tulsa parks list and rated 4.6 stars based on over 3,000 Google Maps reviews, LaFortune made history in 1960 as Oklahoma's first county park. Today, this 270-acre plot hosts 11 peaceful ponds, more than 700 trees, walking paths through lush green spaces where geese and other wildlife roam, a golf course, tennis courts, and three playgrounds. Meanwhile, some more surprising facilities on offer here include a croquet court, two fishing holes, and an outdoor pool. The Buddy LaFortune Community Center is also located on-site, right beside the tennis center.
Keystone State Park
Curious to wander through a state park but not willing to drive more than half an hour outside of Tulsa? Keystone State Park has you covered. Occupying roughly 700 acres around a lake of the same name, Keystone holds a 4.5-star rating on Google Maps. Not to be confused with the identically titled Pennsylvania destination, Keystone State Park sits within the unsung Midwest city of Sand Springs. Outdoor recreation options in the region, of course, include boating, fishing, swimming, and other water sports on Keystone Lake. Additional offerings range from hiking and biking to camping and off-roading.