Oklahoma's 10 Best Parks In And Around Tulsa For Scenic Nature Areas And Outdoor Fun

Made up of several unique ecoregions, Oklahoma is an exceptionally biodiverse state. Across its nearly 70,000 square miles, this part of the country showcases a range of landscapes, from forests and prairies to savannas and highlands. Also home to 38 state parks, the Sooner State gives visitors plenty of opportunities to explore the natural world. Thankfully for those keen on staying close to Tulsa, you don't have to travel far to see some great parks.

Oklahoma's second-largest city after its namesake capital, Tulsa has 135 parks overseen by its Parks, Culture, and Recreation Department. Altogether, these locations span thousands of acres and include spots such as a skate park, a nature preserve, and three dog parks. There are even spaces with pools, workout equipment, sporting facilities, and playgrounds. Given the community's myriad options, picking the best parks in and around Tulsa for picturesque nature areas and outdoor activities can be challenging. A few standouts, however, offer an especially appealing mix of scenery and recreation.

To find the city's finest, the selection began by scanning social media for the places most commonly recommended by locals. With this insider info in mind, possibilities were narrowed down using current star rating data from Google Maps and Tripadvisor. Additionally, while not all parks had to be within city limits, the decision-making process prioritized those that were. However, a couple of locations situated around an hour or so from town made the list to provide options for people seeking an escape further from civilization. Taking all of these factors into account, the final roundup highlights some of the best parks in and around Tulsa for natural beauty and alfresco adventures.